Take a walking tour of a forgotten Tucson cemetery

A sign denotes the Court Street Cemetery that lies beneath the Dunbar-Spring neighborhood south of Speedway and west of Stone in Tucson.

 Doug Kreutz,

Arizona Daily Star 2012

What better way to spend Halloween eve than learning about a forgotten Tucson cemetery.

Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum is hosting Tales of the Dead walking tours on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Archaeologist Homer Thiel will take participants on a walk through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909.

When the cemetery was closed, about half were reinterred but the other half were left in place, according to a museum news release.

The tour will show where bodies have been found and reveal the history of the location.

The tour meets at the southwest corner of Speedway and Stone Avenue. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members.

Pre-registration is required by visiting tucsonpresidio.com/calendars and selecting your preferred timeslot.

These people buried in Tucson were notable in life and are remembered still.

