CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Sept. 19, Naim Amor and Katherine Byrnes; Sept. 26, Silk and Soul. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. Free. 797-3959.
Robin Bessier — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Brazilian, Latin, swing, blues, ballads, bop, R&B, gospel and originals. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 900-7166.
Speakeasy with Soul Essential — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Soul. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $25. 398-2371.
Ramon Ayala — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Norteno. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $40. 1-855-765-7829.
Angelo Versace: Pianist — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. $23.95. 529-1000.
Steff Kayser — Monterey Court. Folk, pop, and rock. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 207-2429.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20. $5. 207-2429.
The Desert Tenors Classic Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall. Trained tenors Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano, Heather Stricker. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21. $25. 529-1000.
Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 797-3959.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 339-3494.
Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey — Monterey Court. Boogie woogie, blues, and torch songs. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 207-2429.
The Music of The Traveling Wilburys — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22. $25. 529-1000.
Down on the Corner: The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. $22.95. 886-9428.
Mean Mary — Monterey Court. Bluegrass, blues and folk rock. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24. $10. 207-2429.
A Tribute to the Best of Santana with FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25. $20. 529-1000.
At the Hop: the 4Gents — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Harmonies of the 50s and 60s classics. 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 25. $30. 825-2818.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 207-2429.
Tom Segura — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedian. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. $43-$79. 547-3040.
Carnivaleros — Monterey Court. Blend of Tex-Mex, zydeco, blues, rock and desert swing. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27. $5. 207-2429.
Hot Stuff: A Salute to the Music of Donna Summer — Fox Tucson Theatre. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $24-$34. 547-3040.