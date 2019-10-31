Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
19th Annual Octubafest – Octubafest II: Solos, Chamber Ensembles, Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Matthew Tropman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 621-1655.
Fretwork with countertenor Iestyn Davies — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Eclectic program of works combining Byrd and Gibbons with Gesualdo and Vaughan Williams. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2. $25. 721-0846.
11th Annual International Guitar Festival – Duo Assad — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Tom Patterson and Julia Pernet. Concerts, competition and master classes. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3. $30. 621-1162.
Guest Artist Lecture: “Arranging Techniques for the Modern Harp Ensemble” Willi Maerz — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. German composer/arranger Willi Maerz shares his expertise on writing for the modern pedal harp. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Free. 621-1655.
Tucson Masterworks Chorale Fall Program: “Sing Darkness to Light” — Grace St. Paul”s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The program weaves through topics of war, violence, and death, emerging in the hope of a better tomorrow. 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $18 in advance; $20 at the door. 403-5630.
European Guitar Quartet — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Zoran Dukic, Reentko Dirks, Pavel Steidl and Thomas Fellow blending the instrument’s concert tradition with the expressive, dynamic sounds of modern music, taking listeners on a thrilling musical journey. This event is presented in conjunction with Tucson Guitar Society and Lead Guitar. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 6. $29. 621-3341.
Freya Creech — Tubac center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Violinist with English British charm. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. $35. 398-2371.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Jesse Cook — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Guitarist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8. $27-$59. 547-3040.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and Western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 207-2429.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345.
Mosh for Mental Health — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Heavy metal concert with a costume parade and photo booth. Proceeds go to support Tu Nidito and those in their time of hardship and need. 6-11:45 p.m. Nov. 1. $7. 629-9211.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Graham Smith Live — Roadrunner Coffee Co, 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. Live music and food for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 579-7011.
Wu-Tang Clan: 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Hardcore hip hop. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 2. $45. 1-855-765-7829.
TSOL — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Punk rock. Ages 21 and up. 6-11:45 p.m. Nov. 3. $15. 629-9211.
OIngo Boingo Former Members — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. New wave. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $30-$80. 547-3040.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 6, 7. $23.95. 529-1000.
Mick Adams and The Stones — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute to The Rolling Stones. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 6. $30. 825-2818.
Cheech and Chong — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedy. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $39.50-$79.50. 547-3040.
Catalinas Community Chorus presents “A Star Spangled Salute to Veterans” — Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Drive, Marana. Salute to Veterans. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. 579-9574.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill! Gaslight Theatre’s Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for show dates and times. Through Nov. 10. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Dec. 7. $8. 289-8076. .
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. 289-8076.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Tomb Town Tucson — 8343 N. Wanda Road, 8343 N. Wanda Road. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Terror trail has live actors, dead tree forest and you never know what is around the corner. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31. $1. 373-3868.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo at 5:45 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652.
Holiday Shred and Toy Drive Event — La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. Canada Drive. Hughes Federal Credit Union and Banner Health host a shredding and recycling of sensitive documents. Bring an unwrapped gift to benefit patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center. Participants may bring up to 15 pounds or 3 boxes of documents for each donated item. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 2. Free. 795-4500.
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Masters World Championships — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Featuring over 150 athletes from around the world competing in nine traditional events, all day music on two stages, Celtic food and merchants, kid’s area, junior highland games, family heritage, Welsh tea room, bagpipe bands, a village pub, workshops and more. Visit TucsonCelticFestival.org for prices and more details. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. $20. 349-4345.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2. $20 per 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
19th Annual Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival — Empire Ranch Headquarters, Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita. Western music/entertainment, history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, kids activities, skilled artisans and speakers. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested. For more information and directions visit www.empireranchfoundation.org/events. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 1-888-364-2829.
The Garden Kitchen’s Taste of the Desert Festival — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Taste food featuring wild and cultivated ingredients. Food samples, cooking demonstrations, local vendors, music, garden activities, tours and family friendly activities. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 621-0921.
Give a Hoot (for homeless pets) — Historic Brings Coworking, 236 S. Scott Ave. Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Peach Properties host an adoption event. Meet adoptable dogs, enjoy some food and drinks, vendors and live band. The Owls Club will donate 20% of the proceeds to helping homeless pets in the community. Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 327-6088.
4th Annual Pumpkin Smash — Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Bring your leftover pumpkins and enjoy pumpkin launching, kids corner, local vendors, live music, food trucks, pumpkin recipes and demos. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 622-0525.
Día de Los Muertos — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Face painting, crafts, and treats. Leave an offering on the community ofrenda (altar). Bring a picnic and join the outdoor screening of Disney’s Coco at 6:00 p.m. 4-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 377-5060.
Day of the Dead Celebration Cemetery and Ghost Tour — Acadia Ranch Museum, 825 E. Mt. Lemmon Hwy., Oracle. Self guided cemetery tour from 1-3 p.m. followed by light refreshments at the museum while viewing alters and decorations. Ghost tours at 6 and 7:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Oracle Historical Society. Nov. 2. $10. 896-9609.
7th Annual Halloween Bash — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. ROH band, gypsy psychic Madame Lynn offering readings, costume party and prizes. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2. $6. 207-2429.
Ghost Hunt at Acadia Ranch Museum — Acadia Ranch Museum, 825 E. Mt. Lemmon Hwy., Oracle. This is a 3-hour lock-down paranormal investigation with seasoned paranormal investigators. You will use the latest equipment used by professional paranormal investigators worldwide. Spend the night roaming the building and try to communicate with spirits who have not yet left. Must be 16 years or older to attend. All proceeds benefit the Oracle Historical Society. 8:45-11:45 p.m. Nov. 2. $30. 896-9609.
Avicultural Society of Tucson Bird Expo — Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Tucson. Vendors selling birds and supplies, raffle and free help from experienced aviculturalists. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3. $5; free for ages 12 and under. 790-7587.
Tea Ceremony — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. In classical kimono and following canons of etiquette established nearly 1,000 years ago, a master devoted to the art and spirituality will prepare and serve you a bowl of matcha, or powdered green tea, and a traditional Japanese sweet to nibble. 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 3. $25. 303-3945.
CROP Hunger Walk — First Methodist Church, 915 Fourth St. Two mile walk, suitable for strollers, dogs on a leash welcome. 25% of the proceeds go to the Community Food Bank, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, and Interfaith Community Services. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. 622-0525.
The 30th Annual All Souls Procession — Mercado District/Ward 1, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Event is participant based with workshops, events, exhibitions and concerts preceding the event. Gather at 4 p.m. at Speedway/Grande and march at 6 p.m. to the Mercado District to the Grand Finale with Flam Chen, The Community Spirit Group and musical director this year Steve Roach. 4-10 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. 272-9041.
Bridge Game/Class — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St, TUCSON. Great refresher with an instructor. Table fees benefit local charities. 9-11:15 a.m.Wednesdays. $7. 999-1519.
Disney Pixar film Coco — Screening at PCOA — Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Screening “Coco.” English with Spanish subtitles. 4-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Free.
Pride and Prejudice Open Crafting Evening — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Dr #141. Pride and Prejudice inspired embroidery patterns, stencils and yarn to get your home or office ready for the cozy season. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8. $25. 389-8197. .
KIDS STUFF
Kids’ Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 2. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
Science Saturday: Venomous Reptiles of Arizona — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by US Fish & Wildlife Service. Jeff Servoss will discuss behavior, adaptation, defense mechanisms, habitat and more. Reptiles on display. Ages 6 and up. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 594-5200.
The Procession of Little Angels — Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Participatory event for children and families to explore the themes of loss, grief and memory from a child’s perspective. The event is complete with workshops, live music, performance and a procession at dusk. 3-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 272-9041.
$3 Threes — Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. $3. 792-9985.
9th Annual Kids of Steele Mini Golf — Golf N’ Stuff, 1500 N. Campbell Ave. Fun, food, games, community service and other activities while we raise money to further the important research being done at The University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center. 4-8 p.m. Nov. 3. $65. 626-4036.
Healthy Kids Running Series Fall Race — Canada Del Oro River Front Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane. Bring awareness about childhood obesity. Five week running program for pre-k to 8th grade. Registration fee covers all five weeks. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov 3, 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 8. $40. 270-5512.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Free. 628-8533.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30 P.M. salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.open dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Velocity — Famous Sam’s, 7129 E. Golf Links Road. Classic rock favorites. 9-11:45 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 296-1245.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Free. 628-8533.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. 9 p.m. Free salsa/bachata dance class. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 7. $5. 444-0439. l
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera: Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a preview of the opera, Fellow Travelers. Bring your own lunch. Dessert and coffee provided. Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 8. Donations appreciated. 544-1900.
“Rhondda Rips It Up!” by Elena Langer and Emma Jenkin — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Follows the true story of Margaret Haig Thomas, Viscountess Rhondda and the militant members of The Women’s Social and Political Union, more commonly known as suffragettes. This opera contains adult themes and is best for audiences over the age of 18. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 10. $20. 621-1162.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31; 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 1. 733-5153.
Prickly Park Nature Walk — Pima Prickly Park, 3500 W. River Road. Learn about native species of cacti and succulents as we explore Pima Prickly Park and tour the county’s Native Plant Nursery with Pima County staff and the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society. All ages. Register online. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 1. 724-5375.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A ranger will share stories about the park. Bring your questions or favorite topic. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 1, 7 and 8. 733-5153.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Short hike to learn what it is like to live in a cactus forest, what people in this valley do today and what about the uncertain future. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 1. $20. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 2. $5. 724-5375.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River on an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. 459-2555.
I Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Earn a free hiking medal as you hike three miles and discover the health benefits of hiking in our national parks. Water and sturdy hiking shoes are required. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. $20. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 2 and 5. $5. 724-5375.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the few uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 2. 733-5153.
Touring Arizona’s Parks — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Short tour of scenic and historical park areas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. 733-5153.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring seating. All ages. Weather permitting. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. 724-5375.
Bikes and Coffee at Roadrunner — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. All make and model motorcycle welcome. Food for purchase. 6-9 a.m. Nov. 3. 579-7011.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24. $20. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 3. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 4 and 5. $15. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5. 733-5153.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 5. 733-5153.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Nov. 6. 733-5153.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson’s history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6. $20. 837-8119.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6. 733-5153.
Who’s Who — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Walk through the cactus garden and get some hints to remember their names and faces. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7. 733-5153.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Wonders of Bird Migration” in an informative hour-long talk followed by a question ans answer session. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8. $5. 724-5375.
Viva La Verde Documentary Film — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Febbo Fuentes will play river songs before the screening. Producer, Hugh Denno will give a brief talk in the middle of the film, along with Jon Fuller and Evan Canfield. Proceeds from donations will benefit vivalaverde.org. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 8. 1-714-928-2132.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move class; 8:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance music from rock, country, blues and Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Live music. Dance lesson at 6:30 p.m., open dancing at 7 p.m. All ages. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 2. $10. 762-6707.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. May 7-Dec. 31. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Sam and Latch’s Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-8; 3-5 p.m. Nov 3. Through Nov. 16. $20. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: Pippin — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov 1 and 2; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. $15-$35. 621-1162. Production Sponsors: Richard and Yvonne Morris | Musical Theatre Series Sponsor: Jane Kivel.
Last Train to Nibroc: Arlene Hutton — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This is a funny touching portrait of two people searching for happiness set in December of 1940. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. $35. 882-9721. i
Silent Sky — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov 2, 6-9; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7 and 9; 7-9 p.m. Nov. 3. $25. 622-2823.
Something Something Theatre: ‘TransFormations’ by Marti van der Voort — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. Local actor and playwright van der Voort performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 8; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Through Nov. 17. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre in partnership with St. Francis Creative Arts Committee.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 8; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Through Nov. 17. $18. 887-6239.
The Gonzo Hour — Live Theatre Workshop. A crash landing leaves a space traveler with a nasty bump on the head and a ship in pieces. Will they remember their mission? Will they fix their ship? Interactive musical, physical theater show for ages 6 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $10. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
SAWG Color My World Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Exhibit showing through Dec. 1. 299-7294.
ET CETERA
Display of Day of the Dead Altars/Día de los Muertos Ofrendas — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Altars honoring veterans and our ancestors will be on display. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3 and 6-9. $5. 837-8119.
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. $30 for two ornaments, $15 each additional ornament; $30 per plate, $30 each additional. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1, 4-8. $30. 790-1100.
First Friday Mosaics November — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Get hands-on practice using different types of adhesives for mosaics. Learn techniques for deciding what to use, based on your substrate, the tesserae, and your environment. Age 16 and up. 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $15.
Open Studio Tour — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Ste 180. Meet and greet artists and watch as they work in the gallery. Doug Shelton, Rose Collins and Zulia Gotay de Anderson. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. 529-4886.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Join us as we gather round to hear a story read aloud and then stick around to paint a project relating to the story. This class is designed for children ages 2-6 with parental supervision. Children of all ages are still welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. Nov. 2. $20. 790-1100.
Macrame Fringe Plant Hanger Workshop — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn how to create a beautiful and colorful plant hanger using natural and colored macrame cord. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. $45. 389-8197.
Park Open Art Exhibit — Viente De Agosto Park, 99 S. Church Ave. Family friendly free event, with lots of community, thought provoking mixed media art, and a heart toward being the solution we want to see in the world. Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 3. 329-9192.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 3.790-1100.
Mosaics 3-Tapestry Method — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Two-session class to learn the tapestry mosaic technique to create a small but beautiful wall hanging. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15. $65.