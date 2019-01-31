COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Free.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $8.
The Estrogen Hour: Lovelorn — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Host Nancy Stanley, a line-up of talented stand-up comics and very special guest Tempest Dujour. All seat and raffle proceeds go 100 percent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $15; $20 at the door. 245-5236. facebook.com.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase — Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Pauly Casillas, Jake Flores and Mishka Shubaly. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 13. $5. 261-8773. facebook.com.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
Two Trains Running — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. There's a new president in the White House. Racial tensions are on the rise. But no, it's not 2018. It's 1969 - and the civil rights movement is sending tremors through Pittsburgh's Hill District. Last chance. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 7-9; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Top Girls — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. In 1982, the United Kingdom was still adjusting to its first female Prime Minister. It was a time when glass ceilings were starting to crack and women were finding their voice in the corporate and political world. Top Girls captures the exhilaration of an era when advancement for women no longer was a novelty. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 10; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9, 14 and 15. Through Feb. 24. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Ever, a young man with Asperger's syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer to learn enough dancing to survive an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that may stop her dancing career permanently. As their relationship unfolds, they are both caught off-guard by the discoveries. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 13-15; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9, 10. Through Feb. 17. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
'Every Brilliant Thing' — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An immersive theatrical experience that delves into how we keep ourselves, and each other, alive. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Feb. 7-9, 14, 15; 2-3:15 p.m. Feb. 10. Through Feb. 24. $28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Something Rotten — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set in 1595, tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Last chance. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 7; 8-10:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 9; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 10. $29. 1-800-745-3000. broadwayintucson.com.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9, 14, 15; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 10. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Church Basement Ladies — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. A musical comedy featuring four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church about to undergo changes in 1965. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 8, 9, 15; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Through Feb. 24. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Stupid F#!*ing Bird — Temple for Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott Ave. Playwright Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 8, 9, 15; 2-3:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 10. Through Feb. 17. $28. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Love Letters: by Oro Valley Theatre Company — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A dramatic reading between two characters, Melissa and Andrew. It follows their lives for over 50 years through letters they write to each other. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.