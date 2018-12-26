KIDS ACTIVITIES
Teen Leaders Against Hunger Workshop — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. Volunteers will learn about hunger, poverty, advocacy, and gain leadership experience for college and beyond. For high-school students, lunch provided. Call or e-mail engage@communityfoodbank.org to register. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. 622-0525, Ext. 7341. communityfoodbank.org.
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 5. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Science Saturday: Horses — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Meet-and-greet a Clydesdale and a miniature horse. Learn about what they do for the community and then you'll get to pet them. Tickets handed out at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.