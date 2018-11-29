Technical issues with the set have caused Arizona Theatre Company to cancel its initial preview of “The Music Man.”
Patrons slated to attend the 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 performance are being contacted and will be offered seats at an alternative preview performance. “We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our ticket holders,” said ATC Managing Director Billy Russo in a release.
“We have no doubt this will be a sensational production, and want to do our very best to support it with the resources it needs. Right now, the most valuable one is time.”
Previews of “The Music Man” are now slated to run at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., Dec. 2-6; opening is Dec. 7 and performances continue through Dec. 30.
For more information, call 622-2823 or visit arizonatheatre.org.