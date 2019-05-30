Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It’s the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc’s futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. $8. 289-8076.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. June 1. $8. 289-8076.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Come out and get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this family fun musical. 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 2. $10. 327-4242.
Ron Lancaster: Storyteller — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Ron is a natural comedian and philosopher all rolled into one package. 7-9 p.m. June 5. Free. 399-1750.
CONCERTS
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Catalina Foothills High School’s Thomas Gerald and Phoenix Hanes on tuba. Bring a lawn chair. 7-8:45 p.m. June 1. Free. 721-2068.
The Mendelssohn Project — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal, 2331 E. Adams St. Local and national musicians performing Mendelssohn’s chamber music, including Octet. 2-4 p.m. June 2. $15. 808-2122. standrewsbach.org.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 2. Free. 722-5853. tucsonpops.org.
“On The Precipice” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and guest artists. Highlights include four world premieres of new chamber works for percussion from resident student composers, and solo keyboard percussion works performed by Becker and Astrand. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. Free. 621-1655. tocalotucson.org.
Popular, rock, country and latin
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 30 and June 6. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 30. Free. 207-2429.
Offbeat. the High Art of the Underground Beat Scene — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Sound artists from Los Angeles and Tucson, including Altrice, Jansport J, Slim Jeff and June West. 6-9 p.m. May 31. Free. 624-5019.
Alejandra Guzmán — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Latino. 8-11 p.m. May 31. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Groovin’ With The Mamas and Papas, and Many More — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. June 1. $25. 529-1000.
The Jukebox Junqies — Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita. 7-9 p.m. June 1. Free. 445-7850.
Paperback Writer: Beatles Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. June 1. $30. 825-2818.
American Made: The Presidio Boys — The Gaslight Music Hall. A Salute to the Oak Ridge Boys, The Statler Bros. and Country Gospel. 2-4 p.m. June 2. $25. 529-1000.
Travelin’ Man-A Salute to Ricky Nelson and Teen Idols — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. June 5. $30. 825-2818.
DANCE
Fantasy in Dance — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Includes “Impressions of Alice: Adventures in Wonderland,” as well as featured performances in jazz, ballet, modern, and tap. 6-8 p.m. June 1; 2-4 p.m. June 2. $19. 322-8019.
DANCING LESSONS
AND DANCE PARTY
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. May 30. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. May 30 and June 6. $7. 203-8044.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. May 31. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3.00 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 1. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Live music. Introductory lesson at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. June 1. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3.00 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 4. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 4. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Blast Class — Sonoran Stables, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to club level in just one weekend. Both singles and couples welcomed. Wear comfortable shoes and dress is casual attire. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. $40. 885-6833.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Dance to rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B, and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. June 7. $12.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. June 3. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652. post109.org.
Creative Salads and Fresh Summer Recipes — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to transform your typical salad to a decadent meal. Price includes lunch of dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 31. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Car Wash — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Donations go towards activities and to help send kids to summer camp. 7:30-11 a.m. June 1. Free. 762-5652.
Blind Wine Tasting — Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Try five wines blindly and guess the varietals. If you get it right, you may win a bottle to take home. 6-8 p.m. June 7. $12. 545-0577. maynardstucson.com.
KIDS STUFF
Comic Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to break down the basic elements of comic books, how to draw basic images, and learn about the different types of comic books and graphic novels. Ages 6 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 1. Free. 594-5275.
Science Saturday: Camouflage – Hide and Seek in the Desert — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Rec. Slide presentation and hands-on activities to learn how camouflage plays a role in animal survival. Ages 6 and up. 2-3 p.m. June 1. Free. 594-5200.
NIGHTLIFE
HarpDog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. May 31. $18. 207-2429.
Jukebox Junqies — El Rio Golf Course Patio, 1400 W. Speedway. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 31. Free. 791-4229.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 31. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson — Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create that one of a kind gift and say it/paint it. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. May 31. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 31 and June 7. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Velocity — The Hideout Saloon, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Classic rocks. 8:30 p.m. June 1. Free. 751-2222.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 3. Free. 775-2337.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. 955-5200.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 1. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water and suitable footwear. 8-10 a.m. June 1. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 1. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, a snack and suitable footwear. 7-9 a.m. June 5. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunset Trailhead milepost 22.9 Catalina Highway. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided hike to the original Mt. Lemmon ski run. Easy hike has an elevation gain of only 200 feet. No pets or smoking. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7. 749-8700.
THEATER
See “On stage” elsewhere in this section.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
A Patterned Language: Matt Magee, Albert Chamillard, Story Boards from Papua New Guinea — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Exhibition highlighting the use of innovative visual languages to tell the stories of modern life in painting, mixed media and assemblage by Phoenix artist Matt Magee, drawings on vintage ledger paper by Tucson’s own Albert Chamillard, and Story Boards, narrative sculpture from Artists of the Keram River of Papua New Guinea. Reception and book signing 7-10 p.m. April 27. Through June 15. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Lee Friedlander: Dog’s Best Friend — Andrew Smith Gallery, 439 N. Sixth Ave. American photographer Lee Friedlander. Contains 18 prints of dogs and their owners. Through June 5. 1-505-984-1234. andrewsmithgallery.com.
It’s Raining Cats and Dogs All new Art Exhibit at WomanKraft — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 1. June 5-July 6. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Receptions
Small Things Considered — 27th Small Works Invitational — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Season finale with small paintings, sculpture and everything in between by over 80 artists. Reception: 6-8 p.m. June 1. Through June 22. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
Et Cetera
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 26. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Paint Night — Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road. Finished pieces will be available for pickup at Viva the following week. Purchase includes a handcrafted beverage. 6-8 p.m. May 30. $22. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Offbeat. the High Art of the Underground Beat Scene — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Sound artists from Los Angeles and Tucson, including Altrice, Jansport J, Slim Jeff and June West. 6-9 p.m. May 31. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Local vendors will be on-site, along with your favorite MSA Annex shops, who extend hours and stay open late. Beats by DJ Herm, refreshments by Westbound, and art installations that will be set up on site. 6-10 p.m. May 31. Free. 461-1107. mercadodistrict.com.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Gather round to hear a story read aloud and then stick around to paint a project relating to the story. Designed for children age 2-6 with parental supervision. Children of all ages are still welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. June 1. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Summer Art Cruise — Central Tucson Gallery Association member galleries, Sixth St. in the Arts District. Exhibits of modern paintings, sculpture, fine art photography, art glass, new media and unique objects d’art. 100’s of artists will be attending. 6-9 p.m. June 1. 629-9759. ctgatucson.org.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. June 2. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.