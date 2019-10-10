Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. “Comic Chaos” performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Faculty artist series recital: Music for Harp and Strings, Michelle Gott, harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Celebration of harp chamber music. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 621-1655.
Shakespere in Song — Choral Music from 1600 to today. $25; $40 premium seating. 401-2651.
St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church,
- 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11.
Catalina Foothills High School,
- 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12.
Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church,
- 2331 E. Adams St. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Split conducted by Sean Peter Bresemann and Lorena Suárez. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $5. 621-1162.
Music + Festival 2019 – Concert I: Chamber Music of Kernis and Varèse — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Music of Edgar Varèse, Aaron Jay Kernis and Charles Mingus. The festival will include a symposium and four concerts, featuring a guest composer, guest speakers as well as distinguished UA faculty, students and ensembles. Visit music.arizona.edu/events/music for more information and full schedule. 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 1 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 621-1162.
Heinavanker: Terra Mariana — St. Philip’s In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Estonian vocal ensemble. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13. $25. 721-0846.
Showcase Organ Concert — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. Solo organ works and others accompanied by other instruments. Reception will follow show. 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 623-2579.
Rufus Wainwright: Oh Solo Wainwright — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $28-$68. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13. $28. 547-3040.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning and fun with the instrument. Join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. 722-2958.
UA Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. 1925 work by Edgar Varèse, Intégrales and contrast provided with James Stephenson’s Symphony No. 2, Voices. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $10. 621-1162.
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Bridget Kibbey, Harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Master classes, workshops and performances. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 621-1655.
Ji Sun Lee, Organ, and Michael Lich, Guitar — St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Solo and duo music from renaissance to contemporary. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $15. 296-0791.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Music + Festival 2019 – Concert II: Music of Mingus – UA Studio Jazz Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Music of Edgar Varèse, Aaron Jay Kernis and Charles Mingus. The festival will include a symposium and four concerts, featuring a guest composer, guest speakers as well as distinguished UA faculty, students and ensembles. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $10. 621-1162.
Chaparral Kirtan Band Full Moon Celebration — Tucson Yoga Studio, 150 S. Fourth Ave. Devotional music and mantra led by Gabrielle Pietrangelo. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13. $20. 988-1832.
LATIN
Roberto Tapia and Conjunto Primavera — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Regional Mexican. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Lila Downs: Calavera — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Observe Día de los Muertos early. Come dressed in your favorite Día de los Muertos outfits and makeup to share in the celebration. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $24. 621-3341.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17. $23.95. 529-1000.
An Intimate Evening of BLues: Eli Cook — The Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Blues. 6-7 p.m. complimentary cake, champagne and visual arts demonstration. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $20. 399-1750.
INCITE w/ Soulfly — Encore, 5851 E. Speedway. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $25. 1-732-462-4262.
We Will Rock You Dance Party with Fossils of Rock — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n roll. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $13.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Dixie Chix : A Tribute Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12. $25. 529-1000.
Johnnie and the Rumblers at the American Legion Post 36 — The American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St. Food, drink and dancing to classic rock oldies. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 747-2700.
The Muffulettas — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funky vocal music for the masses. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12. $5. 207-2429.
The Sonoran Dogs Electric Big Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E Congress St. Electrified Bluegrass band plays newgrass and traditional tunes. 7:30-9:45 p.m. $8. 622-8848.
The Troubadour Experience: Tribute to George Strait — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12. $30. 825-2818.
Fever: The Music of Peggy Lee, BigBand Xpress — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13. $25. 529-1000.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 207-2429.
Dixie Chix Tribute Concert — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Heather Stricker, Chelsee Hicks, and Janée Page. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local blues bands and artists. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. $13.50. 529-1000.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Terry Hanck and the Bad News Blues. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 207-2429.
Bear Call (SF) with locals La Cerca and Tropical Beach — Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 622-4300.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers with JD Loveland — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Alt, folk, Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. 207-2429.
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Selling England by the Pound — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hackett will perform the Seminal Genesis album in its entirety. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $36-$91. 547-3040.
Próxima Parada Tour 2019 — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 207-8077.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 102. American music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 499-2518.
Terry Hanck with Bad News Blues — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues, soul and rock and roll. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18. $13. 207-2429.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Presidio District Gastronomy Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour includes stops at four locations in the historic Presidio District of Downtown Tucson. 12:30-4 p.m. Oct. 10. $85. 837-8119.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale starting at 5:45 p.m. prior to Bingo. Ages 18 and up to play. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652. .
Fall Break! Family Funday at the Farmers Market — Trail Dust Town (Home of Pinnacle Peak), 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, face painting, carnival games and rides. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11. Free entry, some activities have a fee. 882-2157.
Ladies Masquerade Bingo Night IBO Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — The 1925 Bar & Grill Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way. Bingo, door prizes, raffle and cash prizes. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11. $22 in advance, $30 at the door includes 8 games of Bingo, and product specials. 791-4346.
BMX Mongoose Am Jam — Ride with the Pros — Premises Park, 526 E. 17th St. American riders Pat Casey, Kevin Peraza and Nikita Ducarroz, as well as UK riders Greg Illingworth, Ben Wallace, and Cam Peake. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 623-7561.
Butterfield Stagecoach Days — Historic Apache Park, 150 W. Sixth St, Benson. Parade, kids activities, vendors, music and food. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. Free. 265-8031.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 203-9835.
Oktoberfest 2019 — Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd Street. Meals will be served 5:30-6:30 p.m. for $9 and $10. Brats, sauerkraut, potato salad, coffee and cake. Door prizes and raffle. Call 299-8683 for dinner reservations. 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 299-8683.
Silent Auction To Benefit The Community — St. Paul’s UMC’s Billy & Ann Still Life Center, 8051 E. Broadway. Entertainment, early Christmas shopping and an Italian lunch. Proceeds support scholarships for church based programs. noon-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 296-6149.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18. $9. 762-5652.
Tucson VA fall festival and movie night — Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. Sixth Ave. Screening “The Goonies.” Food, popcorn and drinks provided while supplies last. Bring blankets and chairs. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 629-1819.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Teen Leaders Against Hunger — Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Volunteers will learn about hunger, poverty, advocacy, and gain leadership experience for college and beyond. Open to all high school students. Lunch is provided. Call or email engage@communityfoodbank.org to register. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 622-0525.
Art after Dark — Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. A special guest from the Southern Arizona arts community that will offer hands-on activities as well as performances or demonstrations. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 792-9985. childrensmuseumtucson.org.
Star and Science Festival — Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Road. Stargazing with telescopes and expertise from Tucson Astronomy Association, U of A chemistry magic show and live music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 584-7700. sabinohs.tusd1.schooldesk.net.
Archery Days — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. A great introductory class for those that are new to archery. Learn safety and shooting skills. Compound bows and arrows are provided. $3/person plus museum admission. Ages 9 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $13. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 300-6860.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Bouncing Czechs for Oktoberfest. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 797-3959.
Trouble in the Wind — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock and roll. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 10. $5. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m.followed by open dancing at 9:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Johnnie and the Rumblers at the American Legion Post 36 — The American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St. Food, drink and dancing to classic rock oldies. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 747-2700.
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. 797-1233.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Voyager Bar & Grill, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Food, drink, dancing and classic rock oldies. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 574-5800.
Bear Call (SF) with locals La Cerca and Tropical Beach — Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 622-4300.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 628-8533.
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Selling England by the Pound — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hackett will perform the Seminal Genesis album in its entirety. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $36-$91. 547-3040.
Próxima Parada Tour 2019 — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 207-8077.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class at 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 17. $5. 444-0439.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 102. American music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 499-2518.
Terry Hanck with Bad News Blues — Monterey Court. Blues, soul, rock and roll. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18. $13. 207-2429. .
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Hike With a Guide — Mt Lemmon — General Hitchcock, Catalina Highway, milepost 12. A 4.5 mile naturalist guided hike along the Bug Spring trail. A two car shuttle will be organized by the guides as this hike will start a one location and end at another. Extreme half mile uphill climb in the beginning before leveling out and then some downhill at the end. Meet at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. or meet by 8 a.m. near the McDonalds located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway to caravan to the trailhead. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 749-8700.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $5. 724-5375.
Leapin Lizards: Lizard Walk — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist guided walk for the entire family. Binoculars and lizard identification cards provided. Meet near the flagpole at the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 749-8700.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 12. $5. 724-5375.
History Hike: Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In-Balance Ranch Road, Huachuca City. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River on a walking tour a three-mile round trip walk over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 459-2555.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free. 377-5060.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn about the variety of cacti on a short walk. 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 733-5158.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 733-5153. .
Shorebird Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop explores Shorebirds which include plovers, sandpipers, curlews, gulls, terns, and more. Learn tips on how to identify members of this challenging group. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 13. $15. 724-5375.
Hummingbird Gardening with Salvias with a Pima County Master Gardener — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to build your own salvia garden. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 594-5275.
Full Moon Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Explore the desert as it comes alive at night with a 2.8 mile hike. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a flashlight. Call for reservations. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13. $20. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 14 and 17. $15. 733-5153.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Oct. 15. $5. 724-5375.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 16. $5. 724-5375.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. $5. 724-5375. .
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Discover how the cactus forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. 733-5153.
Explore Mt. Lemmon Guided Hike — General Hitchcock Trailhead Mt. Lemmon, Milepost 12 Catalina Highway. A 5.6 mile guided hike with an elevation gain of 1300 feet makes this a moderately difficult hike. There is a good climb 20 minutes into the hike and a rock face scramble 10 minutes before reaching the peak. Meet either at the trailhead by 8:40 a.m. or near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway no later than 8 a.m. to caravan to the trailhead. Bring lunch, snack and no smoking. Good physical condition required. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 749-8700.
UA Prose Series: T Clutch Fleischmann and Andrea Lawlor — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 626-3765.
Art for Justice: Tongo Eisen-Martin — University of Arizona Poetry Center. Reading, book signing, question and answer with Tongo Eisen-Martin. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 626-3765.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. Dance classes start at 7 p.m., open dancing at 8:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. May 4-Nov. 30. $3. 791-4865.
Green Valley 2nd Saturday Milonga — Canoa Hills Recreation Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. You are invited to BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $10. 236-6358.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. Dance lesson at 7 p.m., open dancing at 7:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
Modern Square Dance Class — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. This modern version of Square Dancing uses a variety of music including: rock, modern pop, techno, country, jazz, and traditional. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16. $45 for eight sessions. 820-4749.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $13.50. 529-1000.
THEATER
009 Licence to Thrill! Gaslight Theatre’s Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for dates and show times. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428.
Sam and Latch’s Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 10-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-16; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 20, 27, Nov 3 and 10. $20. 327-4242.
She Loves Me: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. It’s the story that inspired the beloved movie “You’ve Got Mail.” In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 20; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 18. $24. 319-0400.
Sherlock Holmes and the East Wind — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. December 23rd, 1915, at the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, guests seek refuge from the war wreaking havoc throughout Europe. Dr. John Watson and his wife are staying there when a hotel maid is murdered. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12, 19, and 26; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13, 20 and 27. $19. 888-0509.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat, and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 Oct. 13 and 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
She Loves Me the Musical — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 38735 S. MountainView Blvd., SaddleBrooke. Romantic comedy musical that inspired the movie “You’ve Got Mail.” 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $30. 825-2818.
TV Comedy Pilot Table Read — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Original network-style comedy created by UA School of Theatre, Film and Television students. Show is the culmination of an eight week Sitcom Boot Camp led by award-winning director Brian Levant. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 477-8278.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTIONS
All Members’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Suite 240. Exhibit showing through Nov. 3. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17. 299-7294.
ET CETERA
Hocus Pocus Open Crafting Evening — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #141. Halloween inspired embroidery patterns, stencils, and spooky colored yarn to get your home or office ready for the season. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11. $15. 389-8197.
The October Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Work that utilizes water-based medium on paper juried by Tucson artist Carrie Seid. Also, opening is a new solo exhibition of work by Mexican artist Aldo Pavlovich in conjunction with the Consulado de Mexico and Tucson artist Jesse Bourque. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11. 398-2371.
Tohono O’odham Basketry Demonstration and Show — Native Seed/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Basket weaving demonstration with Della and Fred Cruz. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. 622-5561.
Artist trunk show: Robin Chlad and Zulia Gotay de Anderson — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Sute 180. Ceramic pieces by Chlad and oil paintings by Gotay de Anderson. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. 529-4886.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Make a piece of art for your home. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $25 includes all materials. 790-1100.
SACA Ceramics Sale at the Tucson Botanical Garden — Tucson Botanical Garden, SAHBA Pavilion, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Over 20 clay artists with a variety of pottery and ceramic art. 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Oct. 18; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. 1-575-590-4654.
Creative Coloring — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Unique coloring pages for all skill levels as well as markers and colored pencils will be provided. Program for adults only. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18. 594-5305.