Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill: Gaslight Theatre’s Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector and his sinister henchwoman, must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Performers create games and scenes. Nonprofit 501©(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Sept. 21. $8. 289-8076.
The Cat Show with Lisa Landry — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Co-hosted by Roxy Merrari and Cindell Hanson, some of Tucson’s up-and-coming female comedians. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23. $10. 882-0009.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501©(3). 9-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring a chair. “Stars of the Winds” band musicians including a husband/wife clarinet duet, an oboe solo and others. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 721-2068.
Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™ — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 722-5853.
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Sept. 19, Naim Amor and Katherine Byrnes; Sept. 26, Silk and Soul. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. Free. 797-3959.
Robin Bessier — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Brazilian, Latin, swing, blues, ballads, bop, R&B, gospel and originals. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 900-7166.
Speakeasy with Soul Essential — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Soul. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $25. 398-2371.
Ramon Ayala — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Norteno. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $40. 1-855-765-7829.
Angelo Versace: Pianist — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. $23.95. 529-1000.
Steff Kayser — Monterey Court. Folk, pop, and rock. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 207-2429.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20. $5. 207-2429.
The Desert Tenors Classic Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall. Trained tenors Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano, Heather Stricker. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21. $25. 529-1000.
Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 797-3959.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 339-3494.
Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey — Monterey Court. Boogie woogie, blues, and torch songs. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 207-2429.
The Music of The Traveling Wilburys — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22. $25. 529-1000.
Down on the Corner: The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. $22.95. 886-9428.
Mean Mary — Monterey Court. Bluegrass, blues and folk rock. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24. $10. 207-2429.
A Tribute to the Best of Santana with FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25. $20. 529-1000.
At the Hop: the 4Gents — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Harmonies of the 50s and 60s classics. 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 25. $30. 825-2818.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 207-2429.
Tom Segura — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedian. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. $43-$79. 547-3040.
Carnivaleros — Monterey Court. Blend of Tex-Mex, zydeco, blues, rock and desert swing. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27. $5. 207-2429.
Hot Stuff: A Salute to the Music of Donna Summer — Fox Tucson Theatre. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $24-$34. 547-3040.
DANCING AND
LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. $7. 203-8044.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review from rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $3. 791-4865.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine Tango class. First 2 classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 468-5536.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. Donations accepted. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 21. $5. 603-8043.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 24. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Folk, rock n roll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $13.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Last chance. $75. 861-4800.
FESTIVAL AND
EVENTS
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20. $9. 762-5652.
The Goonies — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Rated PG. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 322-5638.
Canoa Cup Classic Car Show — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Classic cars, food trucks, drinks, music, vendors all in an historic setting and vote for your favorite car. All donations and proceeds go towards the restoration of the Tradesman House for a new Visitor Center. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21. $5. 724-5220.
18th Annual Roasted Chile Fest — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local farmers have been working hard growing fiery chiles. Live music, family fun and beer garden. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 882-2157.
Benson Pony Express Western Days and Benson Car Show — Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., Benson. All years car and motorcycle show, KIIM-FM live broadcast from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Food, D.J., live music, vendors, raffle, 50/50 drawing, special appearance by Tigger the Tiger. Pony Express Mail Run from Benson to Dragoon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 631-5507.
NamJam Car Show — Chuy’s, 7101 E. 22nd St. Food, live music, door prizes and drink specials in the parking lot behind Chuy’s. Accepting Non-perishable food donations. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 982-0023.
The Garden Kitchen’s Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts. Also learn techniques for safety and keeping all your knives maintained and sharp. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21. $55. 621-0476.
18th Annual Roasted Chile Fest — Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Local farmers chilies. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 22. Free. 882-2157.
Fall Clothing Drive for Catalina Village Assisted Living(CAT) — Cat, 5324 E. First St. Residents are in need of clothing. Items needed are sweatpants, elastic waist pants, T-shirts, men/women’s slip on shoes, socks and light jackets. All sizes. Free breakfast burritos and other refreshments. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 25. Free. 471-1191.
2019 Tucson Greek Festival — St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Greek food, drinks and live entertainment. Local artisan vendors, and full scale carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 26; 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27; 4-11 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 29. $3. 888-0505.
Mega Challah Bake Tucson 2019 — Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. A celebration of Jewish femininity for women and girls ages 9 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. $36. 299-3000.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27. $9. 762-5652.
Marana Fall Festival — A Celebration of Schools — Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road. Student performances, activities, and athletics will showcase the talents of elementary, middle, and high school students while highlighting what these Marana schools offer. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 682-3243.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex LLC, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Eat, drink, and shop under the stars. Food trucks, local vendors, music, art installations, and more. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 461-1107.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
CSI: Tucson — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. From fingerprints to fibers, this program guides you through the science behind real forensic investigations. We suggest casual clothes that you don’t mind getting messy. This event is for teens. Register now. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 594-5580.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. Sept. 21. Free. 594-5200.
Thin Mint Sprint — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Every racer gets a Girl Scout Cookie at the finish line. There will be a 5K Thin Mint Sprint, 1-mile Do-si-do Dash, and 100-meter Trefoil Trot. Both the Thin Mint Sprint and the Do-si-do Dash are timed races on a flat out-and-back course open to both runners and walkers. The Trefoil Trot race is an untimed free race for children ages 5 and under. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 22. $25. 319-3189.
Kids Safety Class — UA campus rec center, 1400 E. Sixth St. Class will teach children awareness and avoidance strategies that will help them avoid bullies at school AND predators in public. Families with kids between 4 and 8 years of age are invited to attend this fun-filled and dynamic session. 2-3:15 p.m. Sept. 22. $25. 626-3161.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera: Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. A free preview of the opera, Shining Brow, and University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring a lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 27. Free, donations appreciated. 906-3792.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classes in the park. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and 26. 268-9030.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson’s history. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20. 837-8119.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 21. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 21. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River, tour the 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Bring water and trail shoes. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 22. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 22. $5. 724-5375.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Sept. 24. 733-5158.
Behind-the-Scenes Terminal Tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 573-8187.
Ranch Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 724-5375.
Birding — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 26. $5. 724-5375.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month’s topic: Sandra Cisneros — poems express the feminist Latina identity. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Tells the story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 20, 26 and 27; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 26 and 27; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, 26 and 27; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, 25-27; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 25 and 26. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Arsenic And Old Lace — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The classic American comedy set around the Brewster family. A seemingly normal family on the surface, but all bets are off once one little family secret is discovered. It’s murder and mayhem at its finest and funniest. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. $18. Last chance. 887-6239.
Cabaret Theater [title of show] — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Last chance. $25. 261-9309.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. With the help of masks, costumes and shadow puppetry, three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. They portray more than a dozen characters. 12:30-1:30 Sept. 22. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Bright: Andy Burgess, Michael Chittock, Gail Marcus-Orlen — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Sept. 17-Nov. 16. 624-7370.
Et Cetera
Rock Painting Instruction — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join our staff, volunteers and guests as we paint rocks to lift spirits, inspire and give peace to others in need. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. 324-4345.
Creative Conversations: Becky Hendricks — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Hendricks will discuss amateurism, art, writing, and photography. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19. $10. 398-2371.
Animal Life Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint one or all four in the series. Desert life, pet life, farm life and ocean life. Purchase 3 the 4th is free. Cost of class includes pottery, instruction and studio fee. Age 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $50 plus tax. 790-1100.
Magical Mermaid Party — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall. Come dressed in whatever makes you feel magical. Select a mermaid to paint, mermaid board, cookie decorating and eating. 10 a.m.-noon. Sept. 21. $40. 790-1100.
GLOW! A Nighttime Art Experience — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. GLOWing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Wear a GLOWing costume. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 12. $20. 623-6732.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall. Custom stencils are available for an additional $20. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $25 includes all materials. 790-1100.
Seri Art Show — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Raquel Hoeffer and Martha Monroy. Both are talented artists known for their beautiful ironwood carvings and finely woven basketry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27. 622-5561.
Final Friday Glassblowing Demonstration — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. A free glassblowing demonstration featuring a different glass artist. Ages 21 and up are permitted to BYOB to this event. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. 884-7814.
WHEN THE SUN
GOES DOWN
Harry Potter Trivia — Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Seven rounds of trivia, signature Harry Potter themed drink, heavy appetizers, wand duel and costume contest. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $25. 398-6451.
Virginia Cannon Presents: Thursday Night Live — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Singer/songwriters perform original songs in a round robin format. Then for the 3rd hour, a group is invited to perform original music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 207-2429.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia, Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 19. $5. 444-0439.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 628-8533.
The Goonies — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Rated PG. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 322-5638.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 20 and 27. $7. 444-0439.
Dance Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Jazz, soul and blues. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $6. 207-2429.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Classic rock from the 50s through 80s. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 900-7866.
Velocity — Club Encore, 5851 E. Speedway. Rock. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $10. 247-3588.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 23. Free. 775-2337.
Scott H. Biram, Goddamn Gallows and Urban Pioneers — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 629-9211.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Here’s a chance to say it and paint it anyway you want. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Price does not include pottery. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27. $10. 790-1100.
Pete Fine and Beyond Words — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Ages 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 327-2011.