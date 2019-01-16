Go to tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $8. 289-8076.
Brew haha Comedy Showcase: Joe Tullar — Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole. Joe Tullar, Mo Urban, Glendon Syn, Black McGee and Chris Zuiker. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 28. $5. 261-8773.
The Switch — The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave. Improvised stand up driven by the audience. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 261-8773.
TucsonComedy.com Presents — Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd. Stand-up comedy and improv. 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $5. 247-0988.
Stupid F#!*ing Bird — Temple for Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott Ave. Playwright Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $28. 401-3626.
Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Comedy. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $39.50-$65. 547-3040.
CONCERTS
Classical
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Fresh Music, Copland and More — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Pacho Flores performs the U.S. premiere of Arturo Marquez's Trumpet Concerto, plus Aaron Copland's Our Town with a multimedia presentation including photos of Tucson from the past 90 years. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $30-$86. 882-8585.
Sehr Romantisch: Bolton Guitars with Misael Barraza-Diaz. — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Romantic guitar music with classical guitar. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $20. 222-7277.
Nell Snaidas and Chatham Baroque in Repertorio Espanol — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Lively dances for string band and percussion. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. $25. 721-0846.
Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series: Lich/Lee Duo — UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Ji Sun Lee, organ and Michael Lich, guitar. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 621-1162.
Breath In a Ram’s Horn: CD Celebration — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Daniel Asia talks about the relationship between classical music and Judaism and extrapolates to the larger spiritual realm. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 621-1162.
Choral Concert: Recital Choir — UA Fred Fox School of Music. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 621-1655.
Jazz and world
Arizona Balalaika Orchestra Winter Concert — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Russian and Slavic music and dance under the direction of Dr. Alexander Tentser. Colorfully-costumed 25-member orchestra, with special guest artists Barynya Russian Trio, virtuoso musicians from New Jersey and trained in Russia. Also features Lajkonic Polish Folk Ensemble dancers and singers Natalia Neazimbetov and Guy Velgos. Tickets call 206-6986, or discounted for in-person purchase at The Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18. 327-4418.
Four Schillings Short — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Traditional and original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 world instruments. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $10. 884-0874.
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brazil ’66 songs. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $29-$74. 547-3040.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — Fox Tucson Theatre. American swing and jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $29-$74. 47-3040.
First Friday Music with Pierre Ardans — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Mix of musical styles from Mississippi Delta down-home blues, the Tin-Pan Alley creations of the Gershwin Brothers, right on down to good country music. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 1. Free. 594-5295.
Nakai and Clipman — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Native American flute and world percussion. Proceeds benefit Arizona State Museum education programs. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $45. 626-8381.
Popular, rock, country
Funk Bunnies — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk, R&B, blues and soul. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 207-2429.
An Evening with Tom Russell — Copper Hall in Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Americana. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $30. 622-8848.
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $37-$87. 547-3040.
Dave Munsick: Singer, Storyteller — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road. Country, folk and storytelling. 7 p.m. Jan. 25. $30. 398-2371.
DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $12.50. 529-1000.
Don McLean with Special Guest Al Stewart — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $35-$89. 547-3040.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema with a nine piece tribute concert. 2-6 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26. $25. 529-1000.
The Lala: Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Led by pianist/vocalist, Mike Levy, Lamont Arthur and Lorenzo Levy on guitar. Mardi Gras, rock n roll and rhythm/blues. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $17-$22 in advance; $20-$25 at the door. 879-3925.
Return to Woodstock — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute show. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. $25. 529-1000.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company — Monterey Court. Post-modern Americana. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $5. 207-2429.
The Best of Gaslight Concert — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Joe Cooper, Mike Yarema, Todd Thompson, Jake Chapman, Jacob Brown, Heather Stricker, Janee Page, and Erin Thompson with favorite impressions and songs from the last 41 years. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. $25. 886-9428.
Black Market Trust — Club Congress in Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Rat pack vibe blends Gypsy Jazz with the great American songbook. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28. $15. 622-8848.
Lizard Rock Ramblers — Monterey Court. Bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 207-2429.
Kenny Freeman — Monterey Court. Texas blues and Americana. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Duncan Tuck — CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Country to classical. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 30. $20. 399-1750.
Wonderful World: Lou Rawls and Sam Cooke Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31. $25. 529-1000.
Dave Riley, Bob Corritore and Juke Joint Blues — Monterey Court. Chicago blues meets Memphis blues. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 207-2429.
O Sole Trio: From Pavarotti to Pop — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road. Breathe new life into familiar toe-tapping favorites with unique and innovative arrangements. 7-9:15 p.m. Feb. 1. $30. 398-2371.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson: Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
AZDES Veterans Employment Services — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Have you ever served in the military? Need help finding a job or training? An Arizona Department of Economic Services veteran employment advocate will be available to answer your questions, connect you to valuable resources, and help you connect to your next career. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 791-4010.
ArchFilmFest Tucson 2019 — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Award-winning films shown in previous festivals held in Santiago, London, Venice, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires. Ranging in genre from documentary to experimental and hailing from some eleven countries, most of the films have never before been aired in the U.S. 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26. Free. 626-9935.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, Parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free, family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. $9. 762-5652.
Healthy and Delicious Food Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Skills taught: Proper roasting technique, knife skills to cut large produce, creating a salad dressing, and proper sauté technique. Class fee includes lunch of all dishes made. Register at: thegardenkitchen.org/events_page. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26. $55. 621-0476.
The Manly Cup — Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita. The perfect match up of wine vs. beer in a super bowl food line up. Live music by After Seven, cornhole, air hockey, washers, horseshoes, and Jenga. beer, wine, and food available for purchase. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 1-301-237-6556.
Bridal Open House — Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Speak with staff, tour the grounds, meet wedding vendors and get an idea of how perfect your special day will be. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27. Free. 901-1342.
KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Kids Create — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Workshops, music and activities for kids. Babies to 10 years old with an adult. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. 626-3765.
Magical Unicorn Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Dress in whatever makes you feel magical and paint a unicorn, unicorn crafts and cookie decorating. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. $40. 790-1100.
Family Storytime: Brain Boosters and Storytelling — Sam Lena-South Public Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Discover how to help a child learn and succeed in life with the co-creator of the bilingual book series "Sam the Ant" Enrique C. Feldman. 11 a.m.-noon. Jan. 26. 594-5265.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Sleepaway Camp Information Night for Families — Homewood Suites by Hilton, St. Philip's Plaza, 4250 N. Campbell Ave. The Director of Friendly Pines Camp, Kevin Nissen, will offer an informative and helpful presentation and discuss all the emotional and physical benefits that children experience when they attend a summer sleepaway camp. Gifts and door prizes. Refreshments will be served. Ages 6-13. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 1-928-445-2128.
NIGHTLIFE
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N Main Ave. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 628-8533.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Hard and heavy cover band. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 25. Free. 887-9027.
Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Greg Brown — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole. Folk. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $35. 445-6425.
Magical Mystery/Project Zep — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Magical Mystery covering The Beatles and then transforms into Project Zep for some Zeppelin covers. 7-11 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 888-1900.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 775-2337.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create a one of a kind Valentine's Day gift. BYOB. 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 790-1100.
Deep Peace Concert with Paul Temple's RadianceMatrix — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Musical mix of tuned healing bowls, haunting flutes, Sanskrit mantras, Tibetan throat singing and dream-like songs, dabbed with classical touches of Bach and Debussy. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $20 advance; $25 day of. 884-0874.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera-Free Preview of La Traviata — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera, La Traviata, and arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. Bring a lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 327-6857.
OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 24-28, 31, Feb. 1. 377-5060.
A Walk into the Cretaceous — Tucson Mountain Park, Yetman West Trailhead west of Gates Pass overlook. Join UA geologist to explore the geology of the park, during a 1.5- 2 mile hike. The hike is mostly along sandy washes, but includes some stepping up and climbing over bedrock benches up to 3 feet high. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. 724-5375.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25. $25. 377-5060.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. 724-5220.
Cave Fest — Kartchner Caverns State Park, 2980 AZ-90, Benson. Celebrate the scientific value and the beauty of caves at Kartchner Caverns State Park. The day will include expert talks by cave researchers, games, crafts, activities, science experiments, live animals, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26. $7. 586-4100.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. 377-5060.
History Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82 at the San Pedro River, Tombstone. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a history hike. The walk will last approximately 1.5 hours; it entails a quarter mile walk around the town on roads or walkways and a .8 mile total walk to the town cemetery down a rough trail, to include a short, rocky, uphill stretch. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 26. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 26 and 29. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. 664-4133.
Birding — Pima County Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Expect to see three species of woodpecker, resident/wintering sparrows, and many other birds. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 749-8700.
Behind-the-Scenes Terminal Tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 30. 573-8187.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 749-8700.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Shakespeare Sonnets - Exploring this essential poetic form. This event is for adults and teens. Docents will provide reading material sourced from the Poetry Center. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Reading with Kristen E. Nelson — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Hear poetry by Kristen E. Nelson, author of the length of this gap: poems, hybrid prose, vignettes and other liminal forms. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 792-3715.
THEATER
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27. $20. 207-2491.
Guys and Dolls by Frank Loesser The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to set up a floating crap game while avoiding the wrath of his fiance, the delightful Miss Adelaide (who is desperate to marry Nathan after a 14 -year engagement). 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. $20. 399-1750.
My Life in Sports — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A journey into the life of a boy growing up in post-war America. Written and performed by Tucsonan Bill Epstein. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $28. 448-3300.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 31 and Feb. 1; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.
Two Trains Running — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. There's a new president in the White House. Racial tensions are on the rise. But no, it's not 2018. It's 1969 - and the civil rights movement is sending tremors through Pittsburgh's Hill District. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 29-31 and Feb. 1; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27 and 30. Through Feb. 9. $25. 622-2823.
We May Not Have Answers, But We Sure As Hell Have Some Questions — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Chloe Loos leads a group of actors-Julian Cardenas, Taylor Hernandez and Alexandra Totillo -through a short play depicting important issues in our community: health and healthcare. 10:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 26; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 327-4242.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Saga of death, deceit and desire. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Through Feb. 3. $20. 207-2491.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Two Expressions — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Suite 180. Linda Ahearn, sculptor and Kathleen Frank, painter. Through Jan. 31. 529-4886.
Carlos Estévez: Entelechy, Works from 1992 to 2018 — Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main. 25 years of work, with more than 70 paintings, drawings, installations and sculptures by Estévez. Jan. 26-May 5. $12. 624-2333.
Et Cetera
Mata Ortiz Pottery and Zapotec Rug Show and Sale — Sun City Oro Valley, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. By the artists from Mexico. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27. 241-1215.
First Friday Mosaics February — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn to use resin on mosaics. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 1. $15. 623-1003.
10th Annual Tucson Sculpture Festival — Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave. Opening Night: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1. Includes food, drinks and a live performance. Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 1-15; 7-11 p.m. Feb. 1. 1-360-391-8852.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Using the works of Homer, Monet, Hockney, and others, University of Arizona Museum of Art Docents Fleurette and Marc Wallach will look at the depiction of water in paintings and explore how that depiction can alter how the paintings are viewed. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 1. 594-5420.