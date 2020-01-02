The List for Jan. 2-10

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present an improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 4. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 207-9747.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Oracle Chamber Music Festival — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St. Oracle. Thirty musicians will convene for master classes and concerts. Open to the public. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 2, 3 and 4. $30; free for students. 1-623-295-9677.
Guitar Open Mic — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Tucson Guitar Quartet will perform new pieces and Lucas Carballeira will play solo guitar. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 342-0022.
JAZZ
Maceo Parker and His Big Band — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Soul, funk and jazz. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 10. $30. 621-3341.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Infest and Iron Lung — Club Congress, 311 E Congress St. Magnum Force, Sex Prisoner, Crossfire, and Violencia with proceeds going to the Florence Project. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 3. $25. 622-8848.
Return to Woodstock — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute show. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4. $25. 529-1000.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Catalina Craft Pizza, 15390 N. Oracle Road, Suite 178. Mike Polletta, Gary Love and Troy Martin. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. 339-3494.
Remember Patsy Cline Starring Monica Heuser— DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Heuser with live country band performing 25 of Patsy’s most popular songs. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 4. $30. 825-2818.
The Music of Nat King Cole — The Gaslight Music Hall. Joe Bourne, Sly Slipetsky on piano, Matt Mitchel on guitar and Scott Black on bass. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5. $26. 529-1000.
Sons of The Pioneers — The Gaslight Music Hal. Timeless classic cowboy harmonies. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8, 9, 10, 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 886-9428.
Back to the Sixties — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Rock n roll of the early sixties. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. $14. 625-0288.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
”Santa’s Little Outlaws” Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros Wild West Stunt Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family friendly, wild west Christmas show. Loud gunfire, dynamite explosion effects, cowboy-style fist fights, high falls and Santa. Outdoor seating with heaters. 7 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1-5. $5. 398-5618.
Family First Fridays — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 Soth Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Crafts for kids, food for a small donations. Proceeds from food sales benefit the 109 Junior Girls. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3. $3. 762-5852.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. 296-0456.
50,000 Meals Packathon — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Join with 400 of your friends and neighbors to help feed the hungry in Tucson for Casa Maria, Salvation Army, and Blessings in a Backpack. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 296-6149.
Voyager Market Dazw — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. Free. 574-6100.
Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo — DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Raffle, prize giveaways and live entertainment for those 50 and up. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. Free. 1-602-717-0806.
KIDS STUFF
Kids’ Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 4. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
3D Printing — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Basic class to learn the capabilities of 3-D printers and the skills needed to build 3-D objects. Ages 12-18. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 594-5580.
NIGHTLIFE
”The Vinyl Grooves” — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Live music from 60s and 70s including go go dancers. Ages 21 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4. $3. 207-9747.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Rich Katz, Danny Brito, Carl Cherry, Evan Arredondo and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Free. 628-8533.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey (Jazz, Blues, Boogie Woogie). 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 797-3959.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 2 and 9. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 2-5. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 1. 733-5158.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 2. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn to identify most common hazards in the desert, survival strategies of native plants and animals and learn practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 3. 733-5158.
Family Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanis Trail. Family oriented short hike in the Rincon Valley exploring the original areas of homesteading of the Saguaro National Park. Toddler backpack carriers available for loan. 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the varied landforms of the desert: bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 4. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a tour of the Murray Springs mammoth kill site. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 4. 459-2555.
Naturalist Table — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on the visitor center patio to explore a variety of natural history topics. Wheelchair accessible. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5. 733-5153.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place wild at heart. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 4. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight.Half mile hike on a rocky trail. 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 4. $20. 733-5153.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. This hike climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Eight miles round trip. Call for reservations. 2-9 p.m. Jan. 5. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about the Saguaro with a Ranger talk. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 5. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on this two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Jan. 6. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Thirsty Mammals — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Sonoran Desert mammals are seldom seen, but they are present in great diversity and numbers. Where are they? How do they survive in the harsh, extremely dry climate of the desert? Come on along to learn the answers to these and other questions. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 6. 733-5158.
The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 6. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Jan. 6. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 6. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 6; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Jan. 8. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 7. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7. 733-5153.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 7. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 3.5 miles walk with a 700 ft gain. Discuss water, geology and plants. Call for reservations. Ages 10 and up. 3:15-7:15 p.m. Jan. 7. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 7 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 8. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 1 and 8. 733-5153.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 8. 733-5153.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View the sunset from up high and then a moonlit walk through Cactus Forest. Call for reservations. Moderately 5.5 mile walk. Ages 12 and up. 2-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Jan. 10. 733-5158.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park: West District, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Short talk about the moon and music as the full moon rises. bring a chair and dress for cool weather. 6:15-7 p.m. Jan. 10. 733-5158.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
POETRY
“Men Are Garbage” by James Pack — Studio ONE, 197 E. Toole Ave. Pack reflects on childhood trauma through poetry and storytelling. This show contains descriptions of violence and some adult language. Part of the Tucson Fringe Festival. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $13. 276-0295.
THEATER
9th Annual Tucson Fringe Festival — StudioOne, Steinfeld Warehouse, The Screening Room, Cabaret Theater at ATC. 23 artists in over 50 performances over 3 days. Traditional theater, avant garde, dance, cirque, and a variety of other shows ranging from pure entertainment to gripping tales of the human condition. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9; 6-11:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 3-11:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 12. $13. 261-4851. Tucson Fringe Festival.
Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. An original adaptation of Herman Melville’s great American novel. Adapted by Holly Griffith and Cynthia Meier. The obsessed Captain Ahab assembles a whaling crew to pursue the albino sperm whale, Moby Dick, that took his leg in a prior voyage. 7:30-10:15 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10. Through Jan. 26. $42. 551-2053.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10. Through Feb. 15. $20. 327-4242.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Tucson Barrio Painters exhibition — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Denyse Fenelon’s Tucson Barrio Painting Group. Artwork by Peter Farrow, Chris Griffin-Woods, Cornelia Jensen, Ron Kenyon, Sandra Montgomery, Joyce Nelson, Ken Rupel, Norman Sherwood, and Julia Patterson. Open 24 hours. Through April 30, 2020. 573-8187.
Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Exhibit will commemorate Ted DeGrazia’s relationship with editor Raymond Carlson and Arizona Highways magazine, and will include selections of artwork featured in the magazine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Jan. 29. $8 for adults; $5 ages 12-18; free age 12 and under. 299-9191.
Community Art Exhibit: Call for Submissions — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. For artists of all ages: Original art submissions accepted at the Eckstrom Library from Jan. 2-27, 18”x 18” or smaller. 594-5285.
Living River of Words — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Jan. 7-Feb. 27. 615-7855.
Art is the seed: Ever Evolving Native American Female Art Panel Discussion — Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. The panel will explore the evolution of crafts from a historic perspective and how artists today build on the past legacies of others and how one generation has often built off the last to create new and contemporary art forms. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10. $5. 202-3888.