Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill: Gaslight Theatre’s Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Nonprofit 501©(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Ages 17 and up. 501©(3). 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 13-15. $5. 398-5618.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. Comic Chaos performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Ages 17 and up. 501©(3) nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $8. 289-8076.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Sign ups are at 6:45 p.m. Expect a 5-7 minute set depending on the number of performers on the list. Ages 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 882-0009.
CONCERTS
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring a chair. “Glowing Tone of the Violin” with Michelle Abraham Kantor, performing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 721-2068.
Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™ — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 722-5853.
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Cynthia Hilts Great American songbook. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Elisabeth Geel and Brice Winston — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. A selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
That 70’s Rock Show — The Gaslight Music Hall. Along with the hits, hear some history about the decade and find out the back story of the bands and the songs. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Green Valley Summer Chorus — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Music from Broadway, spirituals and the great American Songbook. Half of the proceeds from the summer program will go to benefit the Community Performance and Art Center. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 399-1750.
Aaron Neville Duo — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Set of doo-wop-inspired R&B, pop music and new songs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $32-$72. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Aretha: The Queen of Soul — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 14. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Del and Dawg — Fox Tucson Theatre. Bluegrass. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $29-$74. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Old Blind Dogs from Scotland — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Four member band direct from Scotland on bagpipes, whistles, fiddle, other strings, modern percussion and vocals. 8-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $25. 981-1475. inconcerttucson.com.
Country Rock Revival with Mogollon Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Country rock. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15. $20. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
A Star is Born: The Story and Songs of Barbra Streisand — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Katherine Byrnes pays tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 797-1233. theparishtucson.com.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Whose Blues and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers — Monterey Court. Alt-Folk-Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Steff Kayser — Monterey Court. Folk, pop, and rock. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Robin Bessier — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Brazilian, Latin, swing, blues, ballads, bop, R&B, gospel and originals. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Speakeasy with Soul Essential — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Soul. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $25. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
DANCING AND
LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. Sept. 12 and 19. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $3. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Saturday Milonga — Las Campanas Social Center, 865 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Your invited to BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $10. 236-6358.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $3. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 17. Donations accepted. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review from rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
City of Fun Carnival — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Approximately 12-15 rides, three food wagons and six game booths. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 4-11 p.m. Sept. 13-15. $20. 572-1122.
Old Pueblo Baggers indoor Cornhole Tournament — 1925 Bar & Grill — Randolph Golf Course — clubhouse, 600 S. Alvernon. Cash prize for first and second place. Guaranteed five games. Pre-register at www.oldpueblobaggers.com. 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $10. 668-8860.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Coleslaw, potatoes, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. $9. 762-5652.
Movie Night — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Screening “UnBranded.” All donations for viewing the film will go to, Mustangs of America Foundation. Ages 12 and up. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 298-1983.
10th Annual HungerWalk — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. A family-friendly event that features music, activities and more. 8-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14. $25. 449-8347.
National Assisted Living Week — Fellowship Square Tucson, 8111 E. Broadway. In honor of National Assisted Living Week, car show with classics on display courtesy of the Model T Club, music, food and more. 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Free. 886-5537.
Mexican Independence Day Celebration — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Soldados of the Mexican Republic and La Gente will be on hand dressed for the Mexican period. Horchata and hand-made tortillas as well as popular Mexican games and crafts. Tucson High’s Mariachi Rayos del Sol will perform throughout the event, and Danzacultura Folklorico at 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14. $5. 837-8119.
Sol Bowl Tailgate Championship — Tailgate Section of Main UA Campus Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd. At each UA home football game, Chef Ryan Clark will be on the hunt for the best tailgate dishes to crown one winner as the Sol Bowl Tailgate Champion of the Week. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 203-9835.
GLOW! A Nighttime Art Experience — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. GLOWing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Wear a GLOWing costume. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 14. $20. 623-6732.
Grease Sing-A-Long! — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. All the lyrics will be on the screen so you can sing-a-long. Grease goodie bags filled with fun interactive props, a Rockin’ Rydell costume contest. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 14. $12. 322-5638.
2nd Annual IMPACT Your Style Your Community Fashion Show Benefiting Beads of Courage Presented by First Impressions Image Consulting — JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. Over 40 sponsors, exhibitors, entertainment and emcees are Priscilla Casper, News Anchor and Matt Brode, Chief Meteorologist from KVOA, Channel 4. A buffet, cash bar and tequila toast, silent auction and raffles. Ages 18 and up. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15. $55. 1-602-621-0042.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20. $9. 762-5652.
The Goonies — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Rated PG. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 322-5638.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore the birds of this unique and historic garden oasis. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classe. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and 19. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 12. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 14. Donations accepted. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 14. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 and 17. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Night Shift — Ironwood Picnic Area, Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Learn why many animals and some plants are nocturnal. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Hummingbird Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop will discuss the biology, identification and ways to attract these wonderful birds. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. $15. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead at Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe/search for raptors, flycatchers, tanagers, warblers and more. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr . 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 17. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 18. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
TEENS
CSI: Tucson — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. From fingerprints to fibers, this program guides you through the science behind real forensic investigations. We suggest casual clothes that you don’t mind getting messy. This event is for teens. Register now. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Tells the story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15. Last chance. $35. 882-9721.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 19 and 20; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 17-20; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 14, 15 and 18. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Arsenic And Old Lace — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The classic American comedy set around the Brewster family. A seemingly normal family on the surface, but all bets are off once one little family secret is discovered. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 20; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 22. $18. 887-6239.
Cabaret Theater [title of show] — Temple of Music and Art. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 20; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Sept. 22. $25. 261-9309.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Last chance. $28. 401-3626.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
Openings
Bright: Andy Burgess, Michael Chittock, Gail Marcus-Orlen — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Sept. 17-Nov. 16. Free. 624-7370.
Et Cetera
Art Workshop: Paper Mosaics — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Multi-media artist Carolyn King will showcase a new art form each month for you to create and take home. No experience necessary. $15 per class for materials (non-refundable or transferable). 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $15. 324-4345.
Rock Painting Instruction — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join our staff, volunteers and guests as we paint rocks to lift spirits, inspire and give peace to others in need. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 324-4345.
Creative Conversations: Becky Hendricks — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Will discuss amateurism, art, writing, and photography. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19. $10. 398-2371.
Animal Life Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint one or all 4 in the series. Desert life, Pet Life, Farm Life and Ocean Life. Purchase 3 the 4th is free. Cost of class includes pottery, instruction and studio fee. Age 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $50 plus tax. 790-1100.
WHEN THE SUN
GOES DOWN
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 300-6860. caffetorinotucson.com.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Folk. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 499-2518. harbottlebrewing.com.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Project Zep and 50FtPolly — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Led Zeppelin covers. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 888-1900. .
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 13 and 20. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 775-2337. geekswhodrink.com.
Harry Potter Trivia — Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Seven rounds of trivia, signature Harry Potter themed drink, heavy appetizers, wand duel and costume contest. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $25. 398-6451.
Virginia Cannon Presents: Thursday Night Live — Monterey Court. Singer/songwriters perform original songs in a round robin format. For the 3rd hour, a group is invited to perform original music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 19. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.