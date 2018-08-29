COMEDY
The Estrogen Hour: Virgin Sacrifice — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Host Nancy Stanley welcomes some of Tucson's funniest females to the stage for this stand-up comedy fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 9. $20. 245-5236. facebook.com.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name and identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. Through Nov. 21. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
UA Prose Series: Venita Blackburn — The University of Arizona Poetry Center. Curated by faculty of the Creative Writing Program at the UA. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Author Event: Margaree Little, poet and author of "Rest" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. A reading and book discussion. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
THEATER
The Vampire — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Count Dracula travels from Transylvania to England and develops a taste for the blood of the innocent Mina. He is on a mission to make her his bride forever. Through Nov. 4. Call for dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Bertolt Brecht's "Galileo" — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A fictionalized telling of the struggles of Galileo Galilei and his confirmation of the Copernican Model of the solar system. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Sept. 6-8, 13, 14; 2-4:15 Sept. 8 and 9. Through Sept 23. $38. 551-2053. theroguetheatre.org.
Every Brilliant Thing — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. You’re six years old, mum’s in hospital and dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6-8, 13, 14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Through Oct. 6. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Sanctuary — Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St. In 1981, Salvadorians fleeing war land in Tucson Seeking refuge. Based on the actual people and events that garnered national support, Sanctuary is a site-specific theatrical installation, performed and experienced in the physical space where the actual events of the play took place. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Sept. 6-8, 13, 14; 4-5:45 p.m. Sept. 9. Through Sept. 23. $25. 276-9598. borderlandstheater.org.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. One actor (David Alexander Johnston) portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 7, 12, 14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 8, 9. Through Sept. 16. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Piff the Magic Dragon — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $29.50-$64.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Les Misérables — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Recommended for ages 10 and up. No babies in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Last chance. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8; 2-5 p.m. Sept. 8; 1-4 and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. $29. 1-800-745-3000. broadwayintucson.com.
The Adventures of Sparkle and Steven: Two Unlikely Best Friends by Taylor Steger — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Princess Maribel and her cat, “Sparkles” are at a pageant when the Evil Wizard tries to stop it. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Through Sept. 29. $12. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
The Grand Canyon Mystery — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The food supply that the animals have worked all fall to save up is gone. Help solve the mystery. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Through Nov. 11. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
The Underpants by Steve Martin — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A wild satire adapted from the classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14. Through Oct. 7. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.