Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
PCC Music: Wind Ensemble & Orchestra — Pima Community College, West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small ensembles and soloists. Concert features an orchestral repertoire with students and community adults. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $6. 206-6986.
Arizona Repertory Singers presents Rejoice and Be Merry — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. Innovative arrangements of holiday favorites. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $20. 329-7175.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 621-1162.
University of Arizona Outreach Honor Band — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Entry points to music making for adults, including those with no musical experience or who were active in school music programs but have been inactive for a long period. For those near the age of 50. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-1655.
Civic Orchestra of Tucson presents Free Concert: “Variations Plus” — Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. Music Director Charles Bontrager. Works by John Cheetham, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Tchaikovsky. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 730-3371.
Winter Scenes, Russell Ronnebaum, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Ronnebaum, pianist and composer, will perform his complete album of Winter Scenes. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 1-623-295-9677.
“Arizona Baroque and the Treasure of the Ottoman Empire” — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Interpretation of early music from an academic perspective, supporting the current research about historical performance. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-1655.
UA String Project Community Student Concert — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Designed to inspire and foster creativity among young musicians and cultivate a learning environment to enable the development of future string teachers. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-1655.
UA Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Edward Goodman performing a new concerto by composer Joel Love, Chamber Winds performing works by JoAnne Harris. Under the direction of Chad Nicholson. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $10. 621-1162.
Foothills Philharmonic Intergenerational Orchestra — Catalina Foothills High School Auditorium, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. A community, all-volunteer orchestra. Currently have openings for musicians on trombone, trumpet and percussion. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m. If interested in joining please contact lmuir@cfsd16.org. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 1-928-899-8570.
The Foothills Philharmonic Winter Concert — Catalina Foothills High School Auditorium. Conducted by Maestro Laszlo Veres. Classical and popular music. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 1-928-899-8570.
Arizona Repertory Singers Presents Rejoice and Be Merry — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Innovative arrangements of holiday favorites. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $20. 329-7175.
Civic Orchestra of Tucson presents Free Concert: “Variations Plus” — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Music Director Charles Bontrager leads. Performing works by: John Cheetham, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Tchaikovsky. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 730-3371.
PCC Music: Chorale/ College Singers & Music Theatre/Opera Scenes — Pima Community College, West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8. $6. 206-6986.
19th Annual Holiday Card to Tucson — Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Arizona Choir, UA Symphonic Choir, University Community Chorus, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and Tucson Girls Chorus perform. Tickets at uachoirs.org. 3-5 and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $15-$25. 621-1162.
Tucson Girls Chorus Sounds of Winter — The Fox Theater, 17 W. Congress St. Festive program of seasonal carols and choral highlights from their fall season, both in their individual ensembles and as a full choir. 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 547-3040.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. UMC Sanstuary with Helios Ensemble under the direction of Benjamin Hansen with traditional and modern Christmas music and readings. 4-5:45 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 327-4296.
William Wolfe Guitar Award Recital — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Student competition. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 621-1162.
Wolfe Guitar Competition — Holsclaw Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. Four finalists selected from the UA Bolton Guitar Studies Program will play in a competition which honors the legacy of William Wolfe, a renowned guitarist. 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 621-1157.
UA Percussion Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 621-1655.
Tucson Girls Chorus Holiday Card to Tucson — St. Augustine’s Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Choral performance featuring the Arizona Choir, UA Symphonic Choir, University Community Chorus, Tucson Boy’s Chorus and Tucson Girl’s Chorus. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 623-6351.
UA Symphonic Band — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Conducted by Yudai Ueda and Matthew Williams. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9. $5. 621-1162.
Recital Choir – Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. 621-1655.
Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts — Mission San Xavier, 1950 W. San Xavier Road. The Tucson Boys Chorus and the Sons of Orpheus. 6-7:30 and 7:45-9 p.m. Dec. 10-12. $100. 407-6130.
“Hints of the Holidays” UA Wind Symphony — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Orchestral transcriptions and powerful original works for winds. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10. $5. 621-1162.
Fred Fox Graduate Brass Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. 621-1655.
JAZZ AND WORLD
UA Concert Jazz Band & Experiential Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The UA Concert Jazz Band, directed by Angelo Versace and Tony Belletti, will feature big band love songs. The Experiential Ensemble is under the direction of Jason Carder. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $5. 621-1162.
AZ Repertory Singers — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Holiday music. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 8. $18. 327-6857.
David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown With Special Guest Sara Gazarek — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church St. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 11. $44.50-$64.50. 791-4101.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
We Aren’t Dead Yet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dianne Davidson, Deidre McCalla, and Jamie Anderson. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $12. 207-2429.
Sons of the Pioneers — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, Green Valley. Country. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5. $46. 625-0288.
Little Cloud — Monterey Court. Ukulele driven bohemian folk rock. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429.
Mariachi Extravaganza Feliz Navidad — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Mariachi music and dance to represent the traditions of Mexico at Christmas time. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7. $22.95. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Holiday Dinner & Show with Corey Spector — Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Holiday music. Reservations required, seating is limited. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $35. 529-3500.
Nancy Elliott and Ismael Barajas — Monterey Court. Folk and flamenco. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court. Old time favorites and originals. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. 207-2429.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Tucson Lights — The House, 1102 W. Grant Road. Walking light tour with holiday music, pony rides, petting zoo and kids 10 and under can ride the North Pole Express Train. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 13; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-12. Through Dec. 29. $7. 917-0177.
Night in Bethlehem — Desert Valley Adventist Church, 1200 N. Santa Rosa Ave. Live nativity, crafts, shops, food and fun. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7. Free. 548-0576.
Charity car Show — Tucson Sabbar Shriners Hall, 450 S. Tucson Blvd. Awards, DJ and food. Toys for Tots gift drive. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 235-3935.
Holiday Bake Sale — Holy Resurrection Church, 5910 E. Fifth St. Baked goods such as Nut Roll, Baklava, Kolachki, Russian Tea Cookies, sugar-free Apple Strudel, and other items. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 622-2265.
38th Annual Nordic Guild Fair — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Finnish clubs/individual vendors selling ethnic foods, baked goods, Scandinavian items, crafts and collectibles. Folk dancers and musicians will entertain throughout the day. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 834-4359.
La Fiesta de Tumacácori — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Food and craft booths, continuous live entertainment on stage, and family activities each day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 377-5060.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 296-0456.
Mini Pyschic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7. $20 per 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
15th Annual Tamal Festival — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Variation of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. Live local entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors, farmers market, vendors and family fun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
GPD Polar Express Holiday Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Visit Santa, see Christmas decorations, write a letter and send it to the North Pole, hot chocolate, watch Polar Express in your pajamas and ride the train. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 888-2222.
Lights of Love, 2019 — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. A time to remember those we have lost with stories, laughter and mourning. Call or visit hermitagecatshelter.org for more information. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 571-7839.
La Fiesta de Guadalupe — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Honoring Mexico’s patron saint with music, dancing and performances including mariachi bands, folklorico dancers, and Yaqui Deer Dancers. Pinatas filled with treats and vendors with regional food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 299-9191.
Holiday Festival: Fundraiser for the Marine Corp League Detachment 007 Tucson — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle. Over 40 artists with unique art. Start your holiday shopping. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 13-15. Free. 668-9710.
790-1100.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5 and 12. Free. 749-8700.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 2:15-3 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Free. 733-5158.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Stroll the cactus garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Dec. 6 . Free. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 6 and 11. Free. 733-5158.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Mistletoes: Myth vs. Fact” in a short talk followed by a question and answer session. Bring a chair. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 724-5375.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $5. 724-5375.
Hike Colossal Cave Mountain Park — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Two to three mile moderate level interpretive hike. Ages 12 and up. Register online. pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 7. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555.
History Hike: Clanton Ranch — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. Join the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn a little of the Clanton family history and life before and after the infamous gunfight at the OK Corral. The two-mile, round-trip walk follows a closed, dirt road and then an uneven dirt trail that ends in a short, rocky, uphill stretch. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7. Free. 459-2555.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. This hike climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Reservations required by calling. 1:45-8:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 733-5158.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a walk in our cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9. Free. 733-5158.
Moonlight Excursion — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. This evening adventure involves short hikes totaling 2¼ miles with 200 feet elevation gain. The paths will take hikers to overlooks and through a picturesque wash all under the enchanting light of the moon. Reservations required by calling. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Discussions of water, geology, and plants will be highlights of mini-talks along this route, which gains 700 feet (with some switchbacks near the top) before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Ages 10 and older. Reservations required by calling. 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 733-5158.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our cactus garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 9; 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 1. Free. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 10. Free. 749-8700.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. 733-5158.
Anza Tour at Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775, as they began an epic 1200-mile journey from Sonora, New Spain to colonize the port of what is now San Francisco. All ages. Register by emailing CanoaRanch@pima.gov. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 11. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. A volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Dec. 11. Free. 749-8700.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of our talented volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro cacti. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. 733-5158.
THEATER
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Get into the Christmas mood. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, 8, 12; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8. Through Dec. 24. $23.95. 529-1000.
Apples In Winter by Jennifer Fawcett — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. We are with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the worktable with a wire. This is the story of a mother’s deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 12-14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre Company.
Cabaret — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles, a talented cabaret performer, at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy, and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 10-13; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 11; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Through Dec. 29. $29. 622-2823.
Jesus Christ Superstar — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $29-$125. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
The Big Meal — ACT Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. A hilarious, expansive tale that traverses five generations of an ordinary modern family in 90 minutes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 13; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Through Dec. 22. $28. 401-3626.
GSP Spirit Players — Play Reading — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Compilation of adaptations of Anton Chekov’s comic short stories by three American playwrights: Wendy Wasserstein, David Mamet, and Neil Simon. Donation of canned food for the Joseph’s Food Pantry at Grace St. Paul’s. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 327-6857.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians/carolers, scrumptious food/treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15. $24. 319-0400.
The Legend of La Befana — CATALYST, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Red Herring Puppet’s production of the popular Italian Christmas story The Legend of La Befana captures the mystery and majesty of the Holiday season as it embodies the spirit of goodness and hope. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13; 2-3 and 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15. $10. 797-3959. SAACA.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. Through Dec. 28. $12. 327-4242.
Reveille Men’s Chorus: Snowed In — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Experience snow on the saguaros through pop, jazz, barbershop, broadway and classical music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. $20-$35. 304-1758.
Elves Gone Bad: Interactive Holiday Theater — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Ages 4-8. Santa and his elves and a Pirate put on an interactive, audience participation matinee. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. $5. 289-8076.
Dashing Through The Snow — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The play takes place in the Snowflake Inn in Tinsel, Texas where it’s Christmas 365 days a year. It’s four days before Christmas and a parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 14 and 15. $19. 888-0509.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTIONS
Meditative, Personal Clay Vessels by Ariella Pekin-Owens — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Reception will include music and refreshments. Reception: 4-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Exhibit showing through Dec. 30. 1-917-705-3803.
Wee Wonders — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Ste 180. Paintings by Tucson artist’s that are 8x8 or smaller. Featuring Linda Ahearn, Zulia Gotay de Anderson, Santos Barbosa, Brian Beamish, Rose Collins, Francisco Franklin, Tom Murray, Barry Sapp, Doug Shelton, Alexandria Winslow and Victoria Taylor- Gore. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 22. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 529-4886.
ET CETERA
Fun with Gelli Printing: Holiday Card Collage Class — Hobby Lobby, 6484 N. Oracle Road, Unit 150. Participants will learn how to use the gelli plate to create beautiful papers to use for collage. Ages 16 and up. 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $20. 297-0022.
Holiday Clay Gala — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. View works, meet artists and enjoy some food. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 1-917-705-3803.
Holiday Open House — Philabaum Glass Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave. One-of-a-kind gifts, ornaments, jewelry and Menorahs. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 884-7404.
Fest 2019 — Tucson Iron & Metal, 690 E. 36th St. Southern Arizona artist works using scrap, salvaged and re purposed metal. This year also including tile, glass, wood and textiles. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 808-9608.
Mata Ortiz Trunk Show — Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Deals on crafts and live artisan demonstrations. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 202-3888.
Traditional Winter Wreath Workshop — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn the basics of creating an 18 inch traditional winter wreath using greenery and winter flora. You will leave with a beautiful wreath to adorn your door for the holiday season, as well as the knowledge to make many more in the future. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8. $60. 389-8197.
Public Art Tour — University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art. Reservations required. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Free. 621-5130.