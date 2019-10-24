Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill! Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for show dates and times. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $8. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
66th Annual Band Day — Arizona Stadium, 11 N. National Championship Drive. Band Day is an educational outreach program for secondary schools throughout the Southwest. This full-day adjudicated competition features 40 high school bands and The Pride of Arizona Marching Band. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 26. $10. 621-1162.
Second Annual UA Vocal Arts Showcase — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Competition, masterclass and concert. 10 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 621-1655.
UA High School Honor Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Performance caps off a weekend of rehearsals, educational opportunities and social activities for the students and their directors. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 621-1655.
11th Annual International Guitar Festival – Beeston Guitar Competition Finals — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Concerts, competition and master classes. Hosted by Tom Patterson and Julia Pernet. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 621-1162.
Tucson Flute Club Fall Concert — Rincon Congregational UCC Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. Guest conductor Lorena Suarez. 4-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 745-6237.
Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series – Lawrence Kuipers, organ — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series – Lawrence Kuipers, organ. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 621-1162.
The President’s Own United States Marine Band — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. The Marine Band performs a varied repertoire including new works for wind ensemble, traditional concert band literature, challenging orchestral transcriptions and the patriotic marches that made it famous. The U.S. Marine Band is the only musical unit that bears the title “The President’s Own” and whose mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 621-3341.
19th Annual Octubafest – Octubafest I: Solos, Chamber Ensembles — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Matthew Tropman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Free. 621-1655.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Gus Woodrow (guitar) and Angelo Versace (piano) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz guitar. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 900-7166.
CMT Colloquium: “Documenting Music: UA Jazz and Popular Music Archive” — Fred Fox School of Music, Green Room, 1017 N. Olive Road. Amy Roberts, curator and archivist for the University of Arizona Jazz and Popular Music Archive leads discussion. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 621-1655.
Heather Hardy and A Taste of Jazz — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Ed Delucia, Robb Boone, Evan Dain, and Fred Hayes. Jazzy blues. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 207-2429.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African extravaganza. Family friendly. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 207-2429.
Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt Songbook — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $27.50-$62.50. 547-3040.
Guest artist series recital: Shawn Renzoh Head, shakuhachi — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Co-sponsored by the Center for Buddhist Studies and the East Asian Studies Department in the UA College of Humanities. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 621-1655.
LATIN
Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche with special guest Karol G — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Pop, rock, jazz and blues. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $23.95. 529-1000.
Dan and Ocean — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 207-2429.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000.
Danika and the Jeb — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Acoustic duo. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $35. 398-2371.
Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Bye, Bye Love — A Salute to the Everly Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Alex Mack and Chach Snook. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. $25. 529-1000.
Steff Kayser Live! — Roadrunner Coffee Co, 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. Live music. Food for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 579-7011.
A Halloween Party with Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Halloween tunes and British favorites. Costume welcome with no masks. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 888-1900.
John Coinman Band: CD Release for Under the Sun — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Americana and folk rock. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Oct. 26. $8. 622-8848.
The Bluegrass Band: Dusty River — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Bluegrass. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26. $25. 825-2818.
Taylor Made — A Tribute to James Taylor — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 529-1000.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: Smokestack Lightning — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Blues. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 27. $5. 622-8848.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 339-3494.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company + Big Grin — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Liz Cerepanya and T Greg Squires. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 207-2429.
Totally 80’s — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hits from artists like: Micheal Jackson, Toto, Peter Gabriel, Blondie and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. $22.95. 886-9428.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Old favorites that make you want to dance. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 207-2429.
The Everly Brothers Experience: The Zmed Brothers — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 30. $30. 825-2818.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and Western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 207-2429.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Cyber-Seniors: SOS Tech Support — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Students from The Gregory School will meet with you individually for one hour to answer questions and help you learn to use your electronic equipment – cell phones, tablets or laptops. Bring the item you would like help with. Appointments at 1 and 2 p.m. Call 324-1960 for reservation. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 324-4345.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona — Fall Fare — St. Phillips Plaza, 4803 E. Fifth St. Food, local wine and beer pairings, live music and silent auction. All money raised will support meal delivery to isolated, low income elderly and disabled adults in Southern Arizona. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 622-1600.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. $9. 762-5652.
11th Annual International Wine Festival — La Entrada de Tubac, 2221 E. Frontage Road, Tubac. Featuring the George Howard Band. Ages 21 and up. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $60. 287-3733.
Amerind Autumn Fest — Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon. Celebrating the A:shiwi (Zuni) community with artists, public talks and performers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. $10. 586-3666.
Animal Style Masquerade Ball — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Pageantry, social dances, art auctions, photo booths, altars and more populate the MSA Annex festival grounds for a wonderful evening of entertainment and sharing our creations for the All Souls. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 26. $15. 272-9041.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 296-0456.
El Grupo’s 6th Annual Fall Fondo — El Grupo Clubhouse, 610 N. Ninth Ave. A fundraising ride to raise money for El Grupo’s Youth Cycling programs. Cyclists will participate in a non-competitive, mass participation ride on the beautiful west and northwest sides of Tucson. Food, raffle prizes, drinks and entertainment. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27. $125. 429-6138.
GPD Toy Train Museum Free Open House Sunday — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Avenue. Seven operating train layouts and Rio Grande caboose to tour. Outdoor displays may be closed in extreme weather conditions. Donations accepted. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 888-2222.
Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary 15th Anniversary Celebration — Tubac Golf Resort and Spa, One Ave. De Otero Road, Tubac. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, three-course dinner, live auction, live music featuring country music artist Wade Hayes and guitarist Tige Reeve of Casa de Tesoro in Tubac. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $85. 398-2814.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345.
HALLOWEEN/
DAY OF THE DEAD
ACTIVITIES
Howlapalooza 2019 — St. Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Trunk or treat, bounce house, ghoulish games, pumpkin decorating, piñatas, monstrous movies, bake sale, fearsome food court and so much more. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 299-9063.
Trunk or Treat Tucson — Synergy Plaza, 2959 N. Swan Road. Face painting, inflatable, photo-booth, costume contest, music and candy. Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters. Donations accepted. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 495-0222.
Night of Fright — Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. Come in costume to trick or treat, games and prizes. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 26. $10; free for kids 12 and under. 574-0462.
Annual SpookFest Event with Tucson Ghost Company — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Spooky storytime, creepy craft, come in costume and parade around the Monterey Village Complex to trick or treat. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. Free. 748-9555.
The Dead of Downtown Tucson Walking Tour with Homer Thiel — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Join historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk where old cemeteries were located and what buildings are there today. Learn about characters of the past who were buried and sometimes reburied. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. $35. 837-8119.
Sabbar Shrine Trunk or Treat — Sabbar Shrine Center, 450 S. Tucson Blvd. Fun and safe trunk or treating for all kids. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 624-2509.
Ghost Tour — University of Arizona Visitor Center, 811 N. Euclid Ave. tour of the historic part of campus and stories of alleged hauntings. RSVPs are required. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 621-5130.
Tomb Town Tucson — 8343 N. Wanda Road, 8343 N. Wanda Road. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Terror trail has live actors, dead tree forest and you never know what is around the corner. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. $1. 373-3868.
Michael Jackson’s Thriller Class/Flash Mob Prep — Tucson Movement Arts, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Ste. 131. Learn a shortened version of Thriller dance. Zombie attire encouraged. Call to register. 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $15. 730-6637.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Disney Junior Halloween Playdate — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Come in costume for spooky family fun and activities based on Vampirina and your favorite Disney Junior pals. First 100 attendees will receive an exclusive Character Card. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 572-1122.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Free. 628-8533.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-open dancing. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks Halloween show — Rockabillys grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume (no face masks). Music and dancing. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 888-1900.
Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 299-2020.
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 797-1233.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 628-8533.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Located at Tucson’s birthplace at the base of “A” Mountain, is a living agricultural demonstration of the agriculture of many cultures for over 4,000 years. There are heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. The garden’s mission is to preserve, transmit, and revive the region’s rich agricultural heritage. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. Closed major holidays. $5. 955-5200.
Anza Trail Hike — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Explore a 2-3-mile section of the Anza Trail during an easy level interpretive hike and discover the cultural and natural history of the Santa Cruz River Valley. Following the hike there will be an optional tour of the historic Canoa Ranch headquarters. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. $5. 724-5375.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 25, 28 and 29. $15. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 26. $5. 724-5375.
Butterfly Biology Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch. This workshop explores the diversity of butterflies, as well as their life cycle, the miracle of metamorphosis, foods of adults and caterpillars, migration, and identification. Attracting butterflies to your yard will also be discussed. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 724-5375.
History Walk: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Whetstone. Join the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn the history of the site and show the remains of the mill, mostly the foundations where the 200 foot long, multi-story building once stood. This walk follows a dirt and gravel trail that is uneven in areas. Limited shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 26. Free. 459-2555.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free. 377-5060.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn about the variety of cacti on a short walk. 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 26. Free. 733-5158.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 733-5153.
Take a Hike for Bag It — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Choose from four hike options. Registration includes: entrance, six pack insulated cooler, water, snacks, choice of hike/walk, brunch, game and activities. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $62. 575-9602.
The Dead of Downtown Tucson Walking Tour with Homer Thiel — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Join historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk where old cemeteries were located and what buildings are there today. Learn about characters of the past who were buried and sometimes reburied. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. $35. 837-8119.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 and 31. Free. 733-5153.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East. Discover how the Cactus Forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 733-5153.
Prickly Park Nature Walk — Pima Prickly Park, 3500 W. River Road. Learn about native species of cacti and succulents as we explore Pima Prickly Park and tour the county’s Native Plant Nursery with Pima County staff and the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society. All ages. Register online. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 1. Free. 724-5375.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month’s topic: Tracy K. Smith, writes as dutiful curator of the Afro-American experience. For adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Alive in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Come to listen or read some of your own works or your favorites. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 878-7965.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move lesson; 8:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
Michael Jackson’s Thriller Class/Flash Mob Prep — Tucson Movement Arts, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Ste. 131. Learn a shortened version of Thriller dance. Zombie attire encouraged. Call to register. 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $15. 730-6637.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance music from rock, country, blues and Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $13.50. 529-1000.
THEATER
Sam and Latch’s Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 24-27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-16; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov 3 and 10. $20. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: Pippin — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov 1 and 2; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 2 and 3. $15-$35. 621-1162. Production Sponsors: Richard and Yvonne Morris | Musical Theatre Series Sponsor: Jane Kivel.
Hello Dolly — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Musical comedy. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 24; 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
Last Train to Nibroc: Arlene Hutton — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This is a funny touching portrait of two people searching for happiness set in December of 1940. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 30, 31, Nov. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 2 and 3. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Silent Sky — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 29-Nov 2, 6-9; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7 and 9; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. $25. 622-2823.
The Wrong People Have Money — Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway. Popular York University professor Martin Delancey is challenged by a wealthy consortium of investors to conduct a serious study into the feasibility of an “impossible” endeavor. Comedy. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $15. 401-3626.
Sherlock Holmes and the East Wind — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. December 23rd, 1915, At the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, guests seek refuge from the war wreaking havoc throughout Europe. Dr. John Watson and his wife are staying there when a hotel maid is murdered. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27. $19. 888-0509.
The Gonzo Hour — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A crash landing leaves a space traveler with a nasty bump on the head and a ship in pieces. Will they remember their mission? Will they fix their ship? Interactive musical, physical theater show for ages 6 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. $10. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
Sugar Skull: A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $14.50-$24.50. 547-3040.
Hallowed Ground: Stories for the Season, — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. An evening of Mime-Dance Theatre by Rick Wamer and Mika Deslongchamps. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. $15. 879-3925.
Something Something Theatre: ‘TransFormations’ by Marti van der Voort — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. Local actor and playwright van der Voort performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre in partnership with St. Francis Creative Arts Committee.
TransFormations by Martie van der Voort — Saint Francis at the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. In her play, local actor and playwright van der Voort, performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9, 14-16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. $25. 468-6111.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 8. 9. 15, 16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. $18. 887-6239.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Art Exhibit — Tubac, Green Valley, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 26, scavenger hunt with prizes, purchase and decorate your own Javelins and view art by local Tucbac artists. Exhibit showing Oct. 26-March 31. 398-2371.
Display of Day of the Dead Altars/Día de los Muertos Ofrendas — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Altars honoring veterans and our ancestors will be on display. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3 and 6-9. $5. 837-8119.
Exhibit Opening Celebration — Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd. “Pahko’ora/Pahko’ola: Mayo and Yaqui Masks from the James S. Griffith Collection.” Tour exhibit, Yaqui Pascola dances, make tissue paper flowers, dance to norteño music, talk to artisans, watch demonstrations. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. 626-8381.
RECEPTIONS
Art Reception: Songs of Life by Jacqueline Chanda — TUS International Arrivals Lounge, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Chanda specializes in original oil paintings that interpret the expressive nature of people, animals and object. 3-4:30 p.m.Oct. 27. Exhibit showing through Dec. 30. 573-8187. flytucson.com
ET CETERA
Sugar Skull Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Design and create sugar skulls in pottery. Price does not include choice of pottery. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $10. 790-1100.
Witches Wine and Paint — Color Me Mine Tucson. Paint for Halloween or Dia de los Muertos. 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 790-1100.
MOCA Tucson’s Fall Fundraiser: The 90s R Dead — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Join us for a trip back to the 90’s with drinks, food, art installations, popups and more. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25. $75. 624-5019.
Family Adventure — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A tour of the Presidio grounds, the Presidio barracks, original foundation wall, the millstone and the mural. A tinsmithing or blacksmithing activity. A story and a coloring activity that encourages children to express what they have learned. The event is included with admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 837-8119.
Call to Artist: Holiday Bazaar — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. All mediums, work needs to retail from $1 to $100. Call for more information. Deadline is Oct. 26. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 26. 629-9976.
Exhibit of African Art at FIBERARTS19 — The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. contemporary and traditional art from the cultures and countries of Africa and a gallery of African-inspired works by local artists. Shopping, live demonstrations, door prizes, live music, food trucks, activities for kids and more. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26. 791-7795.
Creative Kid Morning: Pumpkin Painting — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Pumpkin painting for all ages. All materials provided. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. $10. 389-8197.
Bubbles and Boards — AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ Hwy 82, Sonoita. Enjoy the view and paint. Boards begin at $25 and include a cocktail. Reserve and confirm a board. Walk ins welcome. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 790-1100.
Park Open Art Exhibit — Viente De Agosto Park, 99 S. Church Ave. Family friendly free event, with lots of community, thought provoking mixed media art, and a heart toward being the solution we want to see in the world. Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. 329-9192.
Sugar Skull: A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $14.50-$24.50. 547-3040.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. Make a piece of art for your home. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $25 includes all materials. 790-1100.
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. $30 for two ornaments, $15 each additional ornament; $30 per plate, $30 each additional. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1. 790-1100.