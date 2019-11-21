Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Intimate Wonders with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedic magic and illusions. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23. $10; $15 VIP. 207-9747.
Randy Rainbow Live — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series on YouTube, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs that have garnered him worldwide acclaim and in 2019 an EMMY nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $41.50-$87.50. 547-3040.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $8. 289-8076.
50 Pounds From Stardom, Comedic Show! — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy, music-filled show about one singer’s attempts to “make it big” in show business, and her niece’s lifelong dream to walk in her shoes. 2-6 p.m. Nov. 24. $20. 529-1000.
A Night Of Comedy With Zane Helberg — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedy. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 29. $5. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Mozart and Da Vinci — Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 330 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. It is almost impossible to overstate the impact Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had on the world. For musicians and non-musicians alike, hearing his name conjures up images of genius and an artistic miracle. Commonly known as the “Solemn Vespers,” Mozart’s Vesperae solennes de confessore stands among his finest operas and choral masterpieces, prefiguring his great Mass in C Minor and Requiem. You will not want to miss the transcendent Laudate Dominum. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $25-$40. 401-2651.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The program will include “Symphonie Fantastique,” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of the iconoclast French Romantic composer, Hector Berlioz. The Arizona Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of Thomas Cockrell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $10. 621-1162.
Malleus Percussion and Rosewood Marimba — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 621-1655.
Nathan Lee, piano — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performing works of J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Chopin and Robert Schumann. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 24. $30. 577-3769.
Tucson Girls Chorus Alumnae Choir Concert — St. Margaret Mary Alocoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Special guests the Jubilate Choir and Mariposa Singers. 4-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 577-6064.
UA Glee Clubs — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. Treble Glee Club and the Bass Glee Club. New music directors Shekela Wanyama and J. Brayton Bollenbacher. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 621-1655.
“Bloom Where You Are Planted” – Coro & UA Wildcat High School Outreach Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. University or Arizona choral ensemble, Coro, and the Wildcat High School Outreach Choir. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 621-1655.
“Dave Potter’s Retro Groove” — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Dave Potter, drums; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Free. 621-1655.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Free Music Festival — American Ev. Lutheran Church, 115 N. Tucson Blvd. EHBC Praise Team, Soldiers of the Light and AELC’s Gospel and Blues Team. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 623-3661.
Flor De Toloache & Villalobos Brothers — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $19.50-$34.50. 547-3040.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21. $23.95. 529-1000.
Leon Littlebird & Will Clipman in Concert — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Americana, folk-rock and world music with Native American flutes, acoustic guitars, vocals and pan-global percussion. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 21. $15. 884-0874.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22. $5. 207-2429.
Rockin’ With The Dolls — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance along to favorites from the ’50s and ’60s. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23. $25. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dance band. Anna Warr. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23. $5. 207-2429.
Vox Fortura — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Classical crossover group from the United Kingdom. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23. $30. 825-2818.
Sunday brunch — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Don Armstrong. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 207-2429.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 339-3494.
Wired — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk, Americana and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. 207-2429.
FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Coat Drive — Let’s Share the Warmth! — Downtown Tucson Partnership or Tucson Metro Chamber. If you have any new or gently used coats, please consider sharing the warmth by dropping them off at either of our offices now until Dec. 5. Gospel Rescue Mission will help us distribute to adults and children in need of a coat. Donation Drop off locations and times: Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave., Suite 101. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Tucson Metro Chamber, 212 E. Broadway. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 5. Free. 268-9030.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Family Volunteer Day — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. RSVP to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call. Ages 6 and up with an adult. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 622-0525.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22. $9. 762-5652.
Friendsgiving — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Bring your favorite fall sweet treat or drink this time of year. We will be providing to-go boxes to exchange sweet treats. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 389-8197.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 296-0456.
Winter Gift Extravaganza — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Holiday shopping. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 8; 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7 and 14. Free. 623-6732.
Tellers of Tales Tellabration!— Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Different types of stories found in the oral tradition: personal stories, cultural tales, history and legends, original yarns and world folktales. Ages 10 and up. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $5. 289-8076.
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic — Reid Park (Ramada 10), Country Club and 22nd St. Work up an unforgettable Thanksgiving appetite with a European-style 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run. Separate men’s and women’s events create a fun opportunity to cheer on friends and family as they hurdle hay bales and water jumps. Team division available. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. $30. 325-5097.
NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class AT 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 21. $5. 444-0439.
Potty Mouth Pottery Holiday Verson — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Pottery purchase of choice at event. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 7-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337.
Wired — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk, Americana and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. 207-2429.
OPERA
An Evening of Opera Scenes — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. An evening of opera scenes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $5. 621-1162.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 749-8700.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A ranger will share stories about the park. Bring your questions or favorite topic. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 and 22. 733-5153.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docent will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson’s history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $20. 837-8119.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 21. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Nov. 22. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Short hike to learn about what it is like to live in a cactus forest, what people in this valley do today and what about the uncertain future. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 22. $20. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22 and 29. 733-5158.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 29. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 23. 733-5158.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. A tour with a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn about its origin and colorful history. This tour entails an easy stroll around the town followed by a walk of two-thirds mile, round trip, on an uneven, dirt trail that includes a rocky uphill section. Little shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 23. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 23. $5. 724-5375.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 23. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. $20. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 25 and 26. $15. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 25; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Nov. 27. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 26. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. Discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5158.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Nov. 27. 733-5153.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Nov. 27. 749-8700.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 27. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservation. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $20. 733-5153.
SOCIAL DANCE
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local band DayJob performs your favorite tunes. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865.
Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 299-2020.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
THEATER
Anastasia — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Ages 7 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 21; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 24. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: The Last Night of Ballyhoo — Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. The year is 1939 while Hitler prepares to invade Poland, Atlanta’s close-knit Jewish community prepares for the premiere of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and Ballyhoo, the social event of the year. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. $15-$32. 621-1162. Production Sponsors: Lindsey Burlingame and Derek Tengler.
Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers & Hammerstein — The New Tohono Chul Pavillion, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Oro Valley. Including songs from Oklahoma, South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The King and I, etc. etc. etc. $40 all seats reserved; $80 for dinner and show. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $40 show only; $80 dinner and show. 505-1856.
Down To Eartha: Dierdra McDowell — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyists for a group of young activists called the “Rebels With A Cause.” She was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years. Down To Eartha chronicles, through her music and actual testimony, this amazing woman’s journey back to her own power. Appropriate for ages high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. $35. 882-9721.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the hottest club north of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
Apples In Winter by Jennifer Fawcett — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. We are with a woman baking a small pie in a kitchen not her own. The room is bare and there are no chairs. A knife is attached to the worktable with a wire. This is the story of a mother’s deepest love and most grievous pain. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 29. Through Dec. 15. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre Company.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Get into the Christmas mood. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Through Dec. 24. $23.95. 529-1000.
Tilly the Trickster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways. Starring Samantha Cormier as Tilly. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. Through Dec. 28. $12. 327-4242.
VISUAL ARTS
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23; Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. $15. 303-3945.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Painters of the Southwest, Maynard Dixon and Friends — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Presented by UAMA Docent Tammy Bearden. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. Free. 594-5275.
Texture and Paint a Vase Playshop with Pamela Crittenden — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. All materials provided. Call for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22. $30. 612-4225.
Indigenous Arts Show — Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Pottery, basketry, carvings and jewelry created by Native artists from the Southwest region. Nov. 23: Mata Ortiz pottery show; Nov. 24: Tohono O’odham basketry show and demo; Nov. 25: Howard Sice jewely show; Nov. 26: Hopi collection; Nov. 27: Tarahumara basketry and folk art. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23-27. Free. 622-5561.
Canvas Tote Customized with India Ink Workshop — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #141. Create a desert on a canvas tote bag. Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 24. $45. 389-8197.