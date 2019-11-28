Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
A Night Of Comedy With Zane Helberg — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 29. $5. 207-9747.
The O Comedy Lounge presents, Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Steel Cats, steel pan ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. 621-1655.
Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Debut recital performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 621-1655.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus, accompanied by an orchestra, led by Keitaro Harada and featuring four soloists: Kimberly Chaffin, soprano; Kristin Dauphinais, alto; Michael Chaffin, tenor; and Gregory Guenther, bass. Come sing Christmas carols and Handel’s Messiah. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 296-8501.
Sonora Winds Concert — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Holiday favorites. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Free. 850-2523.
Sons of Orpheus Male Choir of Tucson Gala Holiday Concert — Berger Center for the Performing Arts ASDB Campus, 1200 W. Speedway. Benefit concert with Arizona State School for the Blind elementary students to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Feewill donation of cash or nonperishable food items. 622-0525.
Takács Quartet — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performing works of Haydn and Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $30. 577-3769.
PCC Music: Wind Ensemble & Orchestra — Pima Community College, West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small ensembles and soloists and a concert featuring an orchestral repertoire with students and community adults. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Arizona Repertory Singers presents Rejoice and Be Merry — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. Innovative arrangements of holiday favorites. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $20. 329-7175.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 621-1162.
JAZZ
PCC Music: Jazz Ensemble and Combos — Pima Community College, West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Jazz standards performed from a variety of periods in big band style and improvisational jazz combos. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $6. 206-6986.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble & Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Under the direction of Angelo Versace, presents “What’s Your Story, Morning Glory?” featuring the music of Mary Lou Williams. The Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble performs under the direction of Brice Winston. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $10. 621-1162.
UA Concert Jazz Band & Experiential Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. The UA Concert Jazz Band, directed by Angelo Versace and Tony Belletti, will feature big band love songs. The Experiential Ensemble is under the direction of Jason Carder. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $5. 621-1162.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Ryanhood — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Acoustic duo. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 547-3040.
Steel Cats, steel pan ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Steel Cats, steel pan ensemble. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 621-1655.
In the Christmas Mood — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, comedy, a six-piece band, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classics. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4. $30. 825-2818.
We Aren’t Dead Yet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dianne Davidson, Deidre McCalla, and Jamie Anderson. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $12. 207-2429.
Sons of the Pioneers — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, Green Valley. Country. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5. $46. 625-0288.
Little Cloud — Monterey Court. Ukulele driven Bohemian folk rock. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429.
FESTIVALS AND
ACTIVITIES
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic — Reid Park (Ramada 10), Country Club and 22nd St. Work up an unforgettable Thanksgiving appetite with a European-style 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run. Separate men’s and women’s events create a fun opportunity to cheer on friends and family as they hurdle hay bales and water jumps. Team division available. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. $30. 325-5097.
Coat Drive: Let’s Share the Warmth — Downtown Tucson Partnership or Tucson Metro Chamber. If you have any new or gently used coats, please consider sharing the warmth by dropping them off at either of our offices now through December 5. Gospel Rescue Mission will help us distribute to adults and children in need of a coat. Donation Drop off locations and times: Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave., Suite 101. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Tucson Metro Chamber, 212 E. Broadway. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. 268-9030.
Tea Ceremony — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. In classical kimono and following canons of etiquette established nearly 1,000 years ago, a master devoted to the art and spirituality will prepare and serve you a bowl of matcha, or powdered green tea, and a traditional Japanese sweet to nibble. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 1. $25. 303-3945.
Night in Bethlehem — Desert Valley Adventist Church, 1200 N. Santa Rosa Ave. Live nativity, crafts, shops, food and fun. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7. Free. 548-0576.
KIDS STUFF
$3 Threes — Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. 792-9985.
NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 775-2337.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class at 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 5. $5. 444-0439.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Nov. 29. 733-5158.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 29. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservation. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $20. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 30. $5. 724-5375.
Family Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Family oriented short hike. Toddler backpack carriers available for loan, comfortable walking shoes recommended. Bring water. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 30. $20 per car. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 30. 733-5158.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River on an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 30. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 30. $5. 724-5375.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153.
Touring Arizona’s Parks — Saguaro National Park East. Short tour of scenic and historical park areas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages. Register at pima.gov. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Dec. 4. 749-8700.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. 749-8700.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Mistletoes: Myth vs. Fact” in a short talk followed by a question and answer session. Bring a chair. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 724-5375.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move lesson; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Live music. Dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. All ages. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 30. $10. 762-6707.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Get into the Christmas mood. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 5; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14. Through Dec. 24. $23.95. 529-1000.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 6; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1. Through Dec. 28. $12. 327-4242.
Apples In Winter by Jennifer Fawcett — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. We are with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the worktable with a wire. This is the story of a mother’s deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 5, 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 15. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre Company.
Cabaret — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles, a talented cabaret performer, at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club’s owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy, and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 3-6. Through Dec. 29. $29. 622-2823.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Jesus Christ Superstar — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 3-5; 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
The Big Meal — ACT Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. A hilarious, expansive tale that traverses five generations of an ordinary modern family in 90 minutes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Through Dec. 22. $28. 401-3626.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians/carolers, scrumptious food/treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Through Dec. 15. $24. 319-0400.
Reveille Men’s Chorus: Snowed In — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Experience snow on the saguaros through pop, jazz, barbershop, broadway and classical music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. $20-$35. 304-1758.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
What I Love About Tucson — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Joint show with artists from Tucson PaperWorks and San Diego Book Arts showcasing their local venues through unique bindings, books, and structures featuring 100’s of handmade postcards. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays. Through Feb. 28, 2020.
Winter Open House — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Explore the studios, gallery, and sculpture garden. Shop for handmade glass art jewelry, housewares, ornaments, platters, sculptures, and decor. You can even Make-Your-Own Glass Art at this event. Proceeds support glass art education in Southern Arizona. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1. 884-7814.
Fun with Gelli Printing: Holiday Card Collage Class — Hobby Lobby, 6484 N. Oracle Road, Unit 150. Participants will learn how to use the gelli plate to create beautiful papers to use for collage. Ages 16 and up. 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $20. 297-0022.
Holiday Clay Gala — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. View works, artists and food. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 6. 1-917-705-3803.