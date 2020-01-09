The List for Jan. 9-17

The Play That Goes Wrong — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything including their lines. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 14-16; 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18; 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18; 1-3:30 p.m. Jan.19. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.

SAPAC presents Hot Mikado — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Musical comedy with music of the 40S. Set in a fictional village in Japan where flirting is a capital offense, star-crossed lovers, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum, face life and death consequences if they do not obey the laws of the land. Yum-Yum is betrothed to Ko-Ko, a tailor who becomes the lord high executioner and is tasked by the Mikado with executing someone within the month. Nanki-Poo seeks to escape an arranged marriage to be with Yum-Yum. Plot twists abound as the characters find themselves in hilarious situations in their efforts to be with their one true love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Through Jan. 26. $20-$25. 261-9309.