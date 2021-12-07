Taste of Tucson: An easy soup that stretches one chicken breast

I harp on it again and again, because it’s a kitchen economy fundamental: Make the best use of the ingredients you have on hand.

This classic Mexican soup, named for a suburb of Mexico City called Tlalpan, is a good example of that.

The story goes that, when most public transportation in Mexico City was by tram, travelers discovered that a woman sold this soup at the Tlalpan stop. Is that story true? I have no idea, but I’ll honor that anonymous woman and her creativity. She surely knew how to feed lots of people with just a little bit of chicken.

It’s fast and easy to prepare – coming together in about 30 minutes, including prep time for dicing the vegetables. And it’s certainly economical.

In this season of gustatory excess, its zippy flavor and simplicity make it a superb supper, and leftovers will be better the next day.

The recipe calls for 2 quarts of chicken broth or stock. The turkey stock you made from your Thanksgiving bird’s carcass can substitute. (You did make turkey stock, didn’t you?).