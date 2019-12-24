The List for Dec. 26- Jan. 3

Tapas and Tonics — AC Hotel Downtown Tucson, 151 E. Broadway. AmandaRochelle and Natalie Pohanic will alternate each week, their soft acoustic styles pairing perfectly with a relaxing evening in the city. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 2. Free. 385-7111.

Into The Groove Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Gigi and the GLOW. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 3. $13.50. 529-1000.

OUTDOORS

All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.

Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 749-8700.