Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Demetri Martin: Wandering Mind Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. A standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 6. $44.50. 547-3040.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERT
Classical
Guest artist series recital: Tim Gocklin, oboe — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 621-1655.
Fifth Annual Steve Schulman Award Recital: Misael Barraza Díaz, guitar — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Díaz will perform in memory of local guitarist Steve Schulman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 6. $10. 621-1162.
Music knows no borders: youth musicians from Ciudad Juárez to Tucson — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Performing music by Mexican composers. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Free. 626-6320.
Faculty artist series recital: Music for Harp and Strings, Michelle Gott, harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Celebration of harp chamber music. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 621-1655.
Shakespere in Song — St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Choral Music from 1600 to today based on the wit, beauty, humor and insight of Shakespearean Texts. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Split conducted by Sean Peter Bresemann and Lorena Suárez. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $5. 621-1162.
Jazz and World
Daimh direct from Scotland — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Five-piece band with instrumentals on bagpipes, flutes, whistles, fiddle, strings and vocals. Songs are in Scottish Gaelic by award-winning singer Ellen MacDonald. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 981-1475.
Take Me To The River LIVE: Celebrating the Music of New Orleans — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Brings some of the most influential artists of modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz together on the same stage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $27-$62. 547-3040.
Guilherme Arantes with Eduardo Mendonca — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Brazilian pianists. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $25. 398-2542.
Popular Rock and Country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3, 10. Through Nov. 21. $23.95. 529-1000.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959.
Homeward Bound: The Best of Simon & Garfunkel — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5. $25. 529-1000.
Dusty Chaps 50th Anniversary Show — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Homegrown honky-tonk country swing band. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 622-8848.
Smokey Robinson: Celebrating 60 Years of Motown — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Motown. 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $50. 621-3341.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: the Bad News Blues Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Big band swing meets hard-core blues. 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6. $5. 622-8848.
MacDougal Street West in A Peter, Paul, and Mary Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. 529-1000.
MacDougal Street West in a Peter, Paul, and Mary Experience — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Red River Fiddlers and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8. $13.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status! Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. Oct. 9. Free. 529-1000.
An Intimate Evening of BLues: Eli Cook — The Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Blues. 6-7 p.m. complimentary cake, champagne and visual arts demonstration. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $20. 399-1750.
We Will Rock You Dance Party with Fossils of Rock — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock n roll. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $13.50. 529-1000.
DANCE
Kalactivity with Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society Phoenix presents SUGATI — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Art forms of India delivered in today’s context of classical performances. All the proceeds of the show go to TMC foundation: Breast cancer fund. 2:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6. $20. 731-1523.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Tucson Reptile/Amphibian Show and Sale — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Petting Zoo with alligators, giant tortoises, Monitor lizards, snakes. Reptile keeping supplies, reptile art, books, clothing, anything reptilian. Exotic snakes on display from every corner of the world. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6. $10. 405-7020.
Family and Community Archives Day — University of Arizona Main Library, Special Collections, 1510 University Blvd. Gather your family photographs, postcards, letters, certificates, brochures, and programs that tell stories about Tucson from the 19th century to 1970. Bring up to ten items, and we will scan them for free. Free preservation kits to the first 40 attendees. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 621-6423.
Pumpkin Fiesta — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Hundreds of colorful, handmade glass pumpkins on display along with other fall and holiday themed glass art gifts. Exclusive Make-Your-Own Glass Art Experiences are also offered during this event, including the popular make a glass pumpkin activity. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 884-7814.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 296-0456.
Tucson Church International 2nd Annual Community Block Party — Tucson Church International, 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road. Food, music, games and prizes. Free health screenings and other community resources. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 262-0258.
Finding Your Family’s History with the US Census — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. An experienced genealogist will be giving a talk to help you start your family tree using the US Federal Census. Presented by Pima County Genealogical Society. Seating is limited to room size. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. 594-5275.
The Paper Trail of Death: Genealogy Research — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This workshop will help to identify information in records generated when someone dies. The presentation will include examples of original records such as death certificates, burial permits, wills, probate records and funeral home records. For adults. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 594-5580.
Publish Your Novel Online for Under $500: A Guide for Writers — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Bring one paragraph answering: What is you book about? Class is with William X. Adams. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 594-5305.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
$3 Threes — Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3. $3. 792-9985.
Kids’ Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 5. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
TRAK 3rd Annual Harvest Festival — Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road. Music by Backroads, corn hole tournament, beer garden and food. 3-9 p.m. Oct. 5; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. 298-9808.
Archery Days — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. A great introductory class for those that are new to archery. Learn safety and shooting skills. Compound bows and arrows are provided. Ages 9 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $13 plus $3 for archery. 629-0100.
OPERA
Shining Brow — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The early life of visionary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Shining Brow, the translation of the Welsh “Taliesin,” was the name that Wright gave to his homes in Wisconsin and Arizona, and where his life took a unique turn. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25-$110. 293-4336.
OUTDOOR
ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and 8. 733-5153.
Presidio Block History Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Includes a tour of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, as well as a lunch at La Cocina. 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. $60. 837-8119..
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt Lemmon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Hike will head toward Sycamore Reservoir with total distance at the discretion of the guide. Meet directly at the trailhead or meet near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway by 8 a.m. to caravan up to the trailhead. Bring lunch or snack. No smoking. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. 749-8700.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 5. $5. 724-5375.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. A tour with a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn about its origin and colorful history. This tour entails an easy stroll around the town followed by a walk of two-thirds mile, round trip, on an uneven, dirt trail that includes a rocky uphill section. Little shade, bring water and suitable footwear. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 459-2555.
Mission Garden Volunteer Recruitment Fair — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Meet garden volunteers, learn what they do and taste some garden products as well as tour the garden. Learn what you can do. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 955-5200.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 5. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park Eas. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 7. $15. 733-5153.
Anza Tour — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775. A 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Oct. 9. $5. 724-5375.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East. Discover how the cactus forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 9. 733-5153.
Hike With a Guide on Mt. Lemmon — Mt Lemmon — General Hitchcock, Catalina Highway, milepost 12. A 4.5 mile naturalist guided hike along the Bug Spring trail. A two car shuttle will be organized by the guides as this hike will start a one location and end at another. Extreme half mile uphill climb in the beginning before leveling out and then some downhill at the end. Meet at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. or meet by 8 a.m. near the McDonalds located at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway to caravan to the trailhead. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. 749-8700.
POETRY
Words of Wisdom: Poetry by LGBTI Elders — Thornhill Lopez Center, 526 N. Fourth Ave. Rebecca Seiferle, TC Tolbert and other LGBTQ elder poets celebrate a diversity of voices in this fifth annual community event sponsored by Southern Arizona Senior Pride. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 312-8923.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors, beginner West Coast Swing lesson, fundamentals class, cool move class and general dancing. Call for class times. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. Introductory lesson and open dancing. 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $10. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. Dancing lesson and open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
Modern Square Dance Class — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. This modern version of square dancing uses a variety of music including: rock, modern pop, techno, country, jazz, and traditional. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $45 for eight sessions. 820-4749.
THEATER
009 Licence to Thrill, Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428.
Sam and Latch’s Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous wolfman terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. The show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosions. Outdoor seating, 7 and 8 p.m., Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9-11. $5. 398-5618.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $8. 289-8076.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat, and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 Oct. 6, 13 and 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the hottest club north of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11. Though November 10. $20. 327-4242.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Opening
All Members’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Suite 240. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Exhibit showing Oct. 8 through Nov. 3. 299-7294.
Reception
David Adix, Deep-dive: Tucson’s Vintage Bars and Lounges — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. David Adix reinterprets the historic bars aged 30+ years, locally-owned, and frequented by the community, with each residing in the mid-town / university areas. Inspired by the shapes, lines and colors of each building. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Exhibit showing through Nov. 17. 389-4776.
Fresh Views — Philabaum Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave. Glass art creations. Works by Chakravarty and Caldwell, John Geci, Hokason Dix Glass, and David and Melanie Leppla. Reception: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5. Showing through Jan. 25, 2020. 884-7404.
Artist Reception: Paintings by Ping Wei — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 5. 303-3945.
Et Cetera
Free Wheeling with Alcohol Inks with Kay Womacks — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Learn about alcohol inks and create your own masterpiece. Call or email to register womacksart@gmail.com. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. $35. 954-0084.
Pit Fire Pottery Festival — Cochise College Douglas Campus, 4190 W. Hwy 80, Douglas. Music, performances, art displays, vendors, savory soup from the Cochise College Culinary students and fireworks. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4. 1-800-966-7943.
GLOW! A Nighttime Art Experience — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Wear a glowing costume. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12. $20. 623-6732.
”Live” Neon Sign Restoration — Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave. Neon bending and installation demonstrations. Also, hand lettering, gold leaf gilding and pin striping. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6. $12. 319-0888.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. 790-1100.
Public Art Tour — University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art. Reservations required. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. 621-5130.
The October Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. Work that utilizes water-based medium on paper juried by Tucson artist Carrie Seid. Also, opening is a new solo exhibition of work by Mexican artist Aldo Pavlovich in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate and Tucson artist Jesse Bourque. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11. 398-2371.