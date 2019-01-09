VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Receptions
Two Expressions — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 180. Linda Ahearn, sculptor and Kathleen Frank, painter. Jan. 19-31. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 18. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Et Cetera
Watercolor on Gesso — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Michaelin Otis will share information about painting watercolor onto a handmade surface and framing pieces without glass. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $300. 398-2371.
UAMA Thursday Art Talks: The Retablo of Ciudad Rodrigo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Presented by Gerry Bates. Alterpiece consists of 26 panels and dates from the 15th century. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
WomanKraft's January Rummage Sale — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Toys, decorations, art books, art supplies, technology, clothing and much more. 501(c)3 non-profit. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Painted Threads — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. This workshop offers an exploration of applying acrylic inks to textiles in an innovative, but easy technique. One silk scarve will be provided. Pre-registration is required. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25. $99. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Arizona Aqueous XXXIII and Mythos — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Arizona Aqueous XXXII, featuring water-based materials on paper and Mythos, featuring the work of Sid Henderson, Elizabeth Frank, Judith Stewart, and Jess Drake. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
Pallet Knife Painting — Toscana Studio and Gallery, 9040 N. Oracle Road. Two day workshop for adults using photos as the source to create expressive paintings. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan 19 and 20. $250. 575-1445. toscanastudioandgallery.com.
The Art of Travel — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Diana Madaras and Terry Von Guilleaume from Destination South Africa share their South African experiences over light appetizers, drinks, and travel-inspired artwork. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Winter Exhibition Opening: Dazzled — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. In celebration of the advent of dazzle camouflage during World War I, MOCA Tucson presents an expansive, museum-wide exhibition exploring the influence dazzle camouflage has had over designers, artists, and musicians of the past 100 years. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Third Sunday Artisans and Farmers Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Local and regional artists. Including art glass, paintings, wood crafting, gemstone jewelry, textile crafts and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 20. 298-1983. medellavina.com.
BuySwapSell — Lew Sorensen Community Center, 2300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Road. An exchange of mostly ceramic tools, equipment and supplies. Some for sale, some for exchange and some for free. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 20. 326-0803. southernarizonaclayartists.com.
UA Museum of Art Talk: The Retablo of Ciudad Rodrigo — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Presented by Gerry Bates. For adults. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 24. 594-5580.