Take your kids to see circus acts, a unicorn and free films in Tucson

The Tucson heat continues to melt everything around us, but at least our kids have some live, indoor entertainment to distract them for the next few weeks.

Two fests, geared toward the city’s youngest, are set to take place within the next month, starting with Tucson Kids Fest, to be held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids Fest will have a little bit of everything. There will be rides and interactive experiences; circus performers; and a magical unicorn forest with Arizona’s only life-sized animatronic unicorn, according to press materials.

Need some star power? Watch your children lose their minds during a meet-and-greet with the characters, Catboy, Owlet and Gekko, from the Disney animated series, “PJ Masks.”

Tickets are $22 through tucne.ws/1kqz or $15 if purchased at the TCC ticket office.

After the memories of Kids Fest have faded, keep the kiddos entertained with children’s movies every weekend through the end of July as part of Loft Kids Fest.

Returning in-person, Loft Kids Fest will launch on Friday, July 1, with a free showing of classic Looney Tunes cartoons at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. The event, which starts at 6 p.m. (with the films starting at 8 p.m.), will include lawn games and other activities, and is free.

After that, kids movies will be shown at the Loft, 3233 E. Speedway, every Saturday and Sunday, again for free, starting at 10 a.m. through July. Titles include, “Sonic the Hedgehog” (July 2), “The Addams Family” (July 9), “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (July 17) and “The Secret of Nimh” (July 30).

Mildred & Dildred Toy Store will have free activities at each screening, starting at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit loftcinema.org/event/ loft-kids-fest

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

