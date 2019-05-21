How many styles of yoga are there? Some experts will tell you there are 14, and you can find classes on Hatha Yoga, Tibetan Yoga, Restorative Yoga and more in Tucson. But you can also find something a little different.
For beginners
If you’re just starting to learn about yoga, try Gentle Beginning Yoga or Beginning Hatha Yoga at the Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Gentle Beginnings is 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Beginning Hatha Yoga is 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Both are $11. For more information, call 300-4378 or go to mindfulyogatucson.com.
Find your inner happy
Are you looking for your happy place? Laughter lowers blood pressure and improves your outlook. Try Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga at the Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave., at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. It’s free. For more information, call 490-5500.
Mood lighting
Maybe you want something gentler. Try Candle-Lit Yoga at Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St., at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays for $5. For more information, call 248-8621 or visit 3jewelstucson.com.
Bring on the cats
Are you an animal lover, or just want to know how to move like a cat? Cat Yoga may be just the thing. It’s at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St., at 1 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month. It’s free. You bring your mat, they’ll provide the cat. For more information, call 571-7839, Ext. 3, or go to hermitagecatshelter.org.
For the not-so flexible
If you feel your body doesn’t move the way it once did, try Yoga for Bodies That Don’t Bend at Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100, at 6 p.m. on Mondays, for $15. For more information call 1-919-260-0236 or go to mindfuladventure.com. There’s also Gentle Yoga for Back Care at Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $11. For more information, call 300-4378 or go to mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga + music
If you want a little more movement to your yoga and like music, try YoSoul Saturdays at Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St., at 10 a.m. on Saturdays for $12. For more information, call 603-8043 or go to movementaz.org.
Bare it all
For your wild side, there’s Naked Yoga. OK, it’s really called Clothing Optional Yoga, but we couldn’t resist. Find this class at Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. It’s at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays for $15. For more information, call 603-8043 or go to movementaz.org.
These are only a few of the yoga options in Tucson. You can search “yoga” at tucson.com/calendar to see more. Go online or call ahead to make sure times, dates and prices haven’t changed. Some may require reservations.