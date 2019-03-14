FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Spring Break Bowling and Arcade Fun — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. Get two games, rental shoes, and eight arcade tokens for $5.99 plus tax per person. Noon-8 p.m. March 18, 20, 22 and 23; noon-4 p.m. March 19 and 21. $5.99. 888-4272. goldenpinbowl.com.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. March 22. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 23. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival — Elgin, 471 Elgin Road. Hand made items, local Arizona wines/spirits and non alcoholic beverages. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23. Free. 990-0137. kcrego.com.
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Storyteller's Adventure — Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Follow the storyteller through an adventure of interactive drama through the very heart of the fantasy land itself. 5-8 p.m. March 23, 24, 30 and 31. $10. 323-1331. tucsonvalleyofthemoon.com.
Men Who Cook — Columbian Hall, 156 W. Kayetan Drive, Sierra Vista. Twenty chefs from the city will cook, and five women will judge the dishes in a blind taste test. 5:30-8 p.m. March 23. $40. 458-5189. sierravistasymphony.org.
Park Fest — Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave. A celebration of music, food and connection. Four stages with live performances, 3 acts per stage, over a three hour period for a total of 12 bands, plus three food trucks. 3-6 p.m. March 24. Free. facebook.com.
"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The Greatest Showman is a bold and dazzling movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. 3-5 p.m. March 24. $5. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Bread Baking Hands On Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn the proper mixing techniques, kneading, and all the essentials to make bread. Includes lunch of all dishes made. To register go to: https://thegardenkitchen.org/events_page/. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
City of Gastronomy Downtown Chef's Table — Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. A cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by a multi course, wine-paired, sit down dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to each course, chefs/mixologists will discuss their inspiration for their particular dish and/or cocktail with the guests. Price of $150 per person does include tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased at http://carriagehousetucson.com. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 27. 615-6100. carriagehousetucson.com.