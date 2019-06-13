By Barbara Poole, Sara Brown
Arizona Daily Star
Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. 2019. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. June 15. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy Presents: Jason Webb — Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Headliner Jason Webb. 8-10 p.m. June 17. $5. 261-8773.
CONCERTS
Classical
Celebrating 20 Years of Song — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg sings some of her favorite theater and opera solos, and musical friends old and new join in with Jewish favorites as well as world premieres. Donations in Marjorie’s honor will be recognized at this event. For more information on donations, please contact Jill Rich at 349-0174. 7-9 p.m. June 13. $10. 327-4501.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 16. Free. 722-5853.
Michael and Melanie Fan: Violin Duo — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 900-7166.
Jazz and world
Live at Lunchtime — Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Grab lunch downtown and listen to some tunes. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 13: Federico Jacome; Noon-1:30 p.m. June 18: Jamie O’Brien. Free. 268-9030.
Tucson Jazz Fellowship — St Philips In the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Saxophonist Dr. Christopher Herald’s eclectic style combines jazz with influence from Middle-Eastern, Indian and European Classical music. 2-4 p.m. June 16. $20. 222-7277.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 13 and 20. $23.95. 529-1000.
Super Songs of the 60s — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute show. 6-8 p.m. June 15. $25. 529-1000.
Sublime with Rome — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Punk, reggae rock. 8-11 p.m. June 15. $33.50. 1-855-765-7829.
Good Rockin’ Live — The Gaslight Music Hall. Robert Shaw, Alex Mack and Ross Martinie Eiler pays tribute to the birth of rock and roll and the music legends that Sun Records helped propel to stardom. 2-4 p.m. June 16. $30. 529-1000.
Jake Owen — AVA Amphitheater. Country. 8-11 p.m. June 16. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Homeward Bound: The Best of Simon and Garfunkel — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mike Yarema and Walker Foard. 6-8 p.m. June 17. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists. 6-8 p.m. June 18. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema bring a 9-Piece tribute concert. 6-8 p.m. June 21. $25. 529-1000.
DANCING, DANCE
LESSONS AND
DANCE PARTY
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. June 13 and 20. $7. 203-8044.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Come rock to superstar funky grooves with OnesAll. 7-9:30 p.m. June 14. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 15. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Live music. Introductory lesson at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. June 15. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Saturday Night Dance Party — Canoa Hills Dance Emporium, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Structured for adults ages 55 and up. Providing an ambiance and atmosphere for experienced dancers. Dress Code is strictly encouraged. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 15. $8. 303-6591.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. June 15. $5. 603-8043.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. June 16. $5. 625-3488.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 18. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 18. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. The price of admission includes a three-course meal served right to your table. Prizes will be awarded to the guests that solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. June 17. Through June 24. $38.95. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N Stone Ave. Find out about a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available. Fill out an application and bring to orientation. RSVP to Brian by calling or e-mail Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov. 2-4 p.m. June 13. Free. 791-4010.
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos for purchase. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Fried or baked fish, potatoes, coleslaw, homemade cobbler and beverage. 5-7 p.m. June 14. $9. 762-5652.
Dive In Movie — Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road. Screening “Incredibles 2” on our big screen while enjoying some hot dogs, water and chips. 6-9:15 p.m. June 14. $20. 885-2317.
Father’s Day Weekend and Classic Car Show — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Men and boys of all ages get in free. Whiskey tastings and a classic car show on Sunday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 and 16. $19.95. 883-0100.
1880s Cavalry Display and Demonstration — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A display of 1880s cavalry weapons, uniforms, and supplies. Firing of some of the weapons will occur throughout the morning in the Territorial Courtyard. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15. $5. 837-8119.
49th Annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival — Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Family friendly community festival celebrating the day slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. Food, music, entertainment, history and culture. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 15. Free. 405-5826.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. June 15. Free. 296-0456.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. June 17. Free. 594-5200.
Asian Flavor Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn a variety of Asian inspired dishes as well as common flavor pairing. Price includes lunch of all dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 19. $55. 621-0476.
Comedy Fundraiser For Alzheimer’s — Woodland Palms Memory Care, 1020 N. Woodland Ave. Join us for laughter, food and fun. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Assciation. 6-7:30 p.m. June 19. Free. 777-3198.
Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Themed nights feature different performances, music, and art-making activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks. Bring your pups, will have signature drinks, dog cocktails, art making for pups, and more. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 624-5019.
S.O.S. Fundraiser: Keep Pets Out of Shelters — The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road. Enjoy vegan nacho bar, salsa tasting, raffles, prizes and mingling with other pet lovers. Also, 25% of the bar will be donated. Ages 21 and up. The event benefits No Kill Pima County’s S.O.S. 5-9 p.m. June 21. Free. 477-7401.
KIDS STUFF
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or The alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. though July 26. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Nature to You Presents: Water Play in the Garden — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana. Learn where water comes from by singing a water cycle song, reading local data, and pouring water on different surfaces of the Display Garden. Imagine with a fictional story, easy water games, and practical planning. Bring water-friendly clothes and a towel. Hydrating snack included. Class is taught outdoors. Ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult. 9-11 a.m. June 14. $18.75. 382-1950.
Teen Escape Room: The Curse of the Golden Record — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Olden Ones were the music sensation of their time until a sinister secret drove them to insanity. You and your team will have 30 minutes to escape the room. A reward awaits those who solve the mystery. This event is for teens. Call 594-5580 to register. 2-4 p.m. June 14. Free. 594-5580.
Kids Night Out: Toy Story — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration required. 6-8 p.m. June 14. $30. 790-1100.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. June 15. Free. 594-5200.
Babysitting Training — Drexel Heights Fire District- Training Classroom, 5030 S. Camino Verde. Includes CPR/AED/First Aid two-year card as well as classes like child care, poison prevention, home and fire safety, fire extinguishers, professionalism and resume building. Participants must bring a lunch. Ages 12-16. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19 and 20. $35. 883-4341.
D&D Beginner’s Campaign — Oro Valley Public Library. No previous experience necessary. Pre-generated characters will be given out to all interested players. Limit 6-7 players. All other participants are welcome to enjoy the other activities and observe the game. This event is ages 12 to 19 only. 2-4 p.m. June 21. Free. 594-5580.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — Sand Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave. Jazz and funk. 6-9 p.m. June 14. Free. 339-3494.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. June 14. Free. 499-2518.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 14 and 21. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Black Renaissance Juneteenth Festival Afterparty — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Live music performances by Tere Chapman & Mattea, live art by Sketch 71, visuals sharing the history of Juneteenth Festival and more. 9:30-11:45 p.m. June 15. $5. 207-1588.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 17. Free. 775-2337.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. June 20. $5. 444-0439.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 21. Free. 628-8533.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. Donations accepted. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. 955-5200.
Naturalist Guided Hike on Mt. Lemmon — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided 4.4 mile hike along the beautiful Aspen Loop with lots of shade and flowers along the way. Some sections are steep with approximate elevation gain of 900 feet. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. No pets or smoking. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14. 749-8700.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 15. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds.Bring water, suitable footwear, and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 15. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 15. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Nature reveals another side in the night hours. Suitable footwear, water and flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 17. 724-5375.
Gardens of Canoa Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Green Valley. A guided tour of the gardens with Rayine Taber of the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch; click on the REGISTER NOW button. You can also email canoaranch@pima.gov or call 520-724-5375. 8:30-10 a.m. June 19. 724-5375.
POETRY
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss the work of Allison Hawthorne Denning. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 15. Free. 791-4010.
THEATER
See “On Stage” elsewhere in this section.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Shy Artists’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Frank Rose will show his Catalina Mountain paintings. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13-July 21. Reception: 5-7 p.m. June 22. 299-7294.
DeGrazia’s 110th Birthday Celebration — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free cake and ice cream. Stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds on this special day to see the art and architecture of Arizona’s acclaimed artist as we celebrate his birth in the copper mining camp of Morenci on June 14, 1909. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. 299-9191.
Jack Dykinga: The Grand Canyon National Park (1919-2019) — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Celebrating 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park with images by photographers Jack Dykinga, William H. Bell, Ansel Adams, Mark Klett, and others. June 18-Sept. 7. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 22. 624-7370.