UA Presents 2019-20 season

Unless noted, performances are at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus.

Oct. 5: Opening night with Smokey Robinson "Celebrating 60 Years of Motown"

Oct. 11: "In the Room with David Hume Kennerly," a Family Weekend free event featuring UA presidential scholar and former chief White House photographer Kennerly

Oct. 16: Lila Downs "Calavera," featuring Grandeza Mexiana Folk Ballet Company and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas

Oct. 28: The President's Own United States Marine Band (it's the president's in name only; the band has no affiliation to the White House). Admission is free.

Nov. 6: European Guitar Quartet

Nov. 13: Farruquito, Master of Gypsy Flamenco

Nov. 13-17: UA Dance Premium Blend at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre

Dec. 15: Broadway Princess Party

Jan. 10, 2020: Maceo Parker and his Big Band "It's All About Love," part of the 2020 Tucson Jazz Festival

Jan. 18: Kronos Quartet at Crowder Hall

Jan. 22: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring Pinchas Zuckerman

Jan. 26: Cirque Mechanics "42FT — A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels"

Jan. 28: Thomas Hampson "Song of America: Beyond Liberty," part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival

Jan. 30: Black Violin

Feb. 8: Grupo Corpo dance

Feb. 19: "The Finest Hour: Celebrating the Music that Ended World War II" with Davina & the Vagabonds and The Hot Club of Cowtown

March 3: Jazz trumpeter Ingrid Jensen

March 5: Iranian folk singer Niyaz "The Fourth Light Project" multimedia experience

March 11: Violin great Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva

March 18: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

March 22: The Underwater Bubble Show family event

April 5: Taiko drumming ensemble Tao

April 8: Cécile McLorin Salvant with the Aaron Diehl Trio

April 18: Season finale with comedian Hasan Minhaj

Tickets: Season tickets, which go on sale Monday, April 29, through uapresents.org, start with four events — no, the two free events are not included in those four — and prices vary by package. Single tickets will go on sale later in the summer.

Details: uapresents.org