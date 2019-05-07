The location is never identified.
But we know the stories in Suzanne Lebeau’s “The Sound of Cracking Bones,” Teatro Dignidad’s upcoming performance.
The subject is child soldiers.
Elikia is 13. Two years before the story takes place, she was kidnapped and turned into a soldier. Her innocence disappears as she is ordered to fight and kill, as well as cook, clean and sexually service the men.
But when 8-year-old Joseph shows up at the camp, something shifts in Elikia. Her humanity wakes up.
She grabs him and runs off into the jungle, in an attempt to find freedom for them both. Capture would be sure-death.
Their story is told through a nurse, Angelina, who is testifying before a tribunal on child soldiers.
Eva Tessler is directing the play, which was written for children 12 and older.
The first weekend of the play will be in English; the second in Spanish. Alida Holguín Wilson-Gunn plays the nurse in the English version; Mexican actress Luisa Huertas will perform the role of the nurse in Spanish. Angélica R. Maddock and Pablo Perez portray the children.
English performances are 7:30 p.m. May 9-11, and 3 p.m. May 12. Spanish performances are 7:30 p.m. May 16-18 and 3 p.m. May 19 at the Temple of Music and Art’s Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Tickets are $20. 480-256-8580, soundofcrackingbonestucson.org