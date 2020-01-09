The List for Jan. 9-17

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 289-8076.
The Cosmonauts Sketch Comedy Show — Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St. Live sketch comedy. Part of Tucson Fringe Festival. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 11. $10. 261-4851.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. “Comic Chaos” performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 11. $8. 289-8076.
Dan Hanson-”Arizona’s Number 1 Prop Comic” — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. PG rated comedy to the stage with props, impersonations, singing, and standup. 21 and up. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 11. $7. 207-9747.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Guitar Open Mic — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Tucson Guitar Quartet will perform new pieces and Lucas Carballeira will play solo guitar. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 342-0022.
Sierra Vista Symphony Winter Jubilee Concert — Klein Center for the Performing Arts, Buena High School, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, No. 1 Op. 74a, Anderson’s The Typewriter, and Ravel’s arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. The Symphony will also premiere Skye van Duuren’s Jubilee Overture composed for the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra’s 25th Season. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $25. 458-5189.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning, fun with the instrument and more. Come and join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 722-2958.
Tucson Desert Song Festival Opening Lecture: “Art Song in America” – Host: Kristin Dauphinais — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Richard Danielpour will be the festival’s artist-in-residence. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 621-1655.
St. Lawrence String Quartet — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Works of Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16. $30. 577-3769.
Anne Gratz — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Cellist. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 900-7166.
Tucson Desert Song Festival Composer’s Concert: — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Richard Danielpour’s songs of love and loss and Hila Plitmann, soprano. Free event but visit tucsondesertsongfestival.org for tickets. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 621-1655.
JAZZ
Maceo Parker and His Big Band — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Soul, funk and jazz. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 10. $30. 621-3341.
David Sanborn Jazz Quintet — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $29.50-$49.50. 547-3040.
Grace Kelly and Aubrey Logan — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. A mix of musicality, vocals, trombone-playing, an array of originals and original takes on cover songs. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 12. $31.50-$51.50. 740-1000.
David Hazeltine and the New York All Stars — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Pianist. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 13. $25-$45. 791-4101.
Veronica Swift with the UA Studio Jazz Ensemble — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 14. $25-$45. 791-4101.
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Jazz drummer. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15. $29.50-$44.50. 547-3040.
Average White Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Soul, R&B, jazz and funk. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $32.50-$52.50. 547-3040.
Afro-Cuban All Stars — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. The classic sound of Cuban son, tres master Juan de Marcos. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $29.50-$44.50. 740-1000.
LATIN
Faraz Zein — guitar and oud — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road Suite 119. Latin, Flamenco, and Middle-Eastern music on guitar and oud. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 900-7166.
Jarabe Mexicano and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, Green Valley. Jarabe’s arrangements are harmonized vocals in Spanish and English. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 14. $44. 625-0288.
Roberto Capocchi Guitar Performance — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Guitar. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17. $40. 398-2371.
POP, ROCK AND
COUNTRY
Sons of The Pioneers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Timeless classic cowboy harmonies. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9, 10, 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 886-9428.
Back to the Sixties — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Rock n roll of the early sixties. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. $14. 625-0288.
Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Bringing local performers in country, bluegrass and western music. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 11. Free. 797-3959.
Mirage- Visions of Fleetwood Mac — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Jan. 11. $30. 529-1000.
BROADWAY Baby! — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Classic and contemporary show tunes, ballads and more. Starring Tyler Wright, Erin Anderson, Liz Cracchiolo and Dennis Tamblyn. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11. $30. 825-2818.
Sons of The Pioneers — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Cowboy harmonies. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. $23.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Crucial County and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14. $13.50. 529-1000.
Visiting artist: The Lo Bros-Horn Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16. $16. 529-1000.
All Right Now Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Rillito River Band. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $13.50. 529-1000.
Pete’s Posse, with Matt Rolland and Freddy Parish — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Matt Rolland is on fiddle and Freddy Parish on guitar, mandolin and vocals. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 17. $10. 207-2429.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
HSL Properties Stuff the Bus — Dorado Golf Course, 6601 E. Speedway. Bring non-perishable food donations or cash to stuff the bus and support the Community Food Bank. HSL Properties, partnering with Sun Tran and KGUN 9 News. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 449-8336.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
3D Printing — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Basic class to learn the capibilities of 3-D printers and the skills needed to build 3-D objects. Ages 12-18. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 594-5580.
Vinyl-Sticker and Sharpie Mug Art — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn to use the Silhouette vinyl-cutter to either make vinyl stickers to decorate your ceramic mug or create stencils to go for a Sharpie art look. Ages 12-19. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Free. 594-5580.
Kids Night Out — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 790-1100.
NIGHTLIFE
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey (Jazz, Blues, Boogie Woogie). 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 797-3959.
Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk, Smooth Grooves — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Entertainment featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams, Josh Moore and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 628-8533.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Rich Katz, Danny Brito, Carl Cherry, Evan Arredondo and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 628-8533.
Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk, Smooth Grooves — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Dance party featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams, Josh Moore, Gary Love and Connie Brannock. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 327-2011.
”The 50 Shades Male Review” — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Male performers with ladies night entertainment. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 17. $30. 207-9747.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 9 and 16. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Come and discover the cultural and geological history of the Sus Picnic Area with a naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. Plan for 10 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11 a.m.- noon. Jan. 9. 733-5158.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Through March 31. 377-5060.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View the sunset from up high and then a moonlit walk through Cactus Forest. Call for reservations. Moderately 5.5 mile walk. Ages 12 and up. 2-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $5. 724-5375.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park: West District, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Short talk about the moon and music as the full moon rises. bring a chair and dress for cool weather. 6:15-7 p.m. Jan. 10. 733-5158.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Bird Walks — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Remain with the guide as long as you like, up to 3 hours or as long as birds are active. Walking takes place on and off trail in varied habitats. Suitable footwear. and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 11. 377-5060.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 12, 16, 17. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 15. 733-5158.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the varied landforms of the desert: bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
History Hike: Clanton Ranch — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. Two mile round trip on dirt road with uneven trail and a short rocky uphill stretch. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 11. 459-2555.
Naturalist Table — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on the visitor center patio to explore a variety of natural history topics. Wheelchair accessible. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 11 and 17. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Jan. 11; 10:15-11 a.m. Jan. 14 and 17. 733-5158.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, TUCSON. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight.Half mile hike on a rocky trail. 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 11. $20. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 12. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about the Saguaro with a Ranger talk. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist on this 2-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Jan. 13. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Thirsty Mammals — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Sonoran Desert mammals are seldom seen, but they are present in great diversity and numbers. Where are they? How do they survive in the harsh, extremely dry climate of the desert? Come on along to learn the answers to these and other questions. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 13. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 13. 733-5153.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 14. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14. 733-5153.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, TUCSON. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 14. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Jan. 15; 2:15-2:45 p.m. Jan. 14 and 16. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 14. 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 15. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.- noon. Jan. 15. 733-5158.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 15. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 16. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17. 733-5158.
POETRY
“Men Are Garbage” by James Pack — Studio ONE, 197 E. Toole Ave. Pack reflects on childhood trauma through poetry and storytelling. This show contains descriptions of violence and some adult language. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $13. 276-0295.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught. 7-10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 11. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 14. $4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
9th Annual Tucson Fringe Festival — StudioOne, Steinfeld Warehouse, The Screening Room, Cabaret Theater at ATC. 23 artists in over 50 performances over three days. Traditional theatre, avant garde, dance, cirque, and a variety of other shows ranging from pure entertainment to gripping tales of the human condition. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9; 6-11:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 3-11:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 12. $13. 261-4851. Tucson Fringe Festival.
Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. An original adaptation of Herman Melville’s great American novel. Adapted by Holly Griffith and Cynthia Meier. The obsessed Captain Ahab assembles a whaling crew to pursue the albino sperm whale, Moby Dick, that took his leg in a prior voyage. 2-4:45 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12; 7:30-10:15 p.m. Jan. 9-11, 16 and 17. Through Jan. 26. $42. 551-2053.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9-11, 16 and 17; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 12. Through Feb. 15. $20. 327-4242.
The Play That Goes Wrong — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything including their lines. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 14-16; 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18; 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18; 1-3:30 p.m. Jan.19. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
SAPAC presents Hot Mikado — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Musical comedy with music of the 40S. Set in a fictional village in Japan where flirting is a capital offense, star-crossed lovers, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum, face life and death consequences if they do not obey the laws of the land. Yum-Yum is betrothed to Ko-Ko, a tailor who becomes the lord high executioner and is tasked by the Mikado with executing someone within the month. Nanki-Poo seeks to escape an arranged marriage to be with Yum-Yum. Plot twists abound as the characters find themselves in hilarious situations in their efforts to be with their one true love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Through Jan. 26. $20-$25. 261-9309.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Community Art Exhibit: Call for Submissions — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. For artists of all ages: Original art submissions accepted at the Eckstrom Library from Jan. 2-27, 18”x 18” or smaller. Through Jan. 27. 594-5285.
Love Arizona: Cuerda Seca Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway #268. Staff will instruct and guide you. Teens and adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $25. 790-1100.
Roots and Woven Ceramic Sculpture by Lauren Raine — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Refreshments and poetry reading. Raine’s clay masks and sculptures are stories of the divine feminine and goddesses. 4-9 p.m. Jan. 10. 1-917-705-3803.
Art is the seed: Ever Evolving Native American Female Art Panel Discussion — Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. The panel will explore the evolution of crafts from a historic perspective and how artists today build on the past legacies of others and how one generation has often built off the last to create new and contemporary art forms. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10. $5. 202-3888.
REDress Project Opening Ceremony — Tucson Desert Art Museum. Métis artist Jaime Black addresses the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations appreciated. 202-3888.
Land Re-Form: Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, Michael Berman — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Photographers Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, and Michael Berman investigate the fluid and changing dynamics of the relationship between humans and the natural world. Exhibit showing Jan. 14-March 14. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. 624-7370.
Toni Best Workshop Coiling on Gourd Baskets — Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild at The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. Toni Best teaches a two day workshop. Learn coiling techniques utilizing pine needles and create your own piece. Instruction provided. Register at thsg.org. For adults. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $165. 1-970-310-0524.