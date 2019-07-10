CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Genie Walker — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz vocalist. 6-8 p.m. July 25. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. July 18 and 25. $23.95. 529-1000.
Dream Lover: A Tribute to Bobby Darin — The Gaslight Music Hall. Robert Shaw with a swingin' live band. 6-8 p.m. July 19. $30. 886-9428.
The Birth of Rock and Roll — The Gaslight Music Hall. Mike Yarema and the Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. July 20. $25. 529-1000.
AbbaFab — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. July 20. $30. 825-2818.
Oro Valley's Got Talent Semi-Finals — The Gaslight Music Hall. Come cheer on these hopefuls for a chance at $1000 cash. With local celebrity judges. For tickets gaslightmusichall.com. 2-4 p.m. July 21. $15. 529-1000.
Swing Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A 6-Piece New Orleans-style band with 4 singer/dancers. A salute to swing, jazz, and blues from the Golden Era of Song. 6-8 p.m. July 22. $22.95. 886-9428.
Country Gospel Concert — El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway. Country Gospel by DeLon Thompson. 6:30-8 p.m. July 24. Free. 886-7770.
Shane Smith and The Saints with Drew Cooper — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Texas Country and Red Dirt. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. July 24. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 629-9211.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 25. Free. 207-2429.