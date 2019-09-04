COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill: Gaslight Theatre's Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 13-15. $5. 398-5618.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. Comic Chaos performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Sign ups are at 6:45 p.m. Expect a 5-7 minute set depending on the number of performers on the list. Ages 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 882-0009.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Tells the story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15. Last chance. $35. 882-9721.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 17-20; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 14, 15 and 18. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Arsenic And Old Lace — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The classic American comedy set around the Brewster family. A seemingly normal family on the surface, but all bets are off once one little family secret is discovered. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 20; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 22. $18. 887-6239.
Cabaret Theater [title of show] — Temple of Music and Art. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 20; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 22. $25. 261-9309.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Last chance. $28. 401-3626.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.