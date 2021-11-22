Thanks for staying open: Places in Tucson to unwind on Turkey Day

There are plenty of reasons you might find yourself in need of a hot meal, a stiff drink and something entertaining to do on Thanksgiving Day.

The fried turkey you were attempting to make in the backyard for the wife and kids, guided solely by YouTube tutorials, went up in flames.

Your mom is breaking new records on the amount of times she has asked about when you plan on getting married and giving her grandchildren, knowing full well you are currently single.

Or maybe you just find yourself thousands of miles from your family, a new face in an unfamiliar town, and you don’t want to spend it at home in front of the television, eating microwave turkey with your cats Oogie Boogie and Jack Skellington.

Whatever the reason, Tucson can provide.

While many local businesses are closed for the holiday, you can still find places to unwind, fill your belly and maybe make a friend or two in the process.

Movies

Nothing compares to going to see a movie on Thanksgiving.