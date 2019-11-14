Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Randy Rainbow Live — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. American comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series on YouTube, The Randy Rainbow Show. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $41.50-$87.50. 547-3040.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Recital Choir: Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio Ensemble. 3-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 621-1655.
Eric Genuis: Concerts for Hope Benefit — Pueblo High School Auditorium, 3500 S. 12th Ave. This concert will benefit Mr. Genuis’ work as well as St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $15. 624-3865.
Shin-Young Lee — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Pianist and organist. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $20. 327-4296.
Flowers of the Forest — St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church; Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Soprano Cait Frizzell and collaborative pianist Justin Appel present a program of pieces from the battlefields of Scotland and America honoring the songs and stories of our ancestral veterans. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $20. 222-7277.
Phantastisch! an afternoon of Schumann — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Pianists Eleanor Perrone and Michael Manning. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17. $30. 1-623-295-9677.
“Gratitude and Gluttony” – University Community Chorus — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. selections from Carl Orff, Haydn as well as additional contemporary works. Canned-food donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collected at the performance. The University Community Chorus is under the direction of Alyssa Cossey, assistant conductor is graduate choral conducting student Nicky Manlove. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $12. 621-1162.
“Ars Moriendi” – Collegium Musicum — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Singers from the Fred Fox School of Music, the university at large and the Tucson community. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 621-1162.
“Luz Negra” – A Sonic Metaphor on Human Perception — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Ónix Ensemble soloists Alejandro Escuer and Rodrigo Sigal. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 621-1655.
Faculty artist series: Timothy Kantor, violin and Daniel Linder, piano — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Program will include a work inspired by Chinese themes by UA faculty composer Kay He and a fantasia by Polish composer Henryk Górecki. The recital will conclude with Richard Strauss’s monumental Sonata in E-flat Major for violin and piano. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Free. 621-1655.
Naumberg Trio — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Violinist Frank Huang, cellist David Requiro and pianist Gilles Vonsattel. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $30. 577-3769.
Mozart and Da Vinci — Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 330 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. It is almost impossible to overstate the impact Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had on the world. For musicians and non-musicians alike, hearing his name conjures up images of genius and an artistic miracle. Commonly known as the “Solemn Vespers,” Mozart’s Vesperae solennes de confessore stands among his finest operas and choral masterpieces, prefiguring his great Mass in C Minor and Requiem. You will not want to miss the transcendent Laudate Dominum. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $25-$40. 401-2651.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. The program will include “Symphonie Fantastique,” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of the iconoclast French Romantic composer, Hector Berlioz. The Arizona Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of Thomas Cockrell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $10. 621-1162.
JAZZ AND WORLD
An Evening with Paul Amiel — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Fall-themed Japanese poetry and shakuhachi, or bamboo flute. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14. $18. 303-3945.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14, 20 and 21. $23.95. 529-1000.
Gallows Pole Festival — Old Tombstone, 339 S. Fourth St., Tombstone. Two days of live music, drinks, 50/50 raffle, gunfight and stunt shows. 3-10 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16. $60. 1-312-504-1609.
Catalina Foothills Wine Mixer — St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Red carpet photography, food, wine sampling and live music. 21 and up. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $125. 344-2495.
The Chicago Experience — The Gaslight Music Hall. Features: Saturday in the Park, If You Leave Me Now, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16. $25. 529-1000.
Charley Crockett Tucson — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Texas country blues. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $20. 629-9211.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Connie Brannock and band. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 207-2429.
Sunday brunch — Monterey Court. Wally Lawder. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 207-2429.
Back to Back — The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck — The Gaslight Music Hall. Swoon to hits like “Please Release me,” “Delilah,” “Quando, Quando, Quando,” She’s a Lady” and more. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $30. 529-1000.
Back to Back — The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Armen Dirtadian and David Fanning as they sing The hits of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck. 2-6 p.m. Nov. 18. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues & Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. $13.50. 529-1000.
David Fanning Neil Diamond Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 20. $30. 825-2818.
Leon Littlebird & Will Clipman in Concert — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Americana, folk-rock ans world music with Native American flutes, acoustic guitars, vocals and pan-global percussion. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 21. $15. 884-0874.
DANCE
PERFORMANCE
UA Dance: Premium Blend — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Balanchine, Lang, and three new works. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 14-16; 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 621-1162.
Revenge of The Nerdlesque — Thunder Canyon Brewstillery, 220 E. Broadway. Geeky burlesque extravaganza with The Joker, Princess Peach, She-Hulk, Silk Spectre, and more. Ages 21 and up. 8:30-11:45 p.m. Nov. 16. $12. 797-2652.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Thanksgiving on the Mayflower — Sam’s Club, 4701 N. Stone Ave. Collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Community Food Bank. There will be a live broadcast by 94.9 Mix-FM, and a generous match powered by Tucson Electrical Power. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 622-0525.
Coat Drive — Let’s Share the Warmth! — Downtown Tucson Partnership or Tucson Metro Chamber. If you have any new or gently used coats, please consider sharing the warmth by dropping them off at either of our offices now until Dec. 5. Gospel Rescue Mission will help us distribute to adults and children in need of a coat. Donation Drop off locations and times: Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave., Suite 101. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Tucson Metro Chamber, 212 E. Broadway. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 5. Free. 268-9030.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. $9. 762-5652.
Sweat for Pets: Walk, Run & Roll — Kino Sports Complex — North Stadium, 2805 E Ajo Way. This non-competitive walk, run and roll is filled with music, a kids fun zone, top team prizes, vendor and sponsor booths, food trucks, a beer garden and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16. $20. 327-6088, Ext. 174.
The Gaslight Music Hall Classic Car Shows — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Music, food and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 529-1000.
Norwegians World Wide-Tucson Chapter open house — Streams of The Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Lefse making demonstrations and sale, Rosemaling demonstrations and display, Tucson Scandinavian Folk Dance group and Scandinavian crafts for sale. 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 884-0375.
Family Volunteer Day — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. RSVP to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call. Ages 6 and up with an adult. 1-3 p.m. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 622-0525.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
The Grinch Kids Night Out — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids age 6 and up. Drop off event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15. $30. 790-1100.
Creative Kid Morning: Pinecone Turkeys — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #141. All ages welcome, age 2 and under are free. Call to register. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. $10. 389-8197.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. Nov. 16. Free. 594-5200.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Acoustic jazz, soul and blues featuring Richard Katz and Evan Arredondo. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 300-6860.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jovert Steel Drum. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 797-3959.
Catalina Foothills Wine Mixer — St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Red carpet photography, food, wine sampling and live music. 21 and up. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $125. 344-2495.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Free. 628-8533.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Connie Brannock and band. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 207-2429.
Youth Performance Showcase — Monterey Court. Youth performers from our area. Organized by Connie Brannock. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 207-2429.
Paint and Pints at Copper Brothel Brewery — Copper Brothel Brewery, 3112 AZ-83, Sonoita. Drink wine and paint. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18. $22. 790-1100.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 7-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class at 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 21. $5. 444-0439.
Potty Mouth Pottery Holiday Verson — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Pottery purchase of choice at event. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. 790-1100.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22. $5. 207-2429.
OPERA
Fellow Travelers — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A chance encounter between an ambitious college graduate, Timothy Laughlin, and a handsome US State Department official, Hawkins Fuller, results in Laughlin’s first job and his first love affair. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 16; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $25-$110. 293-4336.
An Evening of Opera Scenes — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. An evening of opera scenes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $5. 621-1162.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led, moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14 and 21. 749-8700.
Who’s Who — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Walk through the cactus garden and get some hints to remember their names and faces. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14. 733-5153.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East. A ranger will share stories about the park. Bring your questions or favorite topic. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 21 and 22. 733-5153.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Short hike to learn what it is like to live in a cactus forest, what people in this valley do today and what about the uncertain future. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22. $20. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 18; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Nov. 15 and 20. 733-5158.
Presidio Block History Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Includes a tour of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as a lunch at La Cocina. 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Nov. 15. $60. 837-8119.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 16. $5. 724-5375.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.- noon. Nov. 16. 724-5375.
History Hike: Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In-Balance Ranch Road, Huachuca City. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River on a walking tour. Three-mile round trip walk over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16. 459-2555.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 16. 733-5158.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 16 and 19. $5. 724-5375.
Living with Urban Wildlife — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn about local wildlife, and why they may be attracted to your yard or neighborhood. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation naturalist Julie Strom. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 16. 594-5275.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 16. 733-5153.
Touring Arizona’s Parks — Saguaro National Park East. Short tour of scenic and historical park areas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16. 733-5153.
Bikes and Coffee at Roadrunner — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. All make and model motorcycle welcome. Food for purchase. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. 579-7011.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages. Register at pima.gov. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 17. $5. 724-5375.
The Archaeology of Downtown Tucson Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Join historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk to visit sites of former buildings. Learn about what has been recovered from the ground and what it tells us about Tucsonans of the past. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 17. $35. 837-8119.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 17. $20. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 18 and 19. $15. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19. 733-5153.
Birding — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 19. $5. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 19. 749-8700.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.- noon. Nov. 19. 733-5158.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 19. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. Discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 19. 733-5158.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Nov. 20. 733-5153.
Arizona History Tour — University of Arizona, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Experience the University of Arizona through the eyes of an alumnus and learn our rich history and traditions that began over 130 years ago. Reservations are required. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20. 621-5130.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20.733-5153.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson’s history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $20. 837-8119.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 21. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Nov. 22. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22. 733-5158.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month’s topic: Dean Young. Led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. For adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 594-5580.
An Evening with Paul Amiel — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Fall-themed Japanese poetry and shakuhachi, or bamboo flute. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14. $18. 303-3945.
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss the work of Sam Hamill. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. Free. 791-4010.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine Tango class. First 2 classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 468-5536.
Harvest Dance Erntedankfest — Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd St. Music, dancing, door prizes, entertainment, 50/50 raffle and more. Meal for $11 includes: German beef rouladen with red cabbage and spaetzle served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $6. 299-8683.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Live music. Dance lesson at 6:30 p.m., open dancing at 7 p.m. All ages. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 16. $5. 603-8043.
Green Valley Sunday Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 625-3488.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local band DayJob performs your favorite tunes. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $13.50. 529-1000.
THEATER
”Laundry and Bourbon” and “Lone Star” Two One-Act Comedies — The Academy Village in The Arizona Senior Academy Auditorium, 13715 E. Langtry Lane. Stories of three women and three men who come together on a hot day in a small Texas town in the 1970’s. For mature audiences. Email azmuse47@gmail.com or call for seats. 2:30-4:45 p.m. Nov. 14; 7-9:15 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 312-7188.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16. $20. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: The Last Night of Ballyhoo — Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. The year is 1939 while Hitler prepares to invade Poland, Atlanta’s close-knit Jewish community prepares for the premiere of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and Ballyhoo, the social event of the year. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 21-23; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. $15-$32. 621-1162. Production Sponsors: Lindsey Burlingame and Derek Tengler.
TransFormations by Martie van der Voort — Saint Francis at the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. In her play, local actor and playwright van der Voort, performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $25. 468-6111.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $18. 887-6239.
Made For Each Other: Monica Bauer — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Gay marriage, with an Alzheimer’s twist. One actor plays four parts in this tour de force drama with lighthearted comedy about a gay couple, the power of memory, and the need to tell the truth. Appropriate for ages high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 16. $35. 882-9721.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 289-8076.
Champions of Magic — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $27.50. 547-3040. Fox Tucson Theatre.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
Anastasia — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Ages 7 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 19-21; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 24. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers & Hammerstein — The New Tohono Chul Pavillion, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Oro Valley. Including songs from Oklahoma, South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The King and I, etc. etc. etc. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 21. $40 for seats only; $80 for dinner and show. 505-1856.
Down To Eartha: Dierdra McDowell — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyists for a group of young activists called the “Rebels With A Cause.” She was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years. Down To Eartha chronicles, through her music and actual testimony, this amazing woman’s journey back to her own power. Appropriate for ages high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. $35. 882-9721.
Intimate Wonders with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedic magic and illusions. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23. $10; $15 VIP. 207-9747.
VISUAL ART
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTION
Wild Reflections Art Exhibit Talk — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Multi-media art exhibit of contemporary wildlife art by Sue Betanzos. Glass paintings, mosaics, birds, bunnies, Javelina screen, a Baja Mermaid and more. Reception: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 17. Exhibit showing though Nov. 30. 594-5275. suebetanzos.com.
SAWG Color My World Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Exhibit showing through Dec. 1. 299-7294.
Lost and Found/Outside the Box — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Works by PaperWorks. Reception: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Exhibit showing through Jan. 5. Nov. 17. 623-6732.
ET CETERA
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 18-23; Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. $15. 303-3945.
Vintage Christmas Tree Painting Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pre order your tree to paint. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 17. $65. 790-1100.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Painters of the Southwest, Maynard Dixon and Friends — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Presented by UAMA Docent Tammy Bearden. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 594-5275.
Texture and Paint a Vase Playshop with Pamela Crittenden — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. All materials provided. Call for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22. $30. 612-4225.