Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie, Amphitheater High School and UA grad and “Today” show host, born Dec. 27, 1971.

 Charles Sykes / Invision

If you've missed Savannah Guthrie on the Today show recently, she has explained her absence on Instagram.

While playing, her son Charley threw a toy train at her eye and it caused a tear in her retina.

Guthrie says it looks like she won't be needing full eye surgery and that the laser treatment appears to have done the job.

