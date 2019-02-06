CONCERTS
Jazz and world
A Cool, Cool Evening: A Tribute to Bing Crosby and Judy Garland — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Juan Jose Aguirre and Erin Recuparo. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16. $15. 888-0509.
Tejano Valentine’s Day Dance — Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. AJ Castillo, Dezigual and Louie Marinez y Myzterio. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 16. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Juli Wood Trio — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17. Free. 207-2429.
The Doo Wop Project — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $29-$64. 547-3040.
Popular, rock, country
I've Got a Crush on You: A Valentine's Day Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Freddy Parish Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. Jazz standards, love songs, and big band tunes. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 529-1000.
Caleb and the Homegrown Tomatoes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Southern rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $13. 207-2429.
Rod Stewart Concert with Gregory Wolfe — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $25. 529-1000.
Richard Thompson Electric Trio — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. English folk rock. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 17. $29-$150. 547-3040.
Strait Country: a Tribute to Country Music's Living Legend — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Kevin Sterner and Strait Country. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Hans Olsen and the Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tucson and District Pipe Band: Irish Folk Band Sean Chairde — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Irish and Celtic folk music. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 19. $15. 399-1750.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. Feb. 20. Free. 529-1000.
Roseanne Cash — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $29-$79. 547-3040.
Rock for Life: A Concert to Benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Inst. — The Gaslight Music Hall. To benefit the Claudia Adams Barr Program in innovative basic cancer research. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 529-1000.
Theodore Roosevelt: Man in the arena Starring Derek Evans — Community Performance and Art Center. Living history presentation. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $20. 399-1750.
Leo Kottke — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Guitarist, with some unusual self-written songs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $30. 981-1475.
Rodeo Barn Dance with the Billy Shaw Jr Band — The Savoy Opera House in Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Nothing says rodeo time in Tucson like a barn dance. Admission is $5 or free with an entree purchase from Pinnacle Peak on Feb.22, ask your server for dance voucher. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 296-4551.