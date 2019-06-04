If you go

What: Marjorie Hochberg: Celebrating 20 years of song

Featuring: Rachel Saul, Chris Tackett and Rouzbeh Tebyanian

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13

Where: In the Rubin Family Sanctuary at Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road

Tickets: $10 at the door or in advance at tetucson.org/event/celebrating-20

Program: Features Jewish favorites, songs from Broadway and opera and world premieres of new works written for Hochberg by Lewis Saul and Temple Emanu-El's music director Robert Lopez-Hanshaw