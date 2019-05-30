KIDS ACTIVITIES
Shine! Performing Arts Summer Camp for boys and girls 6-12 — Tucson Girls Chorus, 4020 E. River Road. Campers will learn pop and Broadway songs, performing scenes and dancing their way across the stage as they prepare for a revue-style performance at the end of the week. Contact Tucson Girls Chorus 520-577-6064 or jedelbrock@tucsongirlschorus.org. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6, 7; 12:30-4 p.m. June 10-14. $255. 577-6064. tucsongirlschorus.org.
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. Free. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Vacation Bible School at Catalina — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Learn a new Bible lesson each day through crafts, games, story time, music and singing, mission projects and assemblies! Snacks provided. Ages 3-10. 9 a.m.-noon. June 6 and 7. $10. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or The alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 26. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Babysitting Training — Drexel Heights Fire District: Training Classroom, 5030 S. Camino Verde. Includes CPR/AED/First Aid two-year card as well as classes like child care, poison prevention, home and fire safety, fire extinguishers, professionalism and resume building. Participants must bring a lunch. Ages 12-16. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11 and 12. $35. 883-4341. drexelfire.org.
Hair Sticks are a Thing — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring your imagination. Supplies provided. Ages 11-18. 10:30 a.m.-noon. June 12. Free. 594-5275.
Magic Show — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Magician Cody Landstrom. 10-11 a.m. June 14. Free. 594-5275.
Teen Escape Room: The Curse of the Golden Record — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Olden Ones were the music sensation of their time until a sinister secret drove them to insanity. You and your team will have 30 minutes to escape the room. A reward awaits those who solve the mystery. This event is for teens. Call 594-5580 to register. 2-4 p.m. June 14. Free.
Dive In Movie — Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road. Screening "Incredibles 2" on our big screen while enjoying some hot dogs, water and chips. 6-9:15 p.m. June 14. $20. 885-2317. tucsonymca.org.