The List for Dec. 26- Jan. 3

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Dec. 27. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 28. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 29. Free. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Family Concert — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. 20 Violin students who are studying with Member of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra with Vivaldi Concerto for Two Violins. Followed by Vivaldi Piccolo Concerto featuring Mindi Acosta, and selections from Mozart 25 and Beethoven Symphony No.8. 1:30-2 p.m. Dec. 28. Free. 461-4537.
Tucson Repertory Orchestra — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Overtures and Symphonies by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, Schubert, Schumann and Tchaikovsky for highly skilled musicians in Tucson area (students, university, professionals). 1:30 p.m. family concert; 3 p.m. Music of the Masters XVI. 1:30-2:30 and 3-4 p.m. Dec. 28. Free. 327-6857.
Mozart and Beethoven New Year’s Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Chamber works by Mozart and Beethoven in free concert to benefit Interfaith Community Services. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Free. 887-5127.
JAZZ
Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Eight piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa, and rock. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 28. $5. 207-2429.
LATIN
Sergio Mendoza y la Orkesta w/ Bye Bye Lullaby — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Night of music Catalan style. 21 and up. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 28. $20. 622-8848.
Sergio Mendoza y la Orkesta: Mambo Clásico 10 Year Anniversary Party — Club Congress. Celebrate 10 years with return of original members. ages 21 and up. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 29. $20. 622-8848.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western music in the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Free. 207-2429.
Rendezvous — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Covers. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 26. $5. 622-8848.
Brian Lopez w/ The Senators at Club Congress — Club Congress. 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 27. $12. 622-8848.
Cochise County All-Stars — Monterey Court. Americana and country inspired folk. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 27. Free. 207-2429.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance hits. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 27. $13.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
A Holiday Evening with Cher, Bocelli, Valli, Streisand and more — The Gaslight Music Hall. Recreation of holiday variety shows from the 70s and 80s. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28-30; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 31. $55. 529-1000.
The Co., Ronstadt Bros., and Serenity Fisher — Monterey Court. Join P.D. Ronstadt & The Co. with the Ronstadt Brothers and Serenity Fisher on the last Sunday of the month at Monterey Court. An evening with three bands and collaborations. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29. $10. 207-2429.
2020 New Years Celebration with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Prix fixe menu including a toast at 10 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 31. $50 prix fixe menu; $20 entry only. 207-2429.
Bring in the new decade with Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Food, full bar, live music. 8-11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. 888-1900.
Infest and Iron Lung — Club Congress. Magnum Force, Sex Prisoner, Crossfire, and Violencia with proceeds going to the Florence Project. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 3. $25. 622-8848.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Winterhaven Festival of Lights — Winterhaven Neighborhood, 3334-3398 N. Christmas Ave. Bring a donation of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-29. Free. 622-0525.
”Santa’s Little Outlaws” Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros Wild West Stunt Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family friendly, wild west Christmas show. Loud gunfire, dynamite explosion effects, cowboy-style fist fights, high falls and Santa. Outdoor seating with heaters. 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 26, 28, 29, Jan. 1-5. $5. 398-5618.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 27. $9. 762-5652.
POW/WOW — American Legion Post 109, 15921 South Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Up to 70 pounds of produce for a $10 donation. 8-11 a.m. $12. 762-5852.
Family Adventure Fourth Saturday at the Presidio Museum — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A tour of the Presidio grounds, barracks, original foundation wall, the millstone and the mural. A tinsmithing or blacksmithing activity. A story and a coloring activity that encourages children to express what they have learned. The event is included with admission, and attendees may arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 28. $5. 622-0594.
Hot Cocoa 5k Run/Walk — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Race includes snacks, water and hot cocoa. Professionally timed race and prizes for overall male and female winner and five-year age group. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. $20. 229-5050.
KIDS STUFF
Teen Leaders Against Hunger — Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Volunteers will learn about hunger, poverty, advocacy, and gain leadership experience for college and beyond. Open to all high school students. Lunch is provided. Sign up in advance by calling 622-0525 Ext. 7341 or at engage@communityfoodbank.org. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Free.
NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 30. Free. 775-2337.
New Year’s Eve — Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Dining specials, live music, party favors and champagne toast. 5-11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. $129. 529-3500.
Tapas and Tonics — AC Hotel Downtown Tucson, 151 E. Broadway. AmandaRochelle and Natalie Pohanic will alternate each week, their soft acoustic styles pairing perfectly with a relaxing evening in the city. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 2. Free. 385-7111.
Into The Groove Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Gigi and the GLOW. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 3. $13.50. 529-1000.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 749-8700.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 28, Jan. 2, 3. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights — Winterhaven Neighborhood, 3334-3398 N. Christmas Ave. Bring a donation of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-29. Free. 622-0525.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 27. 733-5158.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 2:15-3 p.m. Dec. 28; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Dec. 27. 733-5158.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Dec. 27 and 30; 10:15-11 a.m. Dec. 29. 733-5158.
Holiday Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Explore the natural lore of the solstice holiday on a unique nighttime drive through the park’s loop drive. Cookies and cider will be offered at the visitor center all evening. Call for reservations. Tours every 30 minutes from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 27. $20. 733-5153.
Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Telescopes for viewing and presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. All ages. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 27. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 28. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the varied land forms of the desert: bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 28. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and 31; 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5153.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place wild at heart. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. Half mile hike on a rocky trail. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec 28. $20. 733-5153.
Stargazing Tucson Mountain Park — Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road 85735. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. All ages. Weather permitting. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28. Free. 724-5375.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 29. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on this 2-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Dec. 30 and 31. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Hooray for Gila Monsters — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a naturalist in the Visitor Center theater to discover the fascinating life of a Gila Monster, the West’s only venomous lizard. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Dec. 30. 733-5153.
The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Dec. 30. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 30. 733-5158.
Birding Tucson Mountain Park — Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road. guided walk through ironwood-saguaro habitat looking for Sonoran Desert resident birds. Loaner binoculars available. All ages. Register online. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 31. $5. 724-5375.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 31. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 31. 733-5158.
THEATER
Cabaret — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles, a talented cabaret performer, at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy, and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-28; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 26, 28, 29; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 29. $29. 622-2823.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 28. $12. 327-4242.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Exhibit will commemorate Ted DeGrazia’s relationship with editor Raymond Carlson and Arizona Highways magazine, and will include selections of artwork featured in the magazine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 23-Jan. 29. $8 for adults; $5 ages 12-18; free age 12 and under. 299-9191.
Art Gallery Show: Suzanne Jordan Villella — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun — Little Gallery, 6300 N. Swan Road. Vibrant acrylic and mixed media works. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 23-27. 299-9191.