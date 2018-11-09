Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed Improv Comedy Troupe — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. No scripts allowed, every show is different. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17 and 23. $8. 289-8076.
Leaky Faucets and Comic Chaos Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Long form improv comedy, Comic Chaos is serialized comic book improv. Adult themes. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Nov. 17. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents: Allen Strickland Williams — Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. Hosted by Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 19. $5. 261-8773.
CONCERTS
Classical
Pima Music: Christopher Herald, Saxophone — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Faculty recital, Herald performs classical, free jazz, fusion and world music. Eclectic mixture of old and new classical works for saxophone. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $8. 206-6986.
UA Dance Premium Blend — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Performing works by Martha Graham and George Balanchine. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18; 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $35. 621-1162.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Includes Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and Symphony No. 2 “Gaelic” by American composer Amy Beach (1867-1944). 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $10. 621-1162.
Charlie Parker's Yardbird — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Story of the personal purgatory of the great American saxophonist told through a series of interconnected scenes following his death. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $25-$150. 1-602-266-7464.
An Evening with Dailey and Vincent — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $24-$54. 547-3040.
Choral Concert: University Singers, Honor Choir, Kantorei — UA Crowder Hall. Concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 621-1165.
Shared Inspirations: Claude Debussy, Alice Guy Blaché, and the Impressionist Painters — Crowder Hall. Guest artist Leslie Amper will present a multimedia event including piano performance, images, discussion and silent film with live accompaniment featuring the common artistic inspirations of Asian and Spanish cultures, children and nature. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 621-1655.
Jazz and world
Celebration of Heritage: Camerata Sonora, "Around the Black Sea" — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. A program of music from the Balkans, the Caucasus, and Turkey. Raucous, rhythmic, and often uses scales foreign to Western ears. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $10. 299-3000.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $10. 661-6505.
Birthday Celebration — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Oscar Fuentes, 5-7 p.m. with his blend of Latin rock and pop; Alberto Carlon 6:30-9 p.m. inside the main cafe; the Latin fusion and Cumbia rock of Santa Pachita from 7-10 p.m. on the courtyard stage. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Beijing Guitar Duo — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Meng Su and Yameng Wang. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $40. 621-3341.
Cabaret: On the Town — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. From the Golden Age of musical theater to new classics, a special nod to Leonard Bernstein in honor of his 100th birthday. Hors d’oeuvres, libations and silent auction. Desserts served during intermission. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $40. 222-7277.
Paula Abdul: Straight Up Paula: Fox Tucson’s Annual Chasing Rainbows Gala — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $45-$300. 547-3040.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute concert. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17. $22.95. 886-9428.
Soulsville USA, with The George Howard Motownand Soul Review — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A made-in-America Motown and soul review. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $25. 529-1000.
The Tributaries: A Tribute to The Eagles — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $22. 879-3925.
John Coinman Band — Hotel Congress Patio, 311 E. Congress St. Folk rock. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 622-8878.
Annual Youth Blues, Jazz and Pop Showcase — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Solo act, duets, and bands. 3:45-4:45 p.m. music workshop; 5-8 p.m. showcase. Ages 18 and under welcome. To sign up, please email Connie Brannock at Littlehouseoffunk@gmail.com. 3:45-8 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 339-3494.
How the West was Sung with Joni Harms — The Gaslight Music Hall. Western. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18. $25. 529-1000.
Totally 80's — The Gaslight Theatre. Artists like: Michael Jackson, Toto, Peter Gabriel, Blondie and more. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 19. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Michael P & The Gullywashers and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Man in Black, The Music of Johnny Cash: Polio Day Fundraiser — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. This performance supports Rotary International’s Eradication of Polio in the World. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21. $40. 529-1000.
Streisand Duets, with Anthony of The Edward Twins — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. $35-$100. 529-1000.
DANCE
Esperanza Dance Project: Raise funds for Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence — Rincon / University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Blvd. “House of Hope” in memory of Jazmine Willock, and donating all proceeds from the event to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse in Jazmine’s name. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $10. 343-3107.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Loft Film Fest — The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Showcase for the very best independent, foreign and classic cinema. 11 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. Nov. 8-15. $10. 795-0844.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16. $9. 762-5652.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 296-0456.
Knife Skills Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn basic knife skills and practice fundamental cuts. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. $55 per person includes lunch. 621-0476.
Open House — Arizona Polish Club Clubhouse, 1120 N. Jones St. Large collection of books, about Poland or in Polish, Polish handcrafts, refreshments, silent auction, and door prizes. 1-6 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 296-1886.
Have a Beer for a Bighorn — Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road. Rally and fundraiser for the Friends of Ironwood Forest. Learn about our ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our local National Monument. 4-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 628-2092.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20. Free. 594-5200.
KIDS STUFF
Kids Create — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. A day of workshops, music, activities, and refreshments just for kids. Babies to age 10 and their parents and guardians. Arrive a little before 10 a.m. to register. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 626-3765.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. Nov. 17 Free. 594-5200.
NIGHTLIFE
Acoustic Hop and the Whistle Stop — Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. Heather Hardy and Alvin Blaine, Nancy McCallion and Danny Krieger, and Grams and Krieger. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $10. 882-4969.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blend of rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $5. 207-2429.
The Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Blues and jazz. 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 751-2222.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Nov. 16 and 23. $5. 444-0439.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Funk. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $10. 207-2429.
War of the Worlds (1953) — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hanson FilmTV Institute and Fox Tucson Theatre join forces to present the technicolor restoration of the 1953 classic. Come dressed as your favorite alien for a chance to win lobby prizes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 547-3040.
Cynthia Hilts Trio Birthday Bash — Royal Sun, 1015 N. Stone Ave. Jazz. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 622-8872.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 775-2337.
OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Beginning Birding Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. A two-part introduction to bird watching that will focus on the most common birds in the region, as well as techniques for identifying them. Learn to recognize birds by size/shape, behavior, plumage, and habitat, and also how to use binoculars and field guides. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15; 8-10 a.m. Nov. 18. $15. 724-5375.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 15. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15-17, 21 and 23. 955-5200.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 16. 733-5153.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Agua Caliente Park. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 Nov. 16. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. See a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 17. 724-5220.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. 377-5060.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. History Walk. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email education@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 17. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. 724-5375.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A 1.5 mile moderate walk with a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 17. 733-5158.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Nov. 18. 733-5158.
Family Desert Discovery Hike — Tucson Mountain Park, Desert Discovery Center, 7798 W. Gates Pass Road. An easy, guided trail hike in the saguaro-studded foothills of the Tucson Mountains and learn about plants and animals as well as how to watch for signs of wildlife. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19. 664-4133.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. An eight mile round trip hike that climbs 1700 feet to the highest point. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and up. Reservations required. 733-5158. 1:45-8:45 p.m. Nov. 18. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. 733-5153.
Hike Rock Wren Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Richard E. Genser Starr Pass Trailhead. A scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on a moderate level, 3-4 mile interpretive hike through Sonoran Desert uplands. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. 724-5375.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Nov. 19 and 21. $15. 733-5153.
Birding — Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 20. 724-5375.
Hike Brown Mountain Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trail head, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. A three mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 20. 724-5375.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. A 3.5 mile walk which gains 700 feet with some switchbacks before reaching a ridge line for sunset. Ages 10 and up. Reservations required. 733-5158. 3-7 p.m. Nov. 20. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 20; 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Desert Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this fitness hike to explore scenic park. Suitable footwear, water and a trail snack. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21. $15. 733-5153.
Hike — Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Explore this 880-acre natural preserve known for its numerous trees and huge saguaros that adorn its hillsides on a 2-3 mile naturalist guided hike. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21. Free. 459-2555.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin an exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. $15 per car park entrance fee applies. 2-3:15 p.m. Nov. 23. 733-5153.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 377-5060.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A historian-docents will lead a walk along the 2.5 mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson special. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $15. 837-8119.
POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Nov. 21. Free. 626-3765.
New Local Christian Author Book Signing Event — Gospel Supplies, 5640 E. Broadway. "Reflections of my Heart through Jesus Christ, our only hope" by Ruthann Bond. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 797-7491.
THEATER
Arizona Repertory Theatre The Cripple of Inishmaan — Tornabene Theatre: UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Death By Design — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
Good People — The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Glen Coffman. Darkly hilarious. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Last chance. $28. 401-3626.
On Your Feet — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Just when Emilio and Gloria Estefan thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Recommended for ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Contains some strong language. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 15; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 18. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5, 2019. $22.95. 886-9428.
Studio Series: On the Verge, or, The Geography of Yearning — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Three women join forces to explore and conquer Terra Incognita, the last and most mysterious of unexplored territories. As they journey, they reminisce about past adventures and meditate on the outer and inner frontiers of what it means to be human. Adults. 8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $7. 621-1162.
Tartuffe — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A sardonic comedy set in the era of 1King Louis XVI of France. The story takes place in the home of the wealthy Orgon, where Tartuffe-a fraud and a pious imposter-has insinuated himself. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $17. 206-6986.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rushing, shifting theatrical style, a boy with autism investigates the murder of his neighbor's dog. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. $38. 551-2053.
The Odd Couple - Female Version by Neil Simon — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. Last chance. $25. 505-1856.
Troubadour Theatre Shakespeare Acting Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, and rehearse scenes from Shakespeare's classic plays to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays. Through Dec. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies starring Jessica Sherr — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This one-woman show is about the 1930's icon, Bette Davis, on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 882-9721.
Troubadour Theatre Acting II Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, work on their acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 14. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Acting I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Through Dec. 15. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Register online. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. No prior experience needed. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Through Dec. 16. $115. 401-4833.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. Ages 5-105. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Through Nov. 25 $12-$28. 448-3300.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Through Dec. 17. $39. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Classic Canyons — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive.Oil paintings of Pat Parkinson and Sean Wallis. Through Nov. 25. 529-4886.
RECEPTIONS
"Color My World" — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway Suite 240, in the Plaza at Williams Centre. Works by Pat Weaver, watercolorist. Through Dec. 2. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. 299-7294.
Alternate View: Katheryn Polk and Alfred Quiroz — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Exploration of sociol/political issues, feminism, identity, neo-fascism and the decline of democracy with stone and metal lithography Polk and paintings and works on paper by Quiroz. Through Dec. 29. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. 629-9759.
ET CETERA
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Price includes the studio fee to return a week later to paint. We will then glaze and fire them again to brilliance. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 15; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $30 for 2 ornaments, $10 each additional ornament. 790-1100.
3D Printing Class — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. This is a basic class on 3D-Printing for people who are interested in learning what 3-D printing is capable of doing and what the common skills are needed to build 3-D printed objects. Ages 13 and up. Registration required. To register call 594-5200. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 17. 594-5200.
Bookmans Midtown Zine Fair — Bookmans Midtown location, 3330 E. Speedway. Local zine makers in-store selling their original work, along with CREAM doing live screen printing. 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17. 325-5767.
Vintage Christmas Tree Painting Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Studio fee is included when painting during our Tree Painting Party. Painting on your own is subject to $8 studio fee. Specialty paints additional. Tree prices start at $65. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 17; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. 790-1100.
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 21 and 23. $15. 303-3945.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design and we will provide the stencil. Cost of class includes all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. $35 per design. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $35. 790-1100.
Holiday Bazaar Pop-Up Shop — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Madcap collection of holiday creations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 722-4412.
Art and Music: Albert Carlon, Oscar Fuentes, and Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Woodcarvings, oil and acrylic paintings by Carlon. Music by Fuentes and Pachita. Refreshments provided. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23. 207-2429.