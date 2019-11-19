Take the stress out of Thanksgiving and make a reservation! Here are a few local places to enjoy all the Thanksgiving dishes you’ve been waiting for since last year without the cleanup after — just enjoy some great food with your family and share what you are thankful for this year (including not having to cook and clean up).
Agustin Kitchen — 100 S. Avenida Del Convento. Thanksgiving brunch with traditional items including roasted turkey and sliced prime rib or beef.
Visit agustinkitchen.com for reservations.
Prices do not included tax and gratuity.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 28. $55; $25 for ages 7-13. 398-5382. El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort — 10000 N. Oracle Road.
Traditional holiday turkey with all the fixings and new favorites. Some sugar- and gluten-free dessert items. Advance payment required. Call for reservations.
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $63; $25 ages 6-12; free ages 5 and under. 544-1244. hiltonelconquistador.com.
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Traditional favorites paired with inventive, regionally inspired new dishes. Call for reservations.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 28. $75; $38 ages 7 to 12; free for children under 6. 529-3500. haciendadelsol.com.