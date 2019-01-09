Opening
“Cloud Soup” — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. The theater brings back the Wolfe Bowart piece about a tailor who longs for adventure and finds it in a pile of clothing. Boward, a physical actor, performs the wordless play with a grace and expertise. No words necessary when he’s on stage. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11. Last chance. $12-$28. 448-3300.
“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A trip back to the days of bar room brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Jan. 10-March 31. Call for showtimes. $22.95. 886-9428.
Continuing
“Dear Liar” — The Community Players Theatre, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Mrs. Patrick Campbell was an accomplished actress; George Bernard Shaw an accomplished playwright. The two fought, loved, flirted and discussed in the letters they wrote to each other. Jerome Kitty has adapted those letters for the play and the Community Players are bringing it to us. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. Continues through Jan. 20. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.