If you've missed Savannah Guthrie on the Today show recently, she has explained her absence on Instagram.
While playing, her son Charley threw a toy train at her eye and it caused a tear in her retina.
Guthrie says it looks like she won't be needing full eye surgery and that the laser treatment appears to have done the job.
Here’s the reason I’ve been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!! Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye! It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won’t need full eye surgery. The docs are hopeful the laser procedures are working to keep the retina from detaching and I won’t have to have surgery. Very thankful for good doctors and good medical care. And thankful for your good wishes!!