Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501©(3), tax-deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Comic Escapades: Volume Two — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Includes the following titles; “Red Ryder”, “Blondie”, “Ripley’s Believe It or Not”, and the continuation of “Superman”. For Reservations call 520-329-4987. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 329-4987.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. Through Sept. 15. $5. 398-5618.
CONCERTS
Classical
In from the Heat Luncheon and recital — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. This will be her first visit to the Catalina UMC IV Manual 57 rank Quimby organ. Luncheon and recital. Noon-1:45 p.m. Aug. 31. $10. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 797-3959.
Michael Friedmann — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Blend of pop, jazz, soul and rock n roll. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 900-7166.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African. A family-friendly event. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 31. $5. 207-2429.
JigJam — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Quartet from Ireland blending traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. $20 advance; $25 day of show with reduced pricing for youth. 210-4448.
HoCo Fest x El Tambó: Tomasa del Real, Ms Nina, San Cha — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. $15. 622-8848.
Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court. From Latin ballads, Buddy Holly, rock, pop and blues. 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Western and bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 207-2429.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star seven-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. $23.95. 529-1000.
Country Classics — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Strait Country Band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31. $25. 529-1000.
HoCo Fest: Dogbreth, Foxx Bodies — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Alternative and Indie. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 31. $10. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Dana Dentata, Creeks — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Alternative and Indie. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 31. $25. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: XIXA, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $10. 622-8848.
Malt Shop Memories — The Gaslight Music Hall. Doo-wop with The 4GENTS. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. $25. 529-1000.
Rock Me Gently — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Music from the 70s. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 31. $30. 825-2818.
HOCO Fest: Bill Callahan — Club Congress. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Emo Nite LA — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Ages 16 and up. 8-11:45 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Injury Reserve, Fat Tony — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Ages 16 and up. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: The Courtneys, Hotline TNT — Wooden Tooth Records. Indie. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 622-8848.
Sugar and The Mint Bluegrass — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2. $22.95. 886-9428.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 207-2429.
The Ronstadt Brothers — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Traditional Southwestern and Mexican songs. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. $20. 399-1750.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court. Dance along to old favorites. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 207-2429.
First Friday Music: Guitarist Peter Biedermann — Joyner Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Includes a discussion of the history of fingerstyle guitar playing from early classical to contemporary styles in all genres of music. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 594-5295.
We’re Gonna Rock This Town Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Jukebox Junqies Band. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
DANCING AND
LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n’ roll and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. Aug. 31. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 3. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
FESTIVALS AND
EVENTS
TakeCare Tucson Film Fair — El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, #14. View inspirational short films about real-life stories of transformation, connect with local health resources, healthy refreshments, raffle prizes for movie tickets, children’s activities and interactive demonstrations. 5:30-7:15 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 261-7948.
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Dog diving competitions, special canine demonstrations, vendors and nonprofit exhibitors and much more. Contact to register your dog. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2. $19.95; free ages 11 and under. 883-0100.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Local vendors will be on-site, along with your favorite MSA Annex shops, who extend hours and stay open late. Beats by DJ Herm, refreshments by Westbound, and art installations that will be set up on site. 6-10 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 461-1107.
Around the World Dumplings Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to create a variety of internationally inspired bites, from Polish pierogi to Japanese Gyoza and Latin empanadas. Fee includes lunch of all dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 31. $55. 621-0476.
Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge — La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Food, music and drinks. 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 1. $55. 274-2756.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays; food for sale at 5:45 p.m. $12. 762-5652.
Blind Wine Tasting — Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Try five wines blindly and guess the varietals. If you get it right, you may win a bottle to take home. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. $12. 545-0577.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align, calm the body, mind and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. 268-9030.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 29-31. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Meet at the trailhead near Ski Valley by turning right at milepost 24.9 Catalina Highway. A 4.6-mile hike up the steep Aspen Draw trail to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout where we’ll stop for lunch in the shade. Elevation gain of about 1200 feet requires good physical condition. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30. 749-8700.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 31. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 31. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 31. $5. 724-5375.
Shorebird Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch. Birds include plovers, sandpipers, curlews, gulls, terns and more. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 3. $15. 724-5375.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Join Pima County naturalists and volunteers to discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. 724-5375.
THEATER
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31, Sept. 5-6; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31, Sept. 6; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 15. $28. 401-3626.
The Musical World of Fairy Tales — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Along with Disney music, the show will include music from other fairy tale favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and more. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 31; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 8. $17. 888-0509.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 3-6. Through Sept. 15. $35. 882-9721.
VISUAL ARTS
Openings
Harmonies in Art — West Social Center, 1111 Via Arco Iris, Green Valley. Nancy Holmberg, watercolor; Romy Angle and Del Marinello, acrylic and mixed media. Reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Exhibit showing: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1-29. Free. 904-6113.
“DeGrazia Downtown” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Reception. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 299-9191.
“DeGrazia Paints the Jungle” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum. Reception. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 299-9191.
September Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Willie Ray Parrish and Becky Hendricks, sculptor and artist/photographer from Tucson, Edna Dapo, Phoenix artist and the TCA Member’s Best of Show winner. Reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 398-2371.
Et Cetera
Animal Life Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint one or all four in the series. Desert life, Pet Life, Farm Life and Ocean Life. Paint one or the series. Purchase 3 the 4th is free. Cost of class includes pottery, instruction and studio fee. $50 plus tax. Age 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 19. $50. 790-1100.
9th Annual Altered Books Show and Silent Auction — Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave, Bisbee. Transform books into beautiful works of art from wall hangings to sculpture. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. 732-9848.
Jack Dykinga: Photography by Obsession — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Photographer Jack Dykinga goes public with a slide show and talk about his photographic obsessions. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. 624-7370.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mal. For children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 790-1100.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. “Music and Dance” will look at how artists use themes of sound and movement in their art. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 594-5420.
WHEN THE SUN
GOES DOWN
Gatecreeper, Candy and Show Me The Body — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Ages 16 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $30. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Malaena Cadiz and Billy Sedlmayr — Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Pushing Buttons — Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Ryley Walker, Wild Pink — Che’s Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Ave. Indie folk, rock and blues. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: Street Blues Family and Seanloui — R Bar, 350 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 10-11:45 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 622-8848.
Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. An 8-piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa and rock. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. $5. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Graham Smith, Bryce Rogers and the Ateliers — Monterey Court. Americana, singer/songwriter, and indie rock. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 2.Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quartet, Instrumental Edition — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Funk, soul and jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 628-8533.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 5. $5. 444-0439.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Liver Down the River — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. Five piece band. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 207-2429.
The Bennu — 191 Toole. Blending elements of psychedelic, progressive, electronic rock with jazz sensibilities, infectious dance beats and group improvisation. Ages 21 and up. 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 445-6425.