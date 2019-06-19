CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Live at Lunchtime — Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Grab lunch downtown and listen to some tunes. June 27, Mark Marlatt; July 2, Federico Jacome. Noon-1:30 p.m. June 27 and July 2. Free. 268-9030.
Santa Cruz Summer Winds : Summer of Celebration — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A patriotic musical celebration in recognition of America’s birthday, this concert will feature exciting musical selections including compositions by Bernstein, Grainger, Berlioz, Sousa and others. Complimentary ice cream novelties will be served in the theater lobby from 2:30-3 p.m. 3-5 p.m. June 30. $15. 399-1750.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 27 and July 4. $23.95. 529-1000.
Voyager: A Tribute to Journey — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 6-8 p.m. June 29. $25. 529-1000.
UGDA: Rhymes and Poetry — The Elder Hookah Lounge, 2900 E. Broadway. Hip hop. 18 and up. 8-11 p.m. June 29. $5. 668-6150.
Salute to America: 4th of July Spectacular — The Gaslight Music Hall. Armen Dirtadian and a world-class band. 2-4 p.m. June 30. $25. 529-1000.
A Salute to America — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hosted by Armen Dirtadian and band. Honoring our brave men and women in uniform by celebrating the lyrics and melodies that make our country great. 6-8 p.m. July 1. $22.95. 886-9428.
Let Freedom Sing — Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Emceed by TV Anchor Guy Atchley. Song and visual artistry with patriotic themes. 3-4:30 and 7-8:30 p.m. July 4. $10. 319-0400.
Purple Reign, The Prince Tribute Show — Casino Del Sol Conference Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tribute. 8-10 p.m. July 4. $20. 1-855-765-7829.