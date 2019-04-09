Tucson’s only Zia Records location, at 3370 E. Speedway, will celebrate Record Store Day 2019 this Saturday with James O’Barr, creator of “The Crow” comic series, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
O’Barr will participate in a meet-and-greet at the midtown music store in honor of the 25th anniversary vinyl release of “The Crow” original motion picture soundtrack.
The soundtrack, which featured popular bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Joy Division, Rage Against the Machine and the Cure, was a triple-platinum release, selling more than 3.8 million copies in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America website.
Vinyl copies will be available at Zia in “limited quantities,” according to the shop's Facebook event page.
The soundtrack is being promoted as a Record Store Day exclusive. Only 8,000 copies in all will be released.
"The Crow" comic was first published in 1989 through Caliber Press. The film and soundtrack came out in 1994.
Record Store Day is held each year to celebrate independently owned record stores around the world.
In addition to Zia, which has locations in Tucson, Phoenix and Las Vegas, several other Tucson-area record stores will participate in Record Store Day, including Wooden Tooth Records, Desert Island Records, Studio G Vinyl Records and PDQ Records and Tapes, according to the RSD website.