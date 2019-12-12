Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
“Applause For The Paws” Fundraiser for The Tucson Humane Society — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Sarah Kennedy, Autumn Horvat and host Eli Turner. All proceeds benefit the Tucson Humane Society. Pet adoptions before the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $10. 207-9747.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. “Comic Chaos” performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts — Mission San Xavier, 1950 W. San Xavier Road. The Tucson Boys Chorus and the Sons of Orpheus. 6-7:30 and 7:45-9 p.m. Dec. 10-12. $100. 407-6130.
Lessons and Carols by Candlelight: Songs of the Magi — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. True Concord performing new and traditional carols inspired by the Magi. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 12. $25. 401-2651.
Neave Trio — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Works by female composers with digital projections designed by Bing Lin and Andrew Ringler, helping to tell the story of the music visually. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $30. 577-3769.
UA Faculty-Staff Choir Fall Concert — St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St. Choral selections including classical, popular and festive songs. Theme: The Work of Christmas. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 621-6107.
Holiday Choral Concert — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Men’s Chorus and Sons of Orpheus will feature holiday favorites for young and old. Donations will benefit homeless emergency programs of the Primavera Foundation. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14. Donations appreciated. 327-6857.
Sons of Orpheus Concert in Memory of Gordon Packard — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Holiday concert in loving memory of Primavera Co-founder Gordon Packard. Donations will be accepted at the event, with all proceeds benefiting Primavera Foundation. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 327-6857.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Mister Bing’s Happy Holidays Supper Club — Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Dinner and show. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15. $99. 901-1342. .
LATIN
Merry-Achi Christmas — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Mariachi. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15. $24.50-$49.50. 547-3040.
Esteban Live in Concert with Special Guest Mazzella — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence. 8-11 p.m. Dec. 19. $42. 740-1000.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock from the Dead to the Rolling Stones. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Free. 207-2429.
Freddy Parish and Thøger Lund — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road Suite 119. Folk and country. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 900-7166.
Kevin Pakulis Band — Monterey Court. Original and homages to the best of rock and roll, country and blues. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13. $5. 207-2429.
Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Bringing local performers in country, bluegrass and western music. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14. Free. 797-3959.
Honky Tonk Christmas — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Holiday hits. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14. $25. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues, jazz and vocalese. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 14. $5. 207-2429.
Season’s Greetings: Return to Sender — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Holiday music. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15. $20. 792-9662.
The New Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S Sherwood Village Drive. Blues. 7:30-11 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 751-2222.
Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey — Monterey Court. Jazz and blues to boogie woogie with a dash of pop. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 207-2429.
An Intimate Evening with Paul McCartney, starring Tony Kishman — The Gaslight Music Hall. Joined by guitarist/pianist/vocalist Chris Holt, Don Henley guitarist. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. $26. 529-1000.
Christmas with the Rat Pack — The Gaslight Music Hall. Holiday music favorites. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17. $30. 529-1000.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Free. 207-2429.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers — Monterey Court. Alt, folk, Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Free. 207-2429.
Virginia Cannon Presents — Thursday Night Live — A singer/songwriter showcase — Monterey Court. Cannon brings singer/songwriters to share their original creations. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 207-2429.
Blue Christmas: Robert Shaw — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Elvis tribute with some of The King’s best loved holiday favorites mixed in with a healthy dose of top hits from throughout his career. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 19. $30. 825-2818.
DANCE PERFORMANCES
The Spirit of Christmas — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Production will bring the audience to both Radio City Music Hall/New York City, and Bethlehem in one spectacular show. Part “Broadway Show” and part inspirational experience. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. $30. 825-2818.
A Southwest Nutcracker — Tucson Convention Center Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. $38. 886-1222.
HOLIDAY
ACTIVITIES
Tucson Lights — The House, 1102 W. Grant Road. Walking light tour with holiday music, pony rides, petting zoo and kids 10 and under can ride the North Pole Express Train. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 20; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12, 16-19. Through Dec. 29. $7. 917-0177.
”Santa’s Little Outlaws” Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros Wild West Stunt Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family friendly, wild west Christmas show. Loud gunfire, dynamite explosion effects, cowboy-style fist fights, high falls and Santa. Outdoor seating with heaters. 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 12-15, 18-20. Through Jan. 5. $5. 398-5618.
Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13. $19.50-$37.50. 547-3040.
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fairs at Zpizza Tap Room — Zpizza Tap Room, 11165 N. LaCanada. Different vendors each week. 9 a.m.- noon. Dec. 14. Free. 329-8851.
Winter Gift Extravaganza — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Holiday shopping. 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 623-6732.
The Spirit of Christmas — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Production will bring the audience to both Radio City Music Hall/New York City, and Bethlehem in one spectacular show. Part “Broadway Show” and part inspirational experience. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. $30. 825-2818.
Christmas “Cavalcade of Music” — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC Church, 4625 E. River Road. A Cappella Syndicate. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $18. 977-1587.
Luminaria Night at the Presidio Museum — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Presidio re-enactors will present nighttime activities and musket demonstrations. Carrillo School will present Las Posadas. Hot tamales for sale. Children will enjoy Old World crafts. 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $5. 622-0594.
Queen Astara’s Annual Winter Fairy Lights — Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Costumes optional. Enjoy festive lights and decorations while strolling the fairyland enchanted gardens. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $5. 270-0179.
KIDS STUFF
Breakfast With Santa — El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road. Breakfast with Santa. Give him your wish list. Call for reservations and pre-payment. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14. $35; $20 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and under. 544-1190.
Family Volunteer Day — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. Working in the Nuestra Tierra Garden. Ages 6 and up with an adult. RSVP to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Free. 622-0525.
Hot Drink Mixology — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Use different types of drink mixes, marshmallows, sprinkles, sliced fruits and so much more to create the absolute best wintry drink you could ever imagine. Ages 12-19. Call to register. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 594-5580.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 12 and 19. 749-8700.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 12-14 and 20. 733-5153.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docent will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson’s history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $20. 837-8119.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17; 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 and 19. 733-5153.
Venom, Scales, & Sticky Toes: Evolution of Amphibians and Reptiles for Survival in the Desert — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Learn about hallucinogenic toads, all-female populations of lizards, absorbing tails, cannibalistic tadpoles, or salamanders. Talk by Jessie Rack. 4-5 p.m. Dec. 12. 594-5305.
Sparrow Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Workshop aims to remove the confusion and improve your sparrow-identification skills by focusing on size, structure, behavior, and habitat. Ages 12 and up. Register at pima.gov/nrpr,. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 13. $15. 724-5375.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 16; 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 13 and 18. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. What was it like to live in a Cactus Forest? What do people do in this valley today? And what about an uncertain future? Explore all three eras on a short hike to the Loma Verde Copper Mine historic site. 1.6 mile hike with one small hill climb. Ages 10 and up. 1-2:45 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20. $20. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on this two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 13; 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 16 and 17. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $5. 724-5375.
Family Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanis Trail. Toddler backpacks available for loan. Comfortable walking shoes and water. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14. $20 per car. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Natural Wreath Making Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Using natural materials such as acorns, devil’s claw and pine cones to create a unique holiday wreath. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14. $15. 724-5375.
History Walk: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Whetstone. Join the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn the history of the site and show the remains of the mill, mostly the foundations where the 200 foot long, multi-story building once stood. This walk follows a dirt and gravel trail that is uneven in areas. Limited shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 14. 459-2555.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Dec. 14-16. 733-5158.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights — Winterhaven Neighborhood, 3334-3398 N. Christmas Ave. Bring a donation of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-29. 622-0525.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 15. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Making of Saguaro National Park — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Meet a ranger at the Broadway Trailhead for this three mile hike to discover how and why this area was created as a national monument in 1933. Bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon on an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 17. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join us for a stroll through the cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Dec. 17. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Dec. 17. 733-5158.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18. $5. 724-5375.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18. $5. 724-5375. .
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. A volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Dec. 18. 749-8700.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19. 733-5153.
THEATER
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Get into the Christmas mood. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12, 15, 18-20; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Through Dec. 24. $23.95. 529-1000.
Apples In Winter by Jennifer Fawcett — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. We are with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the worktable with a wire. This is the story of a mother’s deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre Company.
Cabaret — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles, a talented cabaret performer, at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy, and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 18-20; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 18, 19. Through Dec. 29. $29. 622-2823.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians/carolers, scrumptious food/treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. $24. 319-0400.
The Legend of La Befana — CATALYST, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Red Herring Puppet’s production of the popular Italian Christmas story The Legend of La Befana captures the mystery and majesty of the Holiday season as it embodies the spirit of goodness and hope. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2-3 and 4-5 p.m. Dec. 15. $10. 797-3959. SAACA.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 28. $12. 327-4242.
Something Something Theatre & Tucson Labyrinth Project: ‘Apples in Winter’ — Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Playwright Jennifer Fawcett puts us with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare, and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the work table with a wire. This is the story of a mother’s deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre and Tucson Labyrinth Project: a co-production.
The Big Meal — ACT Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. A hilarious, expansive tale that traverses five generations of an ordinary modern family in 90 minutes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22. $28. 401-3626.
Elves Gone Bad: Interactive Holiday Theater — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Holiday Improvisation Theater perfect for ages 4-8. Santa and his elves and a Pirate put on an interactive, audience participation matinee. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22. $5. 289-8076.
Dashing Through The Snow — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The play takes place in the Snowflake Inn in Tinsel, Texas where it’s Christmas 365 days a year. It’s four days before Christmas and a parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. $19. 888-0509.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. “Comic Chaos” performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 14. $8. 289-8076.
The Most of Wolfe Bowart — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Mime. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $35. 398-2371.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Holiday Watercolor Workshop with Cactus Cloud Art — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Serena McRae will be going over multiple watercolor techniques to create 3-4 ornament holiday cards. You will go home with a unique watercolor cards to gift as well as the knowledge to recreate many more at home. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12. $40. 389-8197.
Holiday Wine and Paint Playshop with Pamela Crittenden — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Holiday themed. All supplies provided. Call for reservations. 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 612-4225.
”Wee Wonders” — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 289o E. Skyline Drive Ste 180. Paintings by Tucson artist’s that are 8x8 or smaller. Featuring Linda Ahearn, Zulia Gotay de Anderson,Santos Barbosa, Brian Beamish,Rose Collins, Francisco Franklin, Tom Murray, Barry Sapp, Doug Shelton, Alexandria Winslow and Victoria Taylor- Gore. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 22. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13. 529-4886.
Meditative, Personal Clay Vessels by Ariella Pekin-Owens — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Reception will include music and refreshments. Reception: 4-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Exhibit showing through Dec. 30. 1-917-705-3803.
ELF Open Crafting Evening — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. We will have new ELF inspired embroidery patterns, stencils and yarn to get your home or office ready for Santa. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13. $15. 389-8197.
Hand Lettered Ornament Workshop with Selah and Bloom — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Kelsi Somers will be going over Hand Lettering Basics as well as cacti painting and modern pattern techniques. You will leave with two wooden ornaments customized with: your last name, Tucson, Warm Wishes or Merry and Bright. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14. $45. 389-8197.
Holiday Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn how to make a macrame wall hanging with a holiday twist. Using burgundy macrame cord to create a unique wall hanging and adding seasonal greenery to. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 15. $55. 389-8197.
Tapestry Mosaic Holiday Ornaments — Southern Arizona Arts Guild Gallery of Gifts, 2905 E. Skyline Drive Suite 262. Create a unique, personalized holiday ornament while learning the basics of the tapestry method of mosaics. You will be using your own broken jewelry, memorabilia, and other bling. Adults only. Visit for more information. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17. $35.
Hand Lettering Workshop with Joyful Mellie — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn two basic hand lettering fonts with several variations. The main focus will be faux calligraphy, a modern take on cursive that will mimic the look of a brush pen but is much simpler to master. The other font will be a modern capital, which pairs nicely with faux calligraphy. After some practice, you’ll have a chance to create a fun hand lettered piece to take home. Examples will be provided, along with support along the way. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19. $40. 389-8197.