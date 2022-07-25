 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Test your knowledge of "The Office" at this Tucson brewery

Crooked Tooth Brewing is hosting a trivia night that will test your knowledge of “The Office” on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star

Sure, you have seen every episode of “The Office” more than a few times and can recite entire scenes from the NBC series verbatim at parties.

But how much do you truly know about Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew?

Crooked Tooth Brewing, 228 E. Sixth St., aims to test your knowledge of the show at its “Office” trivia night, Tuesday, Aug. 2, starting at 7 p.m.

Part of the brewery’s regular themed trivia nights, which take place each Tuesday, “The Office” trivia night will pit teams of up to five people against each other to see who knows the most about the scrappy, Scranton, Pennsylvania, paper company that entertained viewers for nine seasons.

The first place team wins a $35 gift card to Crooked Tooth. $15 and $10 gift cards will be given to the second-place and third-place teams, respectively.

Admission is free, but the brewery suggests folks get there at least an hour early to sign up and secure a table.

For more information, visit facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing

