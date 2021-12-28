Taste of Tucson: Enjoy the fruits of your orange harvest with these wings

We’ve come to the season where my afternoon walks take me past house after house with orange trees heavy with fruit. I’m a forager by nature and so, if the fruit-bearing branches hang over the public sidewalk, I’ll help myself to a couple as I pass by.

Every once in a while, I’ll see a tree nearly on its knees from its burden of softball-sized oranges in someone’s yard. Sometimes I’ll screw up my nerve and knock on the door to request permission to remove three or four. I’ve never had anyone tell me no; in fact, they’re usually happy to share, glad that someone can make use of their surplus. Tucsonans are generous like that.

What I do with those oranges when I get them back to my kitchen depends on my mood.

Of course, I could just juice them and drink their sunny goodness.

More commonly, however, I use them in cooking. I might baste a roasting chicken with their juice, after filling the bird’s cavity with the juiced hulls. I might bake cookies or a cake after zesting and juicing the oranges.

These orange-glazed chicken wings were a felicitous use of a recent orange haul.