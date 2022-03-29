Taste of Tucson: Mantecadas have history going back to the Old World

There are references to mantecadas in Spanish medieval writings about food. When the little cupcakes arrived in Mexico, though, butter wasn’t always available, and clever Mexican cooks substituted oil for the pricey butter that Spanish tradition required. It was a bonus that the oil also provided that crackly crust without the sprinkling of sugar atop the loaves.

The Spanish bakers who brought the traditional mantecadas with them to Mexico also picked up the tradition of adding a bit of citrusy flavor to the batter. Perhaps they arrived in the New World through the port city of Veracruz, where citrus imports were an important part of the city’s economy.

My version of mantecadas isn’t true to Mexican tradition, nor is it perfectly in accord with its Spanish origins.

I’ve made these using melted butter or melted lard, which both seem in sync with mantecadas’ history.

And, in a nod to the religious imagery that was so important to its early Spanish fans, I baked the mantecadas in little rectangular paper pans — the ones I used were 4inches long by 2 inches wide, and about 2 inches deep. They were a fine size for a small treat to accompany an afternoon cup of tea.