The List for Jan. 2-10

Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Exhibit will commemorate Ted DeGrazia’s relationship with editor Raymond Carlson and Arizona Highways magazine, and will include selections of artwork featured in the magazine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Jan. 29. $8 for adults; $5 ages 12-18; free age 12 and under. 299-9191.

Community Art Exhibit: Call for Submissions — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. For artists of all ages: Original art submissions accepted at the Eckstrom Library from Jan. 2-27, 18”x 18” or smaller. 594-5285.

Living River of Words — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Jan. 7-Feb. 27. 615-7855.