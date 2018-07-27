Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Gutenberg The Musical: A NotThoseWrightBrothers Production — The Little Theatre- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new project, a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Tickets available at NotThoseWrightBrothers.com. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11. Through Aug. 19. $20. 275-0245.
CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Cover songs. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Free. 207-2429.
Music with Paul Charles — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk from the 1920s to the 1960s, as well as original tunes written in traditional styles. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 3. Free. 594-5295.
Erin Bode — Monterey Court. Jazz-infused Americana. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3. $10. 207-2429.
Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4. $25. 529-1000.
Slowhand: The Eric Clapton Experience — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4. $30. 825-2818.
Sugar and the Mint — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Contemporary bluegrass band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5. $15. 529-1000.
Reed Turchi — Monterey Court. Blues. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Keith Sweat — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Special guest En Vogue. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 5. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Tapestry: The Music of Carole King — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 6. $22.95. 886-9428.
Kat Edmondson — The Gaslight Music Hall. Pianist Matt Ray. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9. $25. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 207-2429.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10. $5. 207-2429.
DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9. $7. 327-7895.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner necessary. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10. $10. 333-5905.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10. $6. 333-5905.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire encouraged. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $12.50. 529-1000.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine tango class. First four classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Aug. 4. 468-5536.
Contra Dance — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 4. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Free. 888-3910.
Hip-Hop Dance Class — The Hoff Studio. All levels. 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing. 7:30-8:30 Aug. 8. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson: Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Through Sept. 24. $39. 529-1000.
EVENTS
Woof Down Wednesday — PokeZone, 54 W. Congress St. Visit the designated restaurant each week and 20 percent of qualifying purchases go to HSSA. Visit hssaz.org/woofdown for full schedule of participating restaurants. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8. 321-3704.
KIDS STUFF
Lego Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Build with Legos. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1. Free. 594-5275.
NIGHTLIFE
Big Leaf Beach Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched, follow along step-by-step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $35. 245-0340.
Windego Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from the 60s-90s. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 3. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Aug. 3. $5. 444-0439.
The Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Soul, funk and R&B. 7:30-11 p.m. Aug. 4. Free. 751-2222.
Xception — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 4. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 6. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 7. Free. 623-7507.
Geeks Who Drink: Quiz for a Cause — Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. A night of trivia benefiting the Community Food Bank. Teams of up to six or existing teams can recruit and add players. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. 622-0525.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 10. Free. 887-9027.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 2 and 9. 724-5375.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 2, 4 and 9. 733-5158.
Desert Night Shift — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to learn why many animals, and even some plants are nocturnal. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Village of Summerhaven parking lot. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists lead a 5.2 mile hike up the paved Turkey Run Road past cabins then up the Aspen Draw trail to the top of the ski lift. Elevation gain of 1100 feet. Bring a lunch and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3. 1-529-749-8700.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Watch as hundreds of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists/volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4. 724-5375.
Lizards — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Search for whiptail, spiny, ornate tree, and other lizards that roam the park. Binoculars available or bring your own. Registration not required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug 4. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 4. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 4. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 4. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Aug. 5. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Aug. 5. 733-5158.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Discover which birds enjoy the heat. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 7. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Suitable footwear and water. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist leads a 3.5 mile hike to Soldier Lake. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10. 749-8700.
THEATER
GNATMAN!! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he? Call for show dates and times. Through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428.
Red by John Logan (BTL Festival of Plays) — Studio Theatre at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. During the creation of the monumental Seagram murals, world renowned abstract expressionist Mark Rothko and his young assistant Ken, battle over the meaning and relevance of modern art. Not intended for children. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 11. $23. 468-1664.
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A he sang/she sang poignant tale of romance gone right and then wrong between a hip, Jewish New York writer, and his struggling actress girlfriend his Shiksa Goddess. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 4 and 10; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Through Aug. 26. $25. 207-2491.
Rockin' Cinderella — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Cinderella set in the 1950s, when the Burger Palace King throws a sock hop to find a girl for his son. Cinderella's fairy godmother comes to the rescue so Cinderella can go to the sock hop until midnight. She leaves a shoe behind and the Burger Palace Prince has to find the love of his life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 19. $10. 327-4242.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n’ roll, folk- rock and folk. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10. $12.50. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
GLYPHS1: Photographs that Tell and Encourage Stories by Paul Stuetze — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. A sampling of more than six decades of photography, the exhibit portrays Stuetze’s passion for the diversity and beauty of the great outdoors. Through Aug. 31. 594-5275.
Et Cetera
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire. All skill levels. Supplies provided. For adults. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3. 594-5305.
Intro to Leather work — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn the basics to leather tooling with an opportunity to advance in ability and custom handmade leather tooling and stamping. 2:45-5:45 p.m. Aug. 9. $30. 623-1003.