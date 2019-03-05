KIDS ACTIVITIES
Kids Night Out: Wonder Park — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration is required. 6-8 p.m. March 15. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. March 16. Free. 594-5200.
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Storyteller's Adventure — Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Unlike typical theater, you won’t be sitting in your seats. You actually follow the storyteller through an adventure of interactive drama through the very heart of the fantasy land itself. 5-8 p.m. March 16 and 17. $10. 323-1331. tucsonvalleyofthemoon.com.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.