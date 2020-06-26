Tucson filmmaker Chorney releasing finale of 'Saving Bernie' sitcom

Linda Chorney’s little online sitcom has had more twists and turns than "Survivor" has alliances.

The plot line — that Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is kidnapped on the orders of the current president and shrunk by a mad scientist in an effort to destroy his run — was dramatically altered when Sanders withdrew from the race months ago.

But the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Chorney has gone with the flow, writing in those real life plot twists. Her latest addition: Tucson's Bighorn Fire, the Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

The series final episodes — No. 10 dropped last week, 11 is set to post this weekend — are available on Vimeo, where you can stream the whole series.

Chorney said that despite the changes, the story's main theme remains unchanged: Bernie is out to save the world from the current president.

"I don't mention Trump," Chorney said, noting that the story is "fictional" and so is the unnamed villain president.