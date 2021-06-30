Teatro Carmen owners seek photos, memories from the venue

The new owners of downtown’s Teatro Carmen are looking for your family’s memories.

Herb Stratford and his nonprofit Stratford Art Works, Inc., are on the hunt for photos, flyers, recordings, oral histories or any item that may have come out of the building during its 106-year-old history.

Located at 380 S. Meyer Ave. in Barrio Viejo, Teatro Carmen has been many things over the years.

It began its life in 1915 as a Spanish-language venue showcasing touring groups from Spain and Latin America, but has also served as an auto garage, an Elks Club, a movie set and a venue for Borderlands Theater, among other things.

Startford Art Works bought the building in early June and plans to turn it back into a performance space with an adjoining bar and restaurant.

Stratford said despite its history there isn’t a lot of historical record on the building.

“Because this was the barrio, there was a lot less photo documentation,” Stratford said. “The things we have found have not been from the Star or the Citizen because they didn’t cover this part of town as often. I am hoping someone out there has an archive.”

Have a piece of Teatro Carmen history? Reach out to Rikki Lynn Riojas at rikkiriojas@email.arizona.edu.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.